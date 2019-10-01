BELTON — Game planning for Temple on its own takes up plenty of space on the proverbial plate, which for Belton already is threatening capacity halfway through the regular season.
The Tigers, who have played at one point or another this season without a handful of starting offensive skill-position players because of injuries, were dealt another tough card during last week’s loss against Killeen Shoemaker when two-way senior starter Jason Stephens was injured at the end of a first-quarter catch and run.
Belton head coach Sam Skidmore confirmed Tuesday that Stephens, whose standout varsity career began with two interceptions against the Wildcats as a sophomore in 2017, will not play Friday when the rivals clash in a key District 12-6A bout at Tiger Field.
“That’s a big blow on both sides of the ball, especially defensively because he was the guy on the back end making sure we were lined up. He was kind of our guy, if we made a mistake, he would erase it or limit it,” Skidmore said. “And he’s a great leader and a very explosive weapon on offense.”
With his absence Friday, Stephens will join D’emante Smith, Kabyl Utley, Kanyn Utley and Gunner Garrett in a long line of receivers who’ve missed action as a result of a rash of injuries to one position Skidmore said he’s never experienced.
Kabyl Utley returned last week, while Smith (10 catches, 247 yards, three TDs) and Garrett missed their second consecutive outings and are considered game-time decisions once again this week, Skidmore said. Kanyn Utley was ruled out for the year prior to Belton’s opener. The Tigers did get running back Mike Davis (55 carries, 398 yards one TD) back last week and he rushed for 93 yards after missing one game, but the ripple has been felt.
The one constant offensively through it is junior quarterback Ruben Jimenez, who’s rushed for a team-high 418 yards and five scores and completed 61 of 111 passes for 861 yards and 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
“He’s doing a great job of being a leader and a great job having to work with different receivers while taking everything in stride,” Skidmore said of Jimenez.
With others out, Jimenez has turned to receivers Luke Bramlett, Wriley Madden and Seth Morgan, who combined for 15 catches, 240 yards and two touchdowns versus the Grey Wolves. Bramlett has a team-high 16 receptions.
“Injuries are unfortunate but they do happen and you just have to try to get the next guy ready to play and evaluate what you can do offensively and defensively. We’ve been hit hardest offensively. You might like or want to do certain things and attack certain areas but maybe you just can’t because of injuries. You have to take that in perspective as you game plan and get ready. It makes it challenging,” Skidmore said. “One thing is our kids are always going to fight. You know, we didn’t play well in the first half (last week) and they came out in the second half and fought. And that’s what they’re always going to do.”
On the bright side, Belton (2-3, 2-1) — searching for consistency on both sides of the ball while allowing 411.4 yards and 37.2 points per game, and averaging 354.8 yards and 27.2 points — is tied for third in the league standings thanks to its 2-0 start.
Now, here comes Temple (3-1, 2-0) as the Tigers try to avoid their first two-game district losing streak since 2015.
Ready or not, welcome to rivalry week. Buckle up.
“I just challenged them to go out there and have fun and play as physical as you possibly can,” Skidmore said. “They are all aware that Temple’s going to be physical. We’ve always been known as a physical football team, so let’s go out there and be physical and let the chips fall where they may.”
Rivalry game back in Belton for first time since 2016
When the Temple-Belton matchup resumed in 2016 after a two-year hiatus, an eager crowd had to endure a 2½-hour lightning delay in Belton before kickoff. The last two games since were in Temple, and all three encounters were decided by eight points or less.
“It’s always nice to play here at Tiger Field. You’re in your locker room and your facility. It’s always good to have a home game for big games. With this game, it doesn’t really matter quite as much because both crowds are always going to be there, whether it’s home or away because it’s not like you have to drive an hour,” Skidmore said of what likely will be a fourth straight sellout crowd on hand. “Kids are excited. Not everybody gets to play in a game like that and enjoy the atmosphere of a game like that.”
Belton’s recent history against Temple, which has won six in a row and holds a 34-8-5 edge in the series that dates to 1907 but went dormant from 1935 to 1995, is mostly filled with tales of almost.
The Tigers led by three at halftime in 2016 then lost 28-20. In 2017, Belton’s 14-point third-quarter advantage dissolved into a 38-31 defeat. Then there was last season, a three-overtime thriller that all involved may never stop talking about because of all the twists, turns and emotion that transpired for more than 4 hours.
The Tigers were up by one at halftime, overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit by capping a surge with a TD to tie it with 13 seconds left to force overtime, and led 55-52 after their third possession of the extra sessions. Temple receiver Quentin Johnston — now a senior committed to Texas — caught the game-winning touchdown on the Wildcats’ first play of triple overtime to lift Temple to a 58-55 win.
“Things that have killed us the last few years is giving up big plays. We have to limit that,” Skidmore said. “We have to be an extremely physical football team, execute our assignments and clean up some things. We are continually shooting ourselves in the foot, whether it's defensively — someone’s not in the right gap, we’re not spilling this or we’re trying to make a play covering up for someone else when we’re not trusting them to be where they’re supposed to be. Offensively, we have to do a lot better job of running the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage.”
Aside from piecing together an offensive strategy to implement against Temple’s young-yet-improving defense, the Tigers are preparing for the multiple ways in which the Wildcats can dissect a defense.
Temple averages 437.1 yards, the third most in 12-6A, with a mostly balanced approached (990 rushing, 759 passing).
Quarterback Vance Willis has nine total TDs, running back Samari Howard has 441 yards rushing to go with six scores, and Johnston owns 18 catches for 386 yards and five TDs. Three other receivers have at least eight receptions.
“They do a good job of scheming,” Skidmore said. “They’re going to spread you out and make you cover the entire width of the field. And they make you dictate whether you’re going to load up and stop the run or you’re going to try to have coverage on Johnston, because he’s an exceptional receiver.”