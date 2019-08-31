If ever there was a Temple Wildcats football team that never was truly able to realize where it stood on a statewide scale, it was the 1939 squad.
It wasn’t a heartbreaking loss, or key injuries or a costly call that ruined any of the Wildcats’ potential fortunes that fall. History shows that the 1939 season was smack in the middle of the most successful five-year stretch the Wildcats had during the first half of the 20th century. Under Les “Fats” Cranfill, the Wildcats were coming off district title seasons in ’37 and ’38 with a combined 17-4-2 record, and the ’40 and ’41 seasons produced Temple’s first two state title game qualifiers.
All signs were on the uptick for 1939, and the Wildcats did indeed win nine games. Despite a healthy record on the season ledger, the victories rang hollow.
Because Temple had been suspended from the UIL for unknowingly playing an illegal player, the Wildcats not only were banned from postseason play but from playing any UIL team. Cranfill managed to cobble together an “outlaw” schedule of 10 games against private schools, club squads and college teams to form a full season. It was the second time in six years Temple football had been suspended for a similar violation — not exactly the death penalty, but certainly exiled.
Adding insult to injury and the difficulty of assembling a reasonable schedule, teams from Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico backed out on Temple as the sports governing bodies of those states had rules prohibiting its members from playing out-of-state teams banned by their state of origin.
Some of the teams Cranfill lined up were Methodist Home of Waco, Texas Military College of Terrell, the Schreiner College “B” team, Allen Academy of Bryan and St. Edward’s High School in Austin. Eight of the games were at Woodson Field, including one against the Reds of Chalo, a YMCA college team based in Mexico City.
The current Wildcats open their home schedule Friday against Autonoma de Nuevo Leon of Monterrey, the second straight year hosting ADNL, but it was the 1939 team that opened the international door 80 years ago. ADNL has made a habit of playing Central Texas teams such as Copperas Cove and College Station A&M Consolidated in recent years.
In 1939, though, it was a rarity. Cameron had hosted a different Mexico-based team the year before, but this was a first for both Temple and the Reds of Chalo.
“Reds” was simply the team nickname and “Chalo” referred to their coach, Chalo Cordero, easily the most recognizable figure in Mexico’s version of American football. In fact, Cordero was considered the unchallenged “Father of American football in Mexico.” He graduated from El Paso High School and later the University of Chicago before working to popularize football in Mexico in 1929. The Reds, who were a college-age club team on their way to winning their league’s title with several players sporting thick mustaches and full beards, relished the opportunity to see how they stacked up against a prominent Texas high school team such as Temple.
“I don’t know anything about this Mexico City bunch,” Cranfill told the Telegram’s Harry Blanding. “But I do know they will be plenty fast, and fast men with the weights they sent to us should be pretty rough to handle.”
For a Wildcats season with a cloud hanging over it, the welcoming of a Mexican team drew high community interest to an otherwise hum drum autumn. The Reds and their entourage arrived in Temple two days prior to the Oct. 27 game, stayed at the Kyle Hotel and practiced on Woodson Field the two preceding nights. The Reds were coming off an impressive victory over the University of Mexico. A pep rally and parade featuring both teams took place the day before and was broadcast on KTEM radio.
Woodson Field overflowed with patrons, far more than any other game that season. At halftime, the Temple band marched with flag bearers adorned in Mexican costumes, and the color guard carried a Mexican flag. After the band formed a “T” and played the Temple school song, the band then faced the visiting stands to the north and played the Mexican national anthem as players and fans stood at attention.
As for the game itself, it turned out to be a fairly routine 33-7 victory for the Wildcats. Quarterback A.J. Mercer, with ample help from Tommy Carlile, Wendell Williams and Harold Attaway, led the Wildcats in perhaps their sharpest performance of the season. Williams, Carlile and Charley Enloe scored touchdowns in the first half for a 20-0 lead. The Reds cut it to 20-7 in the third quarter, but the Wildcats put it away on scores by Carlile and Dotty McLerran in the fourth. Temple outrushed the Reds 340-76 and stayed in complete control throughout.
Although the game wasn’t played under ideal circumstances, it served to lighten the mood for the Wildcats’ fans and provide the fledgling Mexican league teams with a gauge of how far they still had to go to match the game north of the border.