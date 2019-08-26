HOLLAND — Zane Spinn is a successful young man and student-athlete.
As a junior last school year, he helped Holland win 10 games by producing 2,116 yards and 24 touchdowns as the quarterback and making seven interceptions on defense, earned second-team all-state recognition in baseball as a shortstop and competed for a relay team in a regional track meet.
However, it might be how Spinn handles rare moments of failure that makes him the mature, steely competitor he is.
In a Class 2A Division I area-round playoff game last November, Holland led Wallis Brazos 27-18 late in the third quarter and seemingly was charging toward a clash with top-ranked Mason.
Spinn completed 20 passes for 260 yards, but his only interception set up Brazos’ go-ahead touchdown in the fourth. Holland reclaimed the lead, but Spinn — playing cornerback — allowed a 9-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 1:10 remaining, and the Hornets absorbed a crushing 38-35 defeat.
“That sat on me for a while,” Spinn recalled. “It reminds you that when the last quarter’s coming down to it, you need to know you have that last little bit in you to get it done.”
Spinn emerged from the Hornets’ somber postgame locker room and forthrightly answered a reporter’s questions.
“I can’t even describe how I feel. I’m disappointed. This will make us hungrier,” Spinn said that night.
That response didn’t surprise Holland coach Brad Talbert, who appreciates Spinn’s level-headed approach and ability to keep negative from lingering too long.
“Zane’s mentally the toughest kid on our team. He’s going to be ready the next play. He’s a gamer,” Talbert said. “That (adversity) didn’t bother him. He came right back. His parents and his brother and sister, they’re all-in. They must preach (mental toughness), because they’ve all been gamers for us.”
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Spinn is the latest family member to achieve athletic success for Holland, where brother Seth and sister Zoe were multi-sport performers.
“I hear from everyone around town that I have humongous shoes to fill. I mean, they’ve made a real impact on my life,” Zane said. “I don’t think I’d work as hard as I do now if it wasn’t for them. They are an inspiration.”
In turn, Spinn — who enjoys hunting, fishing and hanging out with friends — has made a similar impact on his teammates.
“Zane’s a great teammate to work with. He’s a really friendly guy, a great person,” senior running back and defensive end Clay Cooper said. “He loves being a multi-sport athlete. We have a great bond being in the backfield together the whole game.”
Spinn was a backup cornerback most of his sophomore season but gained vital experience by starting area-round and regional semifinal games. Grabbing the quarterback reins last season, he completed 95 of 155 passes (61.3 percent) for 1,399 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He generated 717 yards and 11 TDs as a nimble runner.
“It’s a lot better now, because last year they were kind of holding my hand. Now I understand a lot more,” Spinn said. “We do a lot of option stuff, so I have more understanding about what our line and backs are doing.”
Talbert shared the same sentiments.
“Last year was the first time Zane had taken a varsity snap,” Talbert said. “He’s doing things in practice now that he was not doing in Game 12 last year.”
Spinn puts equal emphasis on defense. His rangy frame helped him snare a team-leading seven interceptions last year.
“You’ve got to be quick, especially when we play man-to-man,” said Spinn, who’s also Holland’s punter and holder. “It’s a struggle to stay on someone every play.”
Spinn is being recruited by Temple College, Texas State, Texas-Arlington and Texas A&M-Kingsville for his baseball skills, but he’s currently focused on enjoying one more long-lasting football season with his lifelong buddies.
“We’ve been playing football together since fourth or fifth grade and we went through middle school undefeated. We’ve dreamed of doing something our senior year,” he said. “We have all the talent in the world. I can see us doing big things.”