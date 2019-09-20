One year after the Temple Wildcats pummeled Killeen Shoemaker, the up-and-coming Grey Wolves had them on the ropes in Friday night’s District 12-6A bout at Wildcat Stadium.
Leading 21-17 late in the third quarter and possessing the momentum thanks to its hard-charging running game, Shoemaker went for what could have been the knockout punch on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
But Temple sophomore linebacker/end Eric Shorter made a game-changing play by tackling Devin Brown for a 2-yard loss, then the Wildcats embarked on a 96-yard, go-ahead touchdown drive capped by Samari Howard’s 10-yard run on fourth-and-1.
Temple grabbed even more momentum after Shoemaker failed to catch the ensuing kickoff, leading to Howard’s 3-yard touchdown rush before the sophomore running back added another scoring run en route to a gut-check, 38-28 victory for the Wildcats in their 12-6A home opener.
“We just had to read our keys and do what the coaches tell us to do,” Shorter said of the crucial stop on Shoemaker’s fourth-down run. “We set a wall and made the tackle. That boosted us up. We were all picking each other up.”
Considering Temple’s major difficulties trying to tackle Shoemaker’s bevy of talented ball carriers in open space, Wildcats coach Scott Stewart felt fortunate to escape with his team’s third straight win.
“We missed five tackles for loss in the backfield on that drive,” Stewart said of the Grey Wolves’ possession that ended with Shorter’s fourth-down tackle of Brown at the 4. “When we do what we’re coached to do, it’s amazing what happens. I’m not taking anything away from Shoemaker.
“I was really proud of our offensive line. Shoemaker loaded the box and I thought we did a great job of establishing the line of scrimmage.”
The Wildcats rushed for 287 yards to the Grey Wolves’ 271. Temple (3-1, 2-0) will have an open date next week before the Wildcats travel to play rival Belton (2-2, 2-0) on Oct. 4.
Howard rushed for 104 yards and touchdowns of 15, 10, 3 and 5 yards — the final three in the fourth quarter. Wildcats senior quarterback Vance Willis produced a workhorse performance, carrying 25 times for 179 yards and firing a 42-yard TD pass to AJ McDuffy only 26 seconds after De’Andre Exford’s 38-yard scoring run had put Shoemaker up 21-10 about 3 minutes into the second half.
“We’ve got to overcome adversity,” Howard said. “I was very impressed with our (defensive stand) in the second half. We knew Shoemaker was going to come out physical and they popped us in the mouth. (But) we figured out some weak spots in their defense and took advantage of it.”
Shoemaker third-year coach Toby Foreman had immediate regrets about how he handled the crucial sequence, with the Grey Wolves (1-2, 0-1) ahead 21-17 and poised to extend their advantage with 3 minutes left in the third.
“The turning point was when we were on the 2-yard line and we called a play, and I should have called a timeout because we were a little winded. That was my fault,” Foreman said. “(Brown) had to play a lot more because (Ka’Jari Herrera) got hurt. We didn’t convert and then Temple scored on a 96-yard drive, and then they had a great (popup) kickoff that we didn’t field.
“So that back-to-back really stung, because we had an 11-point lead and it went away like that. Our kids fought hard and got after them, but Coach Stewart and Temple have a marquee program and they made more plays than we did.”
TEMPLE 38, KILLEEN SHOEMAKER 28
Shoemaker 7 7 7 7 — 28
Temple 7 3 7 21 — 38
Tem — Samari Howard 15 run (Aaron Wagaman kick)
Shoe — Ty Bell 9 run (Kaleel Pomerlee kick)
Tem — Wagaman 22 field goal
Shoe — Monaray Baldwin 6 pass from Bell (Pomerlee kick)
Shoe — De’Andre Exford 38 run (Pomerlee kick)
Tem — AJ McDuffy 42 pass from Vance Willis (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Howard 10 run (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Howard 3 run (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Howard 5 run (Wagaman kick)
Shoe — Bell 6 run (Pomerlee kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Shoe Tem
First downs 21 23
Rushes-yards 39-271 51-287
Passing yards 111 123
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-20-0 10-13-0
Punts-average 2-14 0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 7-66 2-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shoemaker: Exford 9-95, Ka’Jari Herrera 8-69, Bell 16-68, Devin Brown 6-39; Temple: Willis 25-179, Howard 20-104, Ky’Juan Pugh 3-12, Thomas McVade 2-1, Wagaman 1-(-9).
PASSING — Shoemaker: Bell 13-20-0-111; Temple: Willis 10-13-0-123.
RECEIVING — Shoemaker: Baldwin 6-60, Trenton Hudson 1-31, Omari Evans 1-8, Exford 1-8, Dashawn McCubbins 3-7, Vontez Martin 1-(-1); Temple: McDuffy 3-51, Quentin Johnston 3-30, Montavian Carlysle 2-20, Luke Allen 1-15, KD Freeman 1-7.