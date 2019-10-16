BELTON — Multi-tasking is one attribute Tanner Holman said he has honed during his years of playing football, juggling the sport, school and life at home along the way.
Those areas, too, can be broken down into subsets.
School: Homework, tests and class projects.
Home: Chores, upholding the responsibility of being an older brother to three siblings, and completing other tasks doled out by parents Joseph and Jaylene.
In the case of football, Holman’s ability to handle a variety of expanded requirements has helped the Belton senior safety adapt to a larger leadership role thrust upon him three weeks ago when fellow senior safety Jason Stephens suffered an injury that cut short his season.
“Jason was a big factor on our team. With the sophomores and freshmen coming up, I have to lead them and they need to know that it’s just a game. People make mistakes. They just have to stay focused, prepared and work hard,” Holman said. “All the injuries we’ve had this season, I’ve definitely had to step up and make sure everyone keeps their heads held high.”
Holman — the team’s second-leading tackler with 55 stops — will be looked to for not only words of wisdom but also tangible examples of how to get the job done as the Tigers (2-4, 2-2 District 12-6A) attempt to snap out of a two-game skid at 7 tonight against Killeen (1-6, 1-4) at Leo Buckley Stadium, where a crucial stretch of the season begins for a program trying to qualify for the playoffs for the sixth straight season.
“Basically, all we’re doing is, we are focused on every game individually,” Holman said. “Right now, just focused on Killeen and nobody else, and we’re just working, practicing.”
The Tigers’ rotation at the other safety spot now includes two sophomores in Aaron Bain and Noah Newman and senior Micah Zajicek, Holman said. There have been the expected growing pains, though Holman remains undeterred by the circumstances mostly because it wasn’t long ago when he was following the examples of teammates while learning the position on the varsity level after five years on offense.
Other than a season at linebacker and tight end for an area youth team just before the sixth grade, Holman was a quarterback through his 10th-grade season.
Change was set into motion in the spring between his sophomore and junior seasons, when Belton’s QB depth chart included then-returning starter Connor Carothers and then-incoming sophomore Ruben Jimenez, Belton’s current signal-caller.
“I was expecting to compete for QB,” said Holman, who stands 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds, of what he envisioned for that spring. “But I was offered the chance to try something else, and I took the offer.
“I was used to being the leader of the team. And you know how people usually say safety is quarterback of the defense? I thought, that’s like perfect.”
Ideal in theory but then there was the actual developmental process, the technique and tackling, and everything in between.
“It was tough. Being a safety is a lot more physical than being a quarterback, that’s for sure. It was definitely a learning curve,” Holman said. “Luckily, Jason had a year under his belt and I learned a lot from him.
“I’d say I try to be physical and I try to read the offense, because I played it for so long I feel like I still understand what they’re trying to do. If I see someone running that ball, I go after them. I see them, I trigger.”
Belton head coach Sam Skidmore confirmed Holman’s background aided his continued growth at safety, saying that the coaching staff figured it would translate well because of his grasp of offensive concepts. Skidmore also said he’s been appreciative of Holman’s response to being the secondary’s elder statesman.
“You know, it’s tough coming up from JV to varsity. The time commitment and constraints are completely different and demanding. I’ve seen him take those younger guys under his wing and he’s done a good job teaching expectations and encouraging them,” Skidmore said. “Jason did a lot of communication in back end, getting everyone lined up, and that’s fallen on Tanner now. He’s done a great job.”
Holman said it’s always been his dream to attend Texas A&M. He’s not sure if that’ll come to fruition, though right now he is set on pursuing a degree in psychology.
In the meantime, Holman is staying busy with trying to play a major part in getting the Tigers back to the playoffs and making sure he relishes every moment of the ride.
“It’s an amazing experience. I wish everybody in the stands could understand how I feel when I’m running (onto the field before a game). Seeing the crowd and everybody cheering, it’s amazing,” Holman said.
“(Football is) definitely a sport of discipline, so I’ve learned a lot. It’s disciplined me. My work ethic has improved, just being able to stay focused. And it’s definitely put me out there. I’ve made tons of friends at other schools, met new people here because of football. It’s just a great sport to be in.”