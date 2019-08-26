ROGERS — Sometimes expectations of a coming football season are stated but are done so more with fingers crossed than with wholehearted belief.
While that may have been closer to the case for Rogers the last few years, the Eagles have rebuilt their belief system to match the lofty goals of their successful tradition.
Returning 19 starters from a 6-5 playoff team and adding an influx of players from a junior varsity team that was 9-1 will do that to expectations.
“I think there are different expectations externally every year,” third-year Rogers coach Charlie Roten said. “The internal expectations are always there. You want to perform to the best of your ability every year.
“Practices are going pretty smooth. We have a lot of kids who have been doing it for three years on varsity. You have to have good practices so you feel like on Friday nights, you’ll have a chance for success.”
The experience allows the Eagles to expand their repertoire a bit on offense and makes sure everyone remains in sync on both sides of the ball. Part of the offensive expansion will be to incorporate veteran quarterback Heath Schiller (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) as a runner to go with his passing and distribution skills. Schiller threw for 968 yards and 12 touchdowns last year but is capable of impacting defenses with his legs.
Speedy seniors Jordan Riley (5-9, 170) and Joshua Minor (5-8, 160) and sophomore Christian Riley (5-9, 160) return after accounting for more than 1,700 yards rushing last season in the Eagles’ flex-bone attack.
Rangy senior receiver Brady Sisneroz (6-3, 180) and Julian Lashbrook (5-11, 155) provide targets for Schiller through the air along with a bevy of other up-and-coming threats in Ben Hutka (6-1, 165), Logan Hare (5-11, 150), Christian Watkins (5-11, 155), Hayden Sisneroz (5-8, 150), Thomas Goodwin (5-7, 160) and Jacob Glasgow (6-2, 180).
The Eagles’ offensive line is a veteran corps with Evan Doskocil (5-7, 200) at center, flanked by guards Conner Arney (5-11, 230) and sophomore Mason Davis (5-10, 185). Junior Ty Sebek (6-2, 250) is back for his third season at right tackle, with senior Troy Glaser (6-1, 275) on the left side.
“With (Schiller) being a different type of quarterback, we want to run him more,” Roten said. “We want to get the ball to the slot with Jordan Riley and Joshua Minor. We’re going to spread it out a little more.”
With many guys playing both ways, the veteran nature of the Eagles will be just as evident on the defense, which will have enough depth to rotate in fresh players.
Sebek, Doskocil, Glaser and Arney will flip sides to be stalwarts on the defensive front. J.J. Frieden (5-8, 160), Schiller and Hutka will be part of the linebacker rotation along with Goodwin and Christian Riley. Jordan Riley and Lashbrook are penciled in as the cornerbacks, and Minor is at free safety. Lashbrook returns as an able placekicker, and Minor handles the punting duties.
After going through three head coaches in three years as the current senior class entered high school, the stability of the current staff has aided in Rogers’ progression.
“We’re a brotherhood,” Doskocil said. “We’re all pretty tight with each other. We’ve just got to keep building on what we had last year.”
Although the Eagles expect to be even better than last year, that doesn’t mean the path to the District 8-3A-II title is clear. Defending league champion Clifton was 11-1 last season and is still the team to beat in the small district, which includes Lexington, Hamilton and Florence.
“To be honest, Lexington put it on us pretty good, and Clifton is strong,” Roten said. “We may be the third-best team. Lexington lost a lot, but those coaches do a good job. Clifton is a lot like us with all their skill kids back. Hamilton sometimes gets lost in the shuffle, but Coach Casey Jones knows what he’s doing.”
At the very least, the Eagles are considered playoff contenders —not just based on the tradition of the past, but on the talent at their disposal.