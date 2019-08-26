CAMERON — As a ball boy for Cameron Yoe from third grade through eighth grade, Braden Brashear recognized, even from the sideline, that Yoemen Friday night’s were special.
He witnessed plenty of winning as a youngster — five state championship game appearances and three crowns — and daydreamed of his chance to take the field suited up in maroon and gray with the famed “oYe” on his helmet. Maybe even for one of those exhilarating title tilts.
That he longed for his shot is no surprise given that his dad, Tommy Brashear, was a Cameron Yoe class of 1992 member and returned to his alma mater in 2004 as a baseball coach. He later also coached basketball, became the defensive coordinator in 2011 and in 2016 took over as head football coach and athletic director.
Among the many mementos in Tommy’s office, there’s a photo in which he is flanked by Braden and younger son Nolan on the field after Yoe’s state championship win in 2013. The snapshot reinforces a couple things: time flies, and the Brashears are Yoemen through and through.
“He’s grown up around it his whole life,” Tommy said.
And when Braden finally stepped onto the field as a varsity player last season as the team’s starting quarterback, the moment was even more than he imagined.
“I knew it was a lot more pressure but also a lot more fun,” he said. “Once I got out there, the atmosphere was even better than I expected.”
His performance — 13-of-19 passing, 237 yards, three touchdowns, one interception — that Aug. 31 night in a win over Mexia turned out better than expected, too, based on his pregame worries.
“I was scared to death in warm-ups. I didn’t know if I was ready or good enough,” he said. “By the end I was like, ‘Ah, I can do this. I’ll be fine.’”
The team was more than fine with Braden guiding the offense. Yoe bounced back from a subpar 2017 by winning the District 10-3A-I title and advancing to the Class 3A Region III semifinals. The Yoemen lost that game 28-27 in overtime but finished with an 11-2 record — the 25th time the program posted double-digit wins.
Braden closed the season with 2,325 yards, 24 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, and a 66-percent completion percentage.
“The first few games I was very nervous. I’m sure that’s normal. But I was very nervous. As the year went along, it just got more un and I gained that confidence in myself,” Braden said. “You can tell watching film. The first few games, I did some stuff that you’d be like, ‘Why’d he do that?’ By the end, I was pretty confident.”
Confident and a long way removed from the player who didn’t exactly want to play quarterback.
Tommy tells of a time, seventh grade to be exact, when Braden wanted to be a receiver.
“As a kid, receiver and running back looked fun, and those were the people running with the ball and making the juke moves and stuff,” Braden said.
It dawned on him that all of the running and juking essentially started with the signal-caller. From then on he was a quarterback, and it’s all led him to the cusp of his senior year and one final chance to get onto the AT&T Stadium turf.
“It’s kind of sad in a way because I have been here forever,” Braden said. “I want to try to win state. Since we went there when I was a ball boy, it’s kind of been my goal to play in it.”
He’s looking forward to chasing that dream with 22 other seniors and the rest of his teammates, a group of players with which he cherishes the time spent in the weight room and in practice. The feeling appears mutual.
“He’s fantastic back there (at quarterback),” senior running back Nico Vargas said. “I love being back there with him.”
Braden also plays for the basketball and tennis teams, dabbles in golf and baseball, and plans to attend Texas A&M and study business. He said if he lived anywhere else, he could see himself liking basketball or tennis more than football.
But, he added, “Not in Cameron. It’s not really possible.”
Really, there’s no place he would rather be anyway. And there’s no other coach he’d rather play for, even if that coach might get a tad louder with him.
“You ask any coach who’s coached his own kid and they’ll tell you they’re harder on them,” Tommy said. “And I’ll holler at him maybe more than I holler at other kids. I know he can handle it.”
True, Braden?
“Usually I don’t mind,” he said.