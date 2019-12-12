It wasn’t the sharp all-around performance that Temple College coach Kirby Johnson desired in the Leopards’ final game before the semester break as less-than-great shooting and a lack of urgency in tracking down loose balls left him wanting more.
It was, however, another decisive win for TC’s undefeated squad.
R.J. Mason produced 19 points and five steals, Aleu Aleu scored 16 points and Kedrian Johnson added 14 to pace six double-figure scorers as the Leopards cruised to a 95-63 victory over Lone Star College-CyFair on Thursday night at TC Gym.
Carlton Linguard contributed 12 points and nine rebounds, Khouri Perkins scored 11 points and Josiyah Thorn had 10 for Temple (14-0), which is off until it hosts DFW Prep on Jan. 4. The Leopards begin their 14-game Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference schedule Jan. 8 at Grayson, followed by their conference home opener Jan. 11 against Weatherford.
Afterward, Kirby Johnson wasn’t ecstatic about what he’d just witnessed.
“That was not very artistic. We couldn’t make 3s. We couldn’t get loose balls,” said Johnson, TC’s 33rd-year coach who will retire at season’s end. “I think our guys just didn’t have our mind on it. It was the end of finals today and they’re ready to go home. I just don’t think their mind was in it. We had played well in every game this season until tonight.”
Mason, the Leopards’ star sophomore point guard, agreed with his coach’s assessment.
“We were giving up too many offensive rebounds, and there were loose balls we weren’t going after. We were just getting outhustled, basically,” said Mason, who continued his stellar play following his torn Achilles tendon last season. “Everybody was ready to take off, but we can’t have that in conference.”
The Leopards, who lead NJCAA Division I at 116.1 points per game, made only six 3-pointers. Aleu, a freshman forward, had three of them — all in the first half — and Mason made two.
Temple played somewhat short-handed. Sophomore wing Kortrijk Miles (18.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.8 steals per game) was suspended for at least one game for what Kirby Johnson called a violation of team rules. Freshman wing Hugo Florestedt, a skilled outside shooter, already had flown home to Sweden as Thursday’s matchup was a makeup game for a postponed contest.
Jaleel Steward scored a game-high 20 points for LSC-CyFair, which got 11 points apiece from Matthew Okoh and Kyle Tobin, and 10 from Lamorris McClelland.
Linguard made a hook shot, Aleu drilled a 3, and Mason converted two steals into layups to help the Leopards jump out to a 9-0 lead in the first 2 minutes. Kedrian Johnson, a West Virginia signee, then took over with back-to-back layins before Perkins scored off a Tariq Aman pass for a 24-10 advantage with 8 minutes gone.
Perkins, a 6-foot-2 freshman guard, gave TC a spark with his quickness at both ends.
“He was aggressive. He was looking for his shot and getting to the rim,” Mason said of Perkins, who grabbed six rebounds.
LSC-CyFair remained within striking distance at 34-22 on Tobin’s 3-pointer with 7:55 left in the first half, but Aman’s three-point play and Kedrian Johnson’s three buckets — a stepback 17-footer, a reverse layup and a 3 that got a helpful bounce off the rim — highlighted a 23-4 outburst to give TC a 57-26 halftime lead.
“We need a lot of rest, honestly, because we’ve got conference and we need guys to come through,” said Mason, who scored 13 of his 19 points after halftime.