HOLLAND — The Holland Hornets used a ball-control offense that produced 643 yards to race past the Moody Bearcats 64-6 in the teams’ season opener Friday night.
Meanwhile, the Hornets defense shut down the Bearcats, allowing just 14 yards rushing and one completed pass for 50 yards, which resulted in Moody’s only score.
Clay Cooper rushed for 194 yards on only eight carries for Holland, and Ayden Tomasek added 126 yards on 13 tries. Quarterback Zane Spinn threw only 11 times but completed nine for 211 yards. His favorite target was Caleb Cearley, who caught four passes for 88 yards.
Ryder Hohhertz threw a 50-yard TD pass for Moody’s only points.
HOLLAND 64, MOODY 6
Moody 0 0 0 6 — 6
Holland 14 30 7 13 — 64
Hol — Logan Mann 45 pass from Zane Spinn (kick failed)
Hol — Clay Cooper 37 run (Ethan Botts run)
Hol — Spinn 20 run (Brady Shelton run)
Hol — Cooper 60 run (Brandon Ramos kick)
Hol — Shelton 49 pass from Spinn (Ramos kick)
Hol — Ayden Tomasek 5 run (Garrett Sesta kick)
Hol — Josh Evans 7 run (Sesta kick)
Hol — J.Evans 3 run (Ramos kick)
Moo — Evan Norward 50 pass from Ryder Hohhertz (run failed)
Hol — J.Evans 10 run (Ramos kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Moo Hol
First downs 3 17
Rushes-yards 37-14 40-432
Passing yards 50 211
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-3-0 9-1-0
Punts-average 8-36.5 0
Fumbles-lost 4-2 2-2
Penalties-yards 10-98 9-110
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Moody: Tra Hill 15-25, Paul Pierluisses 6-8, Matthew Mcneely 8-5, Norward 1-(-5), Hohhertz 7-(-19); Holland: Cooper 8-194, Tomasek 13-126, J.Evans 7-67, Spinn 3-40, Pete Hutka 4-36, Ethan Mann 1-16, Shelton 1-12.
PASSING — Moody: Hohhertz 1-3-0-50; Holland: Spinn 9-11-0-211.
RECEIVING — Moody: Norward 1-50; Holland: Cearley 4-88, Shelton 2-74, L. Mann 2-54, Caleb Evans 1-1.
— Reported by Luis Sierra
Rockdale 48
Giddings 24
ROCKDALE — The Rockdale Tigers got four touchdown passes, a scoring run and 451 yards of total offense from quarterback Jace Robinson to roll over Giddings in the season opener for both teams.
The Tigers built a 41-24 lead by halftime and cruised to the win, avenging last year’s 17-16 loss to the Buffaloes.
Cam’ron Valdez scored twice for Rockdale, including an 80-yard return on the opening kickoff. Kesean Raven also scored twice for the Tigers, and Ross Loth caught three passes for 132 yards, including the game’s final touchdown.
ROCKDALE 48, GIDDINGS 24
Giddings 12 12 0 0 — 24
Rockdale 21 20 0 7 — 48
Roc — Cam’ron Valdez 80 kickoff return (Ross Loth kick)
Gid — Alex DeLaTorre 1 run (Jesse Orocio kick good)
Roc — Kesean Raven 70 pass from Jace Robinson (Loth kick)
Gid — Gage Jaehne 75 pass from DeLaTorre (conversion failed)
Roc — Kobe Mitchell 90 pass from Robinson (Loth kick)
Roc — Raven 21 run (kick failed)
Gid — DeLaTorre 8 run (kick failed)
Roc — Robinson 1 run (Loth kick )
Gid — DeLaTorre 57 run (conversion failed)
Roc — Valdez 63 pass from Robinson (Loth kick)
Roc — Loth 85 pass from Robinson (Loth kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gid Roc
First downs 19 16
Rushes-yards 53-344 22-130
Passing yards 108 441
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-14-1 13-22-0
Punts-average 5-38.6 5-33.8
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-35 10-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Giddings: DeLaTorre 12-88, Chad Adams 7-78, Jaehne 2-43, Daven Birnbaum 9-43, Bryce Goven 9-42, Cody Gill 7-28, Dillon Hernandez 4-12, Jaron Denmon 2-8, Holden Jatzlau 1-1; Rockdale: Valdez 8-63, Raven 6-55, Robinson 6-10, Mitchell 1-2, Jose Young 1-(-)1.
PASSING — Giddings: DeLaTorre 4-14-1-108; Rockdale: Robinson 13-22-0-441, Mitchell 0-1-0-0 .
RECEIVING — Giddings: Jaehne 3-97, Bryson Kleinhart 1-11; Rockdale: Loth 3-132, Raven 4-121, Mitchell 3-111, Valdez 2-68, Anthony Dansby 1-9.
