Temple has defeated Belton six consecutive times in this rivalry series of Bell County neighbors, but that fact should not be confused with any thought that the Wildcats cannot lose to the Tigers. Just look at recent history.
Their last three meetings were decided by an average of six points, and Belton led in all three: 17-14 at halftime in 2016 before Temple rallied for a 28-20 road win; 31-17 in 2017 before the host Wildcats ripped off three straight touchdowns to prevail 38-31; and 49-42 and 55-52 during overtime before Jared Wiley’s 25-yard scoring strike to Quentin Johnston gave Temple a dramatic 58-55 victory in last year’s triple-OT classic at Wildcat Stadium.
When the rivals clash again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Field, the Wildcats (3-1 overall, 2-0 District 12-6A) will use a slew of players who never have been part of a varsity win over Belton (2-3, 2-1).
As such, Temple fourth-year head coach Scott Stewart — whose team is riding a three-game winning streak and had its open date last week — emphasizes that the Wildcats need to summon their best levels of focus and performance to grab a vital district win and extend their successful run against the Tigers.
“I think we’ve got a chance to beat anybody. I also think with all my heart that anybody on our schedule can whip our tail. Which group’s going to show up?” said Stewart, whose head coaching debut was Temple’s lightning-delayed, comeback win at Belton to begin the 2016 season.
“I’ve always said, ‘We don’t approach any game differently,’ and I don’t approach any game differently. I approach my team differently now. It’s just focusing on intrinsic motivation, being where your feet are and not worrying about scores. Because when our kids get hit in the mouth, they usually respond well.”
As Temple seeks another win in the series it leads 34-8-5, Stewart said his Wildcats need to focus more on executing their style of football and less on the hoopla surrounding this always-anticipated rivalry duel, which might be easier said than done in front of what should be an overflow crowd.
“Make everything important; make nothing special,” Stewart said of his message to Temple’s players. “These kids don’t have the hatred (toward Belton) that the older generations do. (Belton ISD) has three campuses that have a Temple address, so it’s not the divided city limits. The 60-year-olds and the 40-year-olds get way more worked up over this game than the 16-year-olds do.”
Killeen Shoemaker (2-2, 1-1) is the most recent opponent for Temple and Belton. Two weeks ago at Wildcat Stadium, the talented Grey Wolves outplayed the Wildcats while building a 21-10 lead in the third quarter, but Temple then exploded for four straight touchdowns en route to a 38-28 victory.
Last Thursday in Killeen, quick-striking Shoemaker constructed a 21-3 halftime advantage before Belton came back to pull within 28-23 with 5 minutes remaining in the fourth, only for the Grey Wolves to answer with two long touchdowns to secure their 42-23 win.
The Temple and Belton defenses had difficulty containing Shoemaker’s potent rushing attack, with the Wildcats allowing 271 ground yards and the Tigers permitting 362. The Grey Wolves cracked Belton for touchdowns of 73, 67 and 42 yards.
“Don’t let the (final) score fool you, because with 5 minutes left it was a five-point game, then Belton started pressing a little bit,” Stewart said. “Shoemaker is so athletic. If you don’t do everything right, they’ve got a chance to pop it. They made a few more plays against Belton than they did against us, but it wasn’t like we stroked them and Belton laid an egg.”
Temple takes stock during open week
Stewart said Temple’s open week allowed the Wildcats to concentrate on blocking and tackling, along with allowing players such as senior running back Anthony Jackson (shoulder), senior left tackle Dayton Lewis (ankle), senior tight end Tyson Magana (ankle) and junior defensive lineman Cody Little (thigh bruise) to recover from injuries.
“The comment was made, ‘Are we going to do anything else (other than blocking and tackling)?’” Stewart said. “And I told them, ‘At some point we will. This game is blocking and tackling, so as soon as we get decent at that, we’ll move on to something else.’”
The break also gave Temple an opportunity to reflect on the team it has and what it hopes to become during the regular season’s final six weeks as the Wildcats seek their seventh straight playoff berth.
“We spent time on stuff that’s not football, too. We did some team-building activities, getting groups of guys competing in stuff that has nothing to do with football,” Stewart said. “But we also sat down and had conversations about truly what we want to be and what we want to be known for.
“The main message was, ‘You can’t take away from the tradition here, you can only add to it. Do you want to add to it?’ Because that’s the decision that needs to be made. Making the decision to try to add to the tradition and success of a successful program is not a guarantee. But you don’t even have a chance if you don’t make a conscious decision in your daily activities.”
A year later, Wildcats WR Johnston
reflects on winning touchdown catch
Temple wide receiver Quentin Johnston has made a plethora of impressive catches during the last two seasons, with 21 touchdowns in 15 games. For the Texas-committed senior, none ranks above his game-ending 25-yard reception in the third overtime period to beat Belton last year.
“That’s probably No. 1, because when I think about it, the situation made the catch that much harder,” said the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Johnston, whose five catches for 156 yards against Belton included TDs of 31, 32 and 25 yards from Jared Wiley. “Third overtime, I was super-tired. I ran a lazy post, to be honest. It wasn’t my best route. As the ball was coming toward me it almost felt like slow-motion.”
As a sophomore Johnston was in uniform for Temple-Belton but didn’t play. Having played a crucial role last year, he now can tell his younger teammates what competing in this high-stakes matchup feels like.
“Going out for the coin toss and looking up into the crowd, it was just crazy,” he said. “(This year) it’s the same stuff we’ve been doing, just a different stadium. We’re going to have both sides of the stands filled out, so I would tell them to just focus on their game. With the rivalry there’s a bunch of hype and social media stuff, so keep their eyes on what they actually came here to do.”
Wildcats have eyes on containing
dual-threat Tigers QB Jimenez
Belton has dealt with numerous injuries to key players, but a constant playmaker for third-year head coach Sam Skidmore’s Tigers has been dual-threat junior quarterback Ruben Jimenez. Operating behind a beefy offensive line, Jimenez is 61-of-111 passing for 861 yards and 10 touchdowns against two interceptions and has rushed for 418 yards and five TDs.
“Jimenez is scary, very athletic,” said Stewart, whose defense last year allowed 464 yards passing and five touchdowns to Belton then-senior Connor Carothers. “Carothers would just sit in the pocket, throw it, take it in the mouth and pop right back up. Jimenez is scary because he can ad-lib and make stuff happen that wasn’t supposed to happen.”
Meanwhile, Belton has allowed 40-plus points four times this season and must contend with Temple dual-threat senior QB Vance Willis, who rushed for 179 yards against Shoemaker and has passed for 759 yards and eight touchdowns.