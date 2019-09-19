BELTON — Chris Brown looks forward to spending time with his 8-month-old nephew as much as he does to leveling an opposing defensive lineman on Friday nights.
Both bring joy into Brown’s life and he speaks of each with the same large smile. It’s no wonder that the charismatic player whose goal it is to be as mean and gritty as possible on the field also is known around Belton’s athletic complex as a wonderful guy with the nickname “Breezy.”
“There are a lot of personalities on the offensive line, especially with this group,” Brown said. “But the main thing is, offensive linemen like to be nasty and to just have the ability to overpower that man you’re going against. Our coach preaches never be soft.”
The exception to Tigers offensive line coach Jacob Hunter’s rule, in this case, is when it comes to Brown’s tiny nephew, who could melt even the grumpiest guy in the trenches.
“With my nephew in the house, he just brought this unconditional kind of love,” Brown said.
Such is the dichotomy of the Tigers’ 6-foot-3, 350-pound offensive lineman in his third year as a starter — tough and tender, maybe, or, gruff and gentle.
He’s all about football and family, that’s for sure. And at Belton, Brown describes those as sometimes one in the same.
“I think we are the closest group on the team,” Brown said of the Tigers’ 12 offensive linemen. “Every Wednesday, we have O-line dinner and we just talk, eat, have fun. We love to eat, you know, we’re big guys. But we just hang out and enjoy each other while we still can.”
Everyone was certainly in good spirits last Friday night after Belton (1-2, 1-0 District 12-6A) stormed out to an early lead and went toe-to-toe the rest of the way while beating Copperas Cove 62-40 for the Tigers’ first win of the season and an all-important 1-0 start to district.
Brown said the victory was a boost following two losses to open the year and that Belton hopes to build on the progress when it hosts Harker Heights (0-3, 0-1) at 7:30 tonight. The Tigers have won two straight over the Knights and are looking for their third consecutive 2-0 start in league.
“This is a fun year for me, being my senior year, and playing with a group of guys I’ve come up with since sixth grade has been big,” Brown said. “I know we had a rough two games but, man, bouncing back against Cove was huge for us.”
Brown’s earliest years were in Temple before he started attending school in Belton in the fourth grade. At Lake Belton Middle School, he formed friendships that are still strong with wide receiver D’emante Smith, safety Tanner Holman and tight end Anthony Peters, a trio with which Brown said he speaks the most outside the program’s confines.
Though he always was an offensive lineman, he still had to make adjustments when he reached the high school level.
“It was more technique-based, so I had to learn all these new plays, new steps. It was a little harder. As I got older, I got better and developed a better passion for playing offensive line,” said Brown, adding that he studies film of former Belton tackle and current Texas Longhorns center Zach Shackelford to aid his development.
“Honestly, I think he’s the best offensive lineman in college. Watching his (high school) film, man, he was so good. He’s the definition of nasty. He played with a lot of effort and nastiness, and that’s what made him good,” Brown said.
Belton head coach Sam Skidmore, a lineman during his playing days, has taken notice of Brown’s yearly improvement — mostly made in terms of footwork, strength and finishing blocks — and complimented the left guard’s commitment to the program, saying he’s a reliable leader who brings plenty of energy on game night.
“He’s one kid I never have to worry about embarrassing our program,” Skidmore said. “He’s always going to be a good testament for our program and what we expect our young men to be like.
“He’s a kid that works hard and tries to do right at all times.”
Those are two attributes that can be traced to Brown’s mom, Felecia, whom Brown said guided him through various struggles while growing up, which he summed up as “tough times back in the day.”
“Man, she’s a fighter. I don’t know what I’d do without her. She’s a big part of my life. Whatever I need, she gets it for me. She’s just a big person in my life,” said Brown, who wants to play football in college while pursuing a business degree. “On the field, she just wants me to have fun. Off the field, she’s taught me to be a respectful young man, caring, loving, and just not to be selfish. If someone is in need, always help them first.”
Whether that’s clearing space for Belton’s running backs or clearing time on a busy schedule for his nephew, Brown does indeed think of others first.
By doing that, his sturdy reputation precedes him.
“He’s just one of those kids that’s a joy to be around. He always has a smile on his face, always has a great attitude,” Skidmore said. “You can’t help but love his personality. He’s got such a zest for life.”