Granger 31
Snook 18
GRANGER — Johhny Ryder caught two touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Granger Lions topped Snook in the season opener for both teams.
The Blue Jays took the early lead when Matthew Jordan scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter. The Lions roared back when Ryder caught a 33-yard scoring pass from Carlos Reyna and another of 19 yards from Thomas Rhoades to give Granger a 13-6 lead. Carlos Garza extended the gap to 19-6 when he picked off a Garrett Lero pass and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown.
Reyna led all rushers with 18 carries for 137 yards. Rhoades added 84 yards on 11 carries.
GRANGER 31, SNOOK 18
Snook 6 0 6 6 — 18
Granger 7 12 6 6 — 31
Sno — Matthew Jordan 5 run (run failed)
Gra — Johhny Ryder 33 run (Carlos Garza kick)
Gra — Ryder 19 run (kick failed)
Gra — Carlos Garza 46 interception return (run failed)
Sno — Matthew Jordan 4 run (run failed)
Gra — Carlos reyna 2 run (run failed)
Gra — Ryder 8 run (kick failed)
Sno — Jordan 5 run (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sno Gra
First downs 15 17
Rushes-yards 42-260 35-237
Passing yards 13 69
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-15-3 6-18-1
Punts-average 4-24.0 6-42.0
Fumbles-lost 4-4 1-1
Penalties-yards 10-87 10-71
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Snook: Qwan Young 8-110, Jordan 8-47, Lero 15-35, Dre’raud Rogers 4-29, Sidney Mack 3-27, David Davila 1-3, team 3-9; Granger: Reyna 18-137, Rhoades 11-84, Ryder 2-17, Garza 3-8, D.J. McClelland 1 (-9).
PASSING — Snook: Lero 2-15-3-19; Granger: Rhoades 5-17-1-43, Reyna 1-1-33-0.
RECEIVING — Snook: Dre’raud Rogers 1-12, Sidney mack 1-7; Granger: Ryder 3-51, Wyatt Bolding 2-11, Donnie Cantwell 1-14.
CTCS 37
John Paul II 7
Charlie Hudson scored two touchdowns and rushed 26 times for 151 yards to lead Central Texas Christian past Schertz John Paul II in the season opener for both teams.
Hudson scored on runs of 12 and 25 yards as the Lions built a 25-0 lead by halftime.
The Guardians’ only score came on a 29-yard pass from quarterback Luke Martinez.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHJRISTIAN 37,
SCHERTZ JOHN PAUL II 7
John Paul 0 0 0 7 — 7
CTCS 2 23 6 6 — 37
CTCS — Safety; tackle in end zone
CTCS — Charlie Hudson 12 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Safety; tackle in end zone
CTCS — Andrew Lang 65 kickoff return (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Hudson 25 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Ling 3 run (kick failed)
JP — Luke Martinez 29 pass (kick good)
CTCS — Reese Hutka 4 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
JP CTCS
First downs 27 26
Rushes-yards 22-46 56-260
Passing yards 157 70
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-26-0 4-10-2
Punts-average 4-35.0 2-37.0
Fumbles-lost 3-3 1-1
Penalties-yards 9-144 8-83
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Hudson 26-151, Ling 5-47, Braydon Davis 14-37, Nathan Beck 1-13, Reece Hutka 3-13, Noah Wood 2-5.
PASSING — CTCS: Davis 4-10-2-70.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Beck 1-37, Ling 2-19, Matthew Dequire 1-14.
— Reported by PJ Thurman
Mid. Heritage 63
Gatesville 19
MIDLOTHIAN — The Midlothian Heritage Jaguars raced past Gatesville in the Hornets’ debut under new coach Luke Howard.
No other information was reported.
Whitney 56
Jarrell 3
WHITNEY — The Jarrell Cougars’ start to the new season was a rough one as the Whitney Wildcats cruised to victory.
No other information was reported.
Bruceville-Eddy 40
Rio Vista 33
RIO VISTA — The Bruceville-Eddy Egales topped Rio Vista in the season opener for both teams, getting touchdowns from T.J. Jarmon, Nathan Quattlebaum and John Lopez.
No other information was reported.
Anderson-Shiro 32
Rosebud-Lott 0
ANDERSON — Rosebud-Lott had a rough outing against the Anderson-Shiro Owls in their debut under new head coach Rafael Williams.
No other information was reported.
Hubbard 36
Bartlett 6
BARTLETT — Bartlett head coach Brian Kozma will have to wait another week before getting his first win with the Bulldogs, who fell to Hubbard in their season opener.
No other information was reported.
Penelope 50
Buckholts 0
BUCKHOLTS — The Buckholts Badgers were shut out in their season opener against the Penelope Wolverines.
No other information was reported.