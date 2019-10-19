GEORGETOWN — Hindered by injuries and searching to devise effective schemes on both sides of the football, the Southwestern Pirates didn’t have enough firepower to seriously threaten top-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor on a hot, sunny Saturday afternoon.
The Crusaders’ smothering defense allowed only 140 total yards and three pass completions, Jonel Reed caught two touchdown passes from Luke Poorman and Marquis Duncan rushed for 101 yards in his season debut to pace a 33-3 victory, but UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg wasn’t altogether pleased as he walked off Birkelbach Field’s sizzling artificial turf.
“I really wanted our team to walk off this field and feel really good and special and like a team of destiny, and I don’t think that we do,” said Fredenburg, whose Crusaders didn’t permit a touchdown for the third time in four games as they moved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in American Southwest Conference action entering next Saturday’s showdown against rival Hardin-Simmons (5-1, 4-1) in Belton.
“Our defense played lights-out except for one big play, but I think our offense struggled and you’ve got to give credit to Southwestern for running a defense that caused us that much trouble. But we’ve still got to be able to do better than that.”
Reigning NCAA Division III national champion UMHB extended its winning streak to 21 games overall dating to the beginning of last season. Coming off a 31-21 win at Belhaven (Miss.), Southwestern dropped to 3-3, 2-3.
The Crusaders’ fierce defense forced three-and-out series on the Pirates’ first five possessions, a streak that ended 5 minutes into the second quarter only because UMHB senior linebacker Tevin Jones and teammates swarmed Devin Shaw for a safety after Southwestern fair-caught Jefferson Fritz’s punt at its 2-yard line.
UMHB didn’t allow a first down until 6:40 before halftime, and the Pirates didn’t move into Crusaders territory until receiver-turned-quarterback J.J. Slack completed a 44-yard pass to Anfernee Stephens 5 minutes into the third, setting up Wil Herbst’s 34-yard field goal.
“We feel good about our defense,” Fredenburg said. “(Tackle) Joey Longoria and those linebackers are really playing well, and we’ve got some really good players with (junior safety) Fritz and (senior cornerback) Keith Gipson.”
With starting QB Jase Hammack sidelined after a knee injury in last week’s 50-14 win over East Texas Baptist, fellow senior Poorman stepped in and passed for 210 yards on 15-of-20 accuracy. His touchdown passes to Reed came on a 3-yard fade late in the first half for a 19-0 lead and a 51-yard catch-and-run late in the third for the final score.
After Duncan was suspended for the first five games for violating team rules, the 5-foot-4, 165-pound junior returned with 101 yards on 17 carries. Jo’Vel McDaniel rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter and fellow freshman Robert McGrue rumbled 9 yards for a TD in the third after Southwestern fumbled a punt.
However, Fredenburg didn’t get the consistency and sustained drives he desired from UMHB’s offense.
“(Poorman) made some mistakes but I thought he did some good things. I’m disappointed he didn’t move the ball better. We’ve got to look hard at our offense,” said Fredenburg, who’s hoping Hammack will start against Hardin-Simmons.
With UMHB leading 12-0, Fritz deflected Slack’s pass and linebacker Jacob Mueller intercepted it near midfield. Poorman passed to Reed for 20 yards and Duncan rushed for 14 before Reed hugged the right sideline to snare Poorman’s fade pass for the 3-yard touchdown and a 19-0 lead 2:38 before halftime.
Reed (six receptions, 113 yards) produced an even more striking highlight late in the third.
On what he described as “a run-based pass,” Reed got open for a catch on the right side and stiff-armed safety Easton Fehler to the ground near the 10 en route to his 51-yard TD.
“I don’t think we played really good. There’s a lot of stuff we can improve on,” Reed said. “This week we’re going to be hitting on coming together as a whole. We hate relying on our defense so much. We want to make it where it’s even. I’m really impressed with our defense. Going against those guys, I tell you, it’s tough.”
UMHB now charges into its clash with Hardin-Simmons, which blasted Belhaven 63-7 on Saturday behind five touchdown passes by ex-Crusaders QB Kyle Jones. UMHB is 21-6 against the Cowboys.
“When you’re lifting weights in the summer and making preparations, this is why you do this, to get into a ballgame that means so much,” Fredenburg said. “We’re excited. It should be an awesome atmosphere.”