ROGERS — Sophomore running back Christian Riley scored three touchdowns and his brother Jordan Riley added two as Rogers blew past McGregor for a 53-20 victory in non-district action Friday night.
Rogers (3-0) built a 29-7 lead by halftime. Senior Jordan Riley scored on runs of 17 and 35 yards, and Christian Riley scored on an 11-yard run and a 95-yard kickoff return.
The Eagles added to their lead in the third quarter, getting an 8-yard scoring run from John Hill, a 25-yard fumble return from Ty Sebek, a 25-yard run from Christian Riley and a safety when the Bulldogs (2-1) were called for holding in the end zone.
ROGERS 53, MCGREGOR 20
McGregor 7 0 6 7 — 20
Rogers 21 8 24 0 — 53
Rog — Jordan Riley 17 run (Julian Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Christian Riley 11 run (Riley run)
McG — Deondre Parker 33 pass from Darius Dixon (Hector Aviles kick)
Rog — C.Riley 95 kickoff return (kick failed)
Rog — J.Riley 35 run (Heath Schiller run)
McG — Rejino Lopez 44 pass from Dixon (kick failed)
Rog — John Hill 8 run (Joshua Minor run)
Rog — Ty Sebek 25 fumble retun (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Safety; holding penalty in end zone
Rog — C.Riley 25 run (Lashbrook kick)
McG — Hayden Clark 4 pass from Dixon (Lashbrook kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
McG Rog
First downs 17 17
Rushes-yards 36-173 31-234
Passing yards 156 65
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-24-2 5-8-0
Punts-average 3-32 2-36
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-42 5-41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — McGregor: Drew Boles 8-87 Jaden Benitez 10-36; Rogers: J.Riley 5-78, C.Riley 6-42, Hill 6-39.
PASSING — McGregor: Dixon 10-24-2-156; Rogers: Schiller 4-7-0-67, Riley Dolgener 1-1-0-(-2).
RECEIVING — McGregor: Lopez 5-71, Parker 4-81; Rogers: Minor 2-43, Jacob Glasgow 2-24, Jeremiah Quinones 1-(-2).
— Reported by Cory Cross
Salado 50
Austin Travis 0
SALADO — Wrook Brown and Noah Mescher rushed for more than 100 yards each, and the Salado Eagles limited the Austin Travis Rebels to a total of 108 yards in a shutout.
Brown had 118 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, Mescher added 110 yards and a score on nine attempts, and Reid Vincent tacked on 75 yards and a score for Salado (2-1).
Chris Bates had a 56-yard TD run, and Latrell Jenkins returned an interception 82 yards for a score as the Eagles dominated the Rebels (0-3).
SALADO 50, AUSTIN TRAVIS 0
Travis 0 0 0 0 — 0
Salado 15 28 7 0 — 50
Sal — Wrook Brown 71 run (Caleb Self pass from Brown)
Sal — Noah Mescher 33 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Reid Vincent 5 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Vincent 16 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Brown 25 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Latrell Jenkins 82 interception return (Brown kick)
Sal — Chris Bates 56 run (Alexander Pierce kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tra Sal
First downs 6 12
Rushes-yards 23-60 41-432
Passing yards 48 10
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-18-1 1-2-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 4-20 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado: Brown 8-118, Mescher 9-110, Vincent 7-75, Blake Volk 7-48, Bates 2-59, K.C. Perkins 3-10, Hutton Haire 2-6, Travis Carter 1-5, Cole Maedgen 1-3, Ryan McBurney 1-(-2).
PASSING — Salado: Haire 1-2-0-10
RECEIVING — Salado: Brown 1-10.
Rockdale 45
Lexington 13
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Eagles were no match for the Rockdale Tigers, who churned out 463 total yards on the way to victory.
Rockdale (3-0) built a 33-6 lead by halftime, getting scoring runs of 70 and 55 yards from Cam’ron Valdez and touchdown passes of 74 and 43 yards from Jace Robinson to Kesean Raven.
Raven also scored from the other side of the ball, picking off a Sheldon Springer pass and returning it 60 yards for a TD.
Valdez finished with 200 yards on just nine carries, and Raven caught four passes for 136 yards. Robinson connected on 11 of 16 passes for 231 yards.
