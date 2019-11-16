BELTON — For the first 2½ quarters of its season opener Saturday night, Mary Hardin-Baylor looked every bit like a team that lost only four games last year and is intent on making another run in the NCAA Division III tournament.
The final 15 minutes were a different story, the kind with a shocking ending.
UMHB controlled the action on both ends of the floor while building a 21-point lead midway through the third quarter before missed shots and defensive miscues took their toll, and Wayland Baptist put together a stunning comeback to knock off the seventh-ranked Lady Crusaders 75-72 at Mayborn Campus Center.
The Flying Queens (3-1) — the NAIA’s fifth-ranked team — closed the third with an 11-5 run then outscored the Lady Crusaders 24-8 in the fourth to complete their rally.
“I could have said a lot before that point. But once you’re down 21, it’s important to stay positive if you want them to have any chance of coming back and winning a game like that,” Wayland Baptist coach Alesha Ellis said. “I just told them to calm down, and then I pointed out the things that we needed to do to start chipping away at the lead.”
UMHB’s largest lead was 54-33 with 6:45 left in the third, and the Lady Crusaders were still up by 19 points 2 minutes later before things started to unravel.
The Flying Queens trimmed the gap to 64-51 entering the fourth, cut it to 66-63 with 5 minutes to go and got within 71-70 on Kaylee Edgemon’s 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining.
After UMHB junior point guard Madison McCoy made one of two free throws with 21 seconds on the clock, Edgemon’s three-point play 2 seconds later gave Wayland Baptist its first lead since the 6:04 mark of the second quarter.
A shot by Lady Crusaders senior guard Alicia Blackwell spun out with 3 seconds left, and two free throws from Kelea Pool with less than a second left to seal it for the Lady Queens.
After shooting 48 percent from the floor through the first three periods, UMHB was 3-of-16 (19 percent) over the final 10 minutes — a span in which Wayland Baptist shot 53 percent by getting several open looks off nifty cuts to the basket.
“I thought we were very undisciplined defensively in the second half,” Lady Crusaders coach Mark Morefield said. “We have to be better defensively. We just weren’t disciplined where we needed to be in that whole second half. Hopefully, this will be a good lesson for us.”
UMHB built its large lead by closing the first half with an 18-4 run — highlighted by eight points from Hannah Holt and capped by two 3s from Kendall Rollins — and going on an 11-3 surge coming out of intermission.
The Flying Queens quickly switched to a zone defense, and the Lady Crusaders lost their rhythm and never got it back.
Morgan Bennett had 16 points for Wayland Baptist, which got 15 each from Edgemon and Pool, and 10 from Deborah VanDijk.
Holt scored 28 points on 13-of-18 shooting, and Rollins was 5-of-8 from the beyond the arc while adding 21. No other UMHB player had more than seven points.
“Adversity happens, and we have to overcome it,” said Rollins, whose team plays its American Southwest Conference opener Tuesday night at home against Concordia Texas. “Maybe we needed a wakeup call to show the flaws in our offense and defense.”