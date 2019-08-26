BARTLETT — Brian Kozma’s first week at Bartlett had little to do with football. He didn’t focus on the playbook, didn’t pour over the schedule or ponder who his starters would be.
That’s not to say he didn’t hit the ground running.
After being unanimously approved as Bartlett’s football head coach and athletic director in July, Kozma’s first order of business was to grab cans of paint, brushes and rollers and give the Bulldogs’ football facilities a little tender love and care.
“We painted the place up and we’ve updated this fieldhouse,” Kozma said. “The first week I was here, we didn’t even focus on football. We just updated the place so the kids would feel proud of it.”
His players noticed and were asked to help supply a little elbow grease themselves. It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to get an idea of what their new coach was all about.
“We redid this whole locker room over the summer and he was here every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” senior offensive lineman J.J. Shaw said. “He’s a worker, likes to do things fast and likes to do them just once.”
With more than 25 years of experience as an assistant coach ranging from Class 6A to 2A, there are very few aspects of the game Kozma has not experienced. He spent the last four seasons as offensive coordinator at Liberty Hill — helping the Panthers reach two regional semifinals, a regional final and finally the state championship game last year — after spending the bulk of his career in the Forth Worth area.
Having his own program is a first on the veteran coach’s resume, but even that feels somewhat mundane, considering the variety of hats he’s worn over the years.
“A lot of the things I’ve done here or I’m expecting to do here, I’ve already experienced before,” Kozma said. “I’ve seen what it takes and know what separates the good from the great teams. I’m confident these kids will buy in and once that fully happens, we’ll be OK.”
The Bulldogs hope to be shifty and quick on offense. Kozma plans to use a strong dose of misdirection against opposing defenses and has already gotten the Bulldogs to pick up the pace during the first weeks of practice.
“Things are already coming together faster than they did last year,” senior quarterback Daniel Juarez said. “We’re getting a lot more accomplished and learning a lot more than we did last year. (Kozma) comes out and is ready to get to work. As soon as we step onto that field, we know that it’s time to work.”
Juarez — part of a senior class that’s eager to start a new tradition of winning at Bartlett — leads the offense along with receivers Jared Cooper and Jason Barrera. Levonta Davis and Marcus Belcher will be the main weapons out of the backfield, while Kenneth Smith, Myles Buchhorn and Shaw remain as anchors along the offensive line.
Devonta Davis, Josua Garcia and Gabe Montanez are the standouts on defense. Levonta Davis, Smith and several others will spend considerable time on both sides of the ball this year in what Kozma has already deemed “will be a season of iron man football.”