BELTON — Tigers football head coach Sam Skidmore’s promotion to Belton ISD athletic director was made official Monday night during the district’s school board meeting.
“It’s very exciting to be part of a great district and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help us continue to get better and move forward,” said Skidmore, who was joined Monday night by wife Kelly and young son Jaxon.
“I was proud of the little man. He stuck it out pretty good,” Skidmore said.
Belton superintendent Susan Kincannon recommended Skidmore for the athletic director position last week. Skidmore’s approval was unanimous, and he replaced Mike Morgan, who June 17 was named as assistant superintendent of student services, after leading the athletic department since January 2017.
Skidmore will continue to coach the Tigers through this season while digging in as the district’s newest administrator. Belton opens the year, Skidmore’s third in charge, Aug. 30 at Austin Westlake.
“I’m going to get up super early and stay super late and make sure nothing is going to get neglected,” Skidmore said. “We’ve always had a great athletic (administration) team. We have a great structure, have a plan in place and a bunch of people here who are great workers and very motivated.”
Among the priorities in front of Skidmore is hiring both his replacement and the first football coach for Lake Belton, which opens next fall. Skidmore said that search will ramp up in early November and the goal is to have those positions filled before Christmas break.
For now, guiding the Tigers through District 12-6A and to the program’s sixth straight playoff appearance tops the must-do list.
“These kids have given their blood and sweat for me and I owe it to them to put them in position to be successful and not miss a beat,” Skidmore said. “My priority is to enjoy every moment with these kids and this senior class, and keep on grinding. All the rest will come when it’s time.”