GLEN ROSE — The location and the score may have changed, but the end result was the same.
For the second consecutive season, the Belton Lady Tigers were swept out of the Class 6A volleyball playoffs by Rockwall-Heath, falling 25-21, 25-14, 25-14 in a bi-district match Tuesday night.
“We had a great first set and competed well. I think we got in our head with some errors and situational things that really dug us a hole point-wise,” Belton coach Krystal Brodbeck said.
It was Heath’s second straight first-round victory over Belton, which fell to the Hawks 20-17, 20-13, 20-21 last year in Corsicana. Heath coach Maggie Younger still had some concerns about playing the Lady Tigers (20-23) again, though.
“This year, they finished third in their district, so they finished better than they did last year,” Younger said. “Belton is no team to take lightly. They have some pretty impressive players we were concerned about. So going in, I knew we were equally matched. Our girls just came out ready.”
A couple of those Belton players — middle blocker Abbey Karcher and setter Emily Holder — helped keep the first set competitive, combining for six kills. Heath (22-20) had an answer with 5-11 junior Bre Kelley, who had five kills and two blocks in the opening game.
Kelley took over in the second set with a run of four straight kills to give the Hawks an early 9-2 lead.
“She definitely has some talent, but we should have made some adjustments,” Brodbeck said. “We knew they would go to her, and our defense didn’t adjust when we needed to.”
Kelley, a Florida commitment, led all players with 16 kills and three blocks.
“We were able to pass well and run our system, and she dominated tonight,” Younger said.
After Kelley’s run early in the second, the Lady Tigers scored four consecutive points to cut the Hawks’ lead to 13-9 but won just five of the next 17 points to drop the set, and Belton fell behind early again in the third.
“She’s a phenomenal player,” Karcher said of Kelley. “We just didn’t do a good job adjusting. I think when you play good hitters, you just have to brush them off. Like she gets big plays, but so do we, and we have to have that mindset.’”
The Hawks advanced to play Garland Sachse in the area round.
“It’s always good to get the first one out of the way,” Younger said. “Belton is a good team, but I don’t think we’ve reached our potential yet.”
It was the final match for six Belton seniors, including Holder — who will play for Texas-Rio Grande Valley next fall — and Karcher, who is heading to Stephen F. Austin.
“I’m really proud of the way the senior class led us this year,” Brodbeck said. “It’s really disappointing for them not to have the opportunity to play another one.”
The seniors, though, can be proud of what they accomplished with three consecutive playoff appearances.
“Definitely making the playoffs consistently and beating the big volleyball teams in our district is an accomplishment,” said Holder, who finished with seven kills.
Belton will return several key starters next season. Among them is sophomore setter McKenzie Mansell, who knows there’s more for the Lady Tigers to accomplish moving forward.
“It’s a bar we are setting,” Mansell said of the playoffs. “This should make us hungrier, not just to make the playoffs, but to go far in the playoffs.”