Dakota Smith led the Eagles (0-3) with 93 yards rushing on 16 carries.
ROCKDALE 45, LEXINGTON 13
Rockdale 20 13 12 0 — 45
Lexington 0 6 0 7 — 13
Roc — Cam’ron Valdez 70 run (Ross Loth kick)
Roc — Valdez 55 run (kick failed)
Roc — Kesean Raven 74 pass from Jace Robinson (Loth kick)
Lex — Dakota Smith 6 run (kick failed)
Roc — Raven 43 pass from Robinson (Loth kick)
Roc — Raven 60 Interception return (kick failed)
Roc — Loth 14 pass from Robinson (kick failed)
Roc — Anthony Dansby 20 pass from Robinson (run failed)
Lex — Aaron Allert 2 run (Coby Robertson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Roc Lex
First downs 14 16
Rushes-yards 29-221 43-130
Passing yards 242 65
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-17-1 10-26-0
Punts-average 3-26 6-20.7
Fumbles-lost 2-2 3-3
Penalties-yards 8-85 5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rockdale: Valdez 9-200, Jose Young 6-20, Kobe Mitchell 3-5, Quashawn Crawford 1-5, Robinson 10-(-9); Lexington: Smith 16-93, Devin Jackson 7-29, Amarion Cooper 3-23, Jeremiah Dillon 8-17, Allert 1-2, Sheldon Springer 8-(-34).
PASSING — Rockdale: Robinson 11-16-1-231, Kobe Mitchell 1-1-0-11; Lexington: Springer 10-26-0-65.
RECEIVING — Rockdale: Raven 4-136, Dansby 4-66, Mitchell 1-16, Loth 1-14, Landon Towns 1-11; Lexington: Jeremiah Jackson 3-25, Kason Bayer 2-13, Ty Hawley 1-12, Evan Patschke 1-8, Robertson 3-7.
Holland 59
Florence 7
FLORENCE — Clay Cooper rushed for 327 yards on only eight carries, scoring on half of them, to lead Holland past Florence in non-district action.
The Hornets (3-0) racked up 623 yards of total offense and got touchdowns from five players.
The Buffaloes (0-3) managed just 113 yards.
Holland built a 12-0 lead before Florence got on the board when Clayton Brown caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Dylan Camplen to make it 12-7. But that was as close as the Buffaloes got as the Hornets scored the next seven touchdowns, including a 92-yard run by Cooper to close out the scoring.
HOLLAND 59, FLORENCE 7
Holland 19 21 6 13 — 59
Florence 7 0 0 0 — 7
Hol — Josh Evans 15 run (kick failed)
Hol — Caleb Cearley 43 pass from Zane Spinn (kick failed)
Flo — Clayton Brown 15 pass Dylan Camplen (Angel Perez kick)
Hol — Evans 62 pass from Spinn (Ramos kick)
Hol — Clay Cooper 47 run (Spinn run)
Hol — Cooper 9 run (kick failed)
Hol — Cooper 34 run (Ramos kick)
Hol — Blazely Wooley 13 run (kick failed)
Hol — Ethan Mann 5 run (Ramos kick)
Hol — Cooper 92 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol Flo
First downs 10 5
Rushes-yards 23-478 38-73
Passing yards 145 40
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-6-0 2-9-0
Punts-average NA 6-24.9
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 6-47 6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: Cooper 8-327, Cearley 3-53, Evans 2-29; Florence: Aric Grimes 17-26, Camplen 10-29.
PASSING — Holland: Spinn 4-6-0-145; Florence: Camplen 2-9-0-40.
RECEIVING — Holland: Evans 1-62, Cearley 1-43, Mann 1-29, Aiden Komasek 1-11; Florence: Grimes 1-25, Brown 1-15.
— Reported by Bobby Edwards
Jarrell 37
Riesel 34
RIESEL — Heron Rodriguez threw four second-half touchdown passes to lead the Jarrell Cougars to a come-from-behind victory over Riesel.
The Indians (1-2) took a 26-6 lead by halftime and seemed to have everything under control. But the Cougars (2-1) came to life in the third quarter when Rodriguez found Christopher Pursley with a 51-yard touchdown pass. He followed with a 19-yarder to Joseph Crathers to close the gap to 26-22.
