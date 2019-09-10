HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Temple rolls over Killeen
KILLEEN — Jessica Vaden had 19 kills, and Hayli Hesse and Paysee Crow added nine apiece to help push Temple to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-14 victory over Killeen on Tuesday night.
Crow also posted 27 assists and eight digs, Bella Brea chipped in seven assists and five digs, and Amaya Benekin came up with six digs for the Tem-Cats (10-16, 2-2 District 12-6A), who won their second straight.
Temple visits Harker Heights on Friday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: TC falls to Blinn
BRENHAM — Jamie Agnew had 12 kills and nine digs, and Imana Ellis added seven kills and nine blocks but it wasn’t enough for Temple College, which fell to Blinn 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23 on Tuesday night.
The Lady Leopards (8-10), who were coming off a 2-2 tournament showing over the weekend, got 16 digs from Sarah Schultz and 22 assists from Lisa Gonzalez.
Temple begins conference play Thursday at North Central Texas.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UMHB sweeps Howard Payne in conference opener
BROWNWOOD — Miranda Klein and Jenna Gillean had six kills each, helping Mary Hardin-Baylor to a 25-8, 25-8, 25-14 victory over Howard Payne in the teams’ American Southwest Conference opener Tuesday night.
Cory Jo Martin recorded 14 assists and a team-high nine digs for the Crusaders (5-4, 1-0), who play their home opener Saturday afternoon against Sul Ross State.
COLLEGE GOLF: UMHB women finish fifth in Seguin
SEGUIN — Mary Hardin-Baylor matched Monday’s first-round score with another 331 on Tuesday and moved up one spot to finish fifth at the Lady Bulldog Fall Classic.
The Lady Crusaders came in 46 strokes behind champion Southwestern in the 10-team event at Starcke Park.
Macy Mitchell (83-76—159) paced UMHB and finished in a tie for 10th in the individual standings. Jade Ming (86-81—167), Annie Hasselbach (80-90—170), Victoria Gleghorn (87-84—171) and Annika Criss (82-93—175) rounded out the Lady Crusaders’ scores.