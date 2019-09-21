Athletics came relatively easily for Philip Redwine-Bryant when he was a multi-sport athlete at Academy to the point that, in retrospect, he didn’t feel he worked as hard as he could have to succeed.
Once he walked on to the Oklahoma State football team, Redwine-Bryant realized he was up to the challenge and could meet the necessary requirements.
And it paid off in a big way.
Redwine-Bryant was named captain of the Cowboys’ special teams unit this season and awarded a scholarship for his senior year.
The redshirt senior has plied his trade in virtual anonymity for the Cowboys, primarily as a special teams player. But he’s seen his position on the depth chart change from receiver to safety and to now as a role-playing linebacker to go with his special teams duties. Redwine-Bryant’s mother, Trinity, and other teammates kept up his spirits while he slowly went through a redshirt season followed by more seasons deep down on the depth chart.
“My mom kept me going and kept after me,” he said. “I’d call her every night because I was homesick. She would tell me I got this opportunity for a reason. (Friends and teammates) would tell me to relax and just work and do your thing.”
His steady improvement didn’t go unnoticed by the coaching staff or his teammates. Players voted on team captains — offense, defense and special teams — prior to last season’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Redwine-Bryant knew he was up for it, but didn’t necessarily expect to get it.
“I saw my name on the list, but I didn’t know,” he said. “I voted for Bryce Balous (a friend and fellow redshirt senior). I wasn’t going to vote for myself. I just want to make sure they picked the right man.”
Earlier this year, the Cowboys hosted their annual “Mom’s Camp” for players to bring their mothers to campus for a visit. Only this year, it doubled as a ruse to surprise Redwine-Bryant and his mother by offering him a scholarship.
“They wanted to make sure Mom got here and showed her around the facility for the 100th time,” he said. “Coach Rod Johnson (assistant director of operations) called me in to his office to sign some paperwork. I thought it was something for the mom’s camp. He closed the door and told me they were taking care of the whole year. My mom was in the back and yelling, ‘My baby did it. My baby did it.’”
Redwine-Bryant didn’t offer his thoughts on the touchy debate over whether college athletes should be paid beyond the scholarship other than to say, “I got the scholarship and that takes care of whatever I need instead of me paying for the whole thing.”
The road to Stillwater for a young, Texas Longhorn-loving kid from Little River-Academy wasn’t an obvious one to take. It turned out to be more of a tribute to his mother’s boss, Daniel Holland, whom Redwine-Bryant considered a father figure. Holland, who served overseas in Iraq, is a proud Oklahoma State alum and influenced Redwine-Bryant’s decision.
Playing football was somewhat of an afterthought, but he thought he’d give it a go.
Redwine-Bryant was redshirted as a freshman then appeared in a combined five games over the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but played in all 13 games in 2018 and earned the OSU Walk-On Award for non-scholarship special teams players. In the meantime, his body was changing as a result of weight room work and with that his position changed.
At Academy, Redwine-Bryant was primarily an offensive skill position player with only occasional appearances on defense. He moved to the secondary at OSU and then was offered the opportunity to be part of the Cowboys’ crew of linebackers.
“I said, ‘I don’t see myself doing that, but I’ll try,” said Redwine-Bryant, who had something of a homecoming Saturday at Texas. “Sure enough, it worked out.”
Redwine-Bryant intercepted his first pass since high school in the season’s second game against McNeese State and nearly scored his first touchdown. He returned the ball 12 yards to just shy of the goal line where he said McNeese running back Justin Pratt “blew me up.”
As much as his notoriety has grown on the field, he arguably has gotten as much attention around campus because of his girlfriend Samantha Show, a power-hitting pitcher/outfielder who led the Cowgirls to last year’s Women’s College World Series and had helped Texas A&M do the same before transferring. Show, who is currently playing overseas, became widely known last year for her penchant for bat flipping after home runs. Redwine-Bryant said Show is “very confident” and there’s no clash of athletic egos.
“I want to get to her level,” he laughed. “People would tell me, ‘Hey, your girlfriend got two home runs.’ I’d get that all the time. I already know she’s a better athlete than I am.”
Regardless, it’s difficult to outwork Redwine-Bryant, who has graduated with a psychology degree and is working on an advanced degree in business management before pursuing a doctorate in psychology. What began as a long shot is now a goal being achieved.
“He’s awesome. A young man whose talent level and him getting on the field is a heckuva accomplishment,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said at a July news conference. “We’re not all born with world-class, pro-level talent. He has a very attractive smile. He’s an optimist. He is positive all the time. I enjoy being around him and he is going to be successful no matter what he does.”