Riesel extended its lead to 34-22 when Will McClintock scored on a 6-yard run. Rodriguez brought Jarrell back with a 27-yard scoring strike to Derrick Warren and sealed the win when he found Crathers from 20 yards out.
JARRELL 37, RIESEL 34
Jarrell 0 6 23 8 — 37
Riesel 14 12 8 0 — 34
Rie — Austin Searcy 7 run (Wyatt Drews kick)
Rie — Stash Stewart 31 pass from Will McClintock (Drews kick)
Rie — Donavan Blakes 51 run (kick failed)
Jar — Joseph Crathers 10 run (kick failed)
Rie — McClintock 5 run (kick failed)
Jar — Christopher Pursley 51 pass from Heron Rodriguez (Derrick Warren run)
Jar — Crathers 19 pass from Rodriguez (Aden Edgar kick)
Rie — McClintock 6 run (Blakes run)
Jar — Derrick Warren 27 pass from Rodriguez (Jesus Perez kick)
Jar — Crathers 20 pass from Rodriguez (Warren run)
TEAM STATISTICS
Jar Rie
First downs 20 19
Rushes-yards 24-138 40-232
Passing yards 220 160
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-21-1 8-18-1
Punts-average 2-37 2-21
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-65 8-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jarrell: Warren 12-116, Rodriguez 8-21, Crathers 1-10, Jasper Compton 2-(-2), Martin Torres 1-(-7); Riesel: McClintock 18-100, Blakes 10-75, Searcy 11-55, Justin Bahajak 1-2.
PASSING — Jarrell: Rodriguez 13-21-1-220; Riesel: McClintock 8-17-1-160, Searcy 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Jarrell: Crathers 6-98, Warren 2-34, Ramon Rodriguez 2-21, Joseph Shamburger 2-16, Pursley 1-51; Riesel: Blakes 4-84, Nolan Slagle 2-42, Stewart 1-31, Searcy 1-3.
Rio Vista 24
Rosebud-Lott 6
TRAVIS — Rio Vista (1-2) built a 17-0 lead in the first half en route to a non-district victory over Rosebud-Lott.
The Cougars (0-3) cut the gap to 17-6 in the fourth quarter when Zach Buhl caught a 45-yard scoring pass from John Paul Reyna, who also caught four passes for 118 yards.
RIO VISTA 24, ROSEBUD-LOTT 6
Rio Vista 3 14 0 7 — 24
Rosebud-Lott 0 0 0 6 — 6
RV — 31 field goal
RV — 1 run (kick good)
RV — 34 interception return (kick good)
R-L — Zach Buhl 45 pass from John Paul Reyna (kick failed)
RV — 26 run (kick good)
TEAM STATISTICS
RV R-L
First downs 19 16
Rushes-yards NA-132 21-161
Passing yards 97 193
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-21-0 8-22-1
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 3-25 3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rosebud-Lott: Wyatt Walker 12-162, Damonte Hargrow 4-18, Moses Fox 1-17, Zach Buhl 1-16, Reyna 3-11.
PASSING — Rosebud-Lott: Jordyn Watson 6-19-1-143, Reyna 2-3-0-50.
RECEIVING — Rosebud-Lott: Reyna 4-118, Buhl 2-50, Hargrow 2-25.
— Reported by Dave Moody
Granger 62
Meridian 0
GRANGER — Johnny Ryder and Donnie Cantwell scored three touchdowns each as the Granger Lions swatted the Meridian Yellowjackets in a non-district tilt.
Ryder scored on receptions of 27 and 16 yards and a 6-yard run, and Cantwell scored on runs of 4, 41, and 12 yards.
After taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, the Lions (3-0) pounded out 40 points in the second to take a 54-0 lead into intermission.
Granger quarterback Thomas Rhoades completed 10 of 12 passes for 165 yards. The Lions amassed 422 yards of total offense while holding the Yellowjackets (0-3) to just 40 yards.
GRANGER 62, MERIDIAN 0
Meridian 0 0 0 0 — 0
Granger 14 40 8 0 — 62
Gra — Johnny Ryder 3 run (Carlos Garza kick)
Gra — Carlos