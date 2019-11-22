COLLEGE STATION — Each time the Troy Trojans fell behind Friday night, they might have reacted in any number of ways.
Panicking wasn’t one of them, especially with Zach Hrbacek around.
The Trojans’ junior running back exploded for 328 yards and five touchdowns as Troy outpaced Crockett 50-33 in a Class 3A Division I area-round playoff game at Tigerland Stadium.
Troy (11-1) will face Whitney in a Region III semifinal at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at Hewitt Midway, marking just the third time in program history that the Trojans will play a 13th game in a season.
“We just wanted to come out and keep pounding it,” Hrbacek said. “That’s what we do. My line just kept opening holes for me.”
Indeed, the Trojans didn’t deviate from their game plan despite trailing 19-7 in the first half, 26-22 at halftime and 33-29 going into the fourth quarter. They reeled off 21 unanswered points in the fourth to close it out.
“That’s what experience does for you,” Troy coach Ronnie Porter said. “They respond well when bad things happen, and they respond well when good things happen.”
Troy opened the second half by going 75 yards in 14 plays, all on the ground, with quarterback Ben Presley sneaking in from the 1 to give the Trojans a 29-26 lead. Crockett (9-3) answered when Allen Horace gathered in his third touchdown pass from Jordan Bedford to make it 33-29.
The fourth quarter was all Troy, with Hrbacek galloping 52 yards for a score on the first play. Fullback Sam Jones added a TD from 9 yards out after a quick turnover, and Hrbacek capped it with a 20-yarder for a 17-point margin.
It didn’t start so easily for the Trojans.
Crockett got an early boost when Courtney Byrd took the opening short kickoff 55 yards to the Troy 5. Three plays later, Bedford snuck in from the 1 for a 7-0 lead.
Troy evened it by going 49 yards in seven plays following a Bulldogs fumble, with Hrbacek breaking loose through the middle of the defense for a 24-yard touchdown at the 4:38 mark.
A fumbled punt led to Crockett’s second touchdown drive that covered only 23 yards. It took six plays, with Bedford connecting with Horace in the left corner of the end zone on fourth down. The kick failed, and the Bulldogs carried a 13-7 lead into the second quarter.
Following another Trojans turnover, the Bulldogs extended their lead when Horace made a leaping fourth-down catch in the end zone for a 19-7 advantage with 9:16 to go in the half.
Troy came storming back in methodical rushing fashion. The Trojans went 75 yards in 11 plays, all on the ground, finished off by Hrbacek stepping across the goal line from the 1 to close the gap to 19-14.
One play after Troy stopped Crockett on downs at the Trojans 49, Hrbacek sprinted the distance for his third touchdown. Sam Jones ran in the 2-point conversion, and the Trojans led 22-19.
It didn’t hold up before halftime as Troy was hit with two 15-yard penalties on the ensuing kickoff to put the Bulldogs inside the Trojans 30. Bedford scrambled for a fourth-down touchdown from the 5 in the final seconds, and Crockett took a 26-22 lead into the break.
“I’m just proud of the way these guys got back in the game after some bad things happened,” Porter said. “We haven’t (gone this far) too many times in Troy.”
TROY 50, CROCKETT 33
Troy 7 15 7 21 — 50
Crockett 13 13 7 0 — 33
Cro — Jordan Bedford 1 run (Antonio Cruz kick)
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 24 run (Josh McKissick kick)
Cro — Allan Horace 6 pass from Bedford (kick failed)
Cro — Horace 16 pass from Bedford (kick failed)
Troy — Hrbacek 1 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 49 run (Sam Jones run)
Cro — Bedford 5 run (Cruz kick)
Troy — Ben Presley 1 run (McKissick kick)
Cro — Horace 18 pass from Bedford (Cruz kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 52 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Jones 9 run (run failed)
Troy — Hrbacek 20 run (Jones run)
TEAM STATISTICS
Troy Cro
Rushes-yards 58-465 33-106
Passing yards 49 146
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-6-1 15-26-2
Punts-average 0 1-27
Fumbles-lost 4-3 2-2
Penalties-yards 9-95 7-53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Hrbacek 39-328, Jones 12-97, Xavier Hernandez 5-28, Presley 2-12; Crockett: Bedford 8-31, A’myron Dixon 7-27, Joseph Porter 9-26, Jakecian Jones 9-20.
PASSING — Troy: Presley 3-6-1-49; Crockett: Bedford 15-26-2-146.
RECEIVING — Troy: Kody Kaminski 2-51, Hrbacek 1-(-2); Crockett: Horace 6-58, Cristian Brice 4-43, Shannon Bacon 4-40, Ty White 1-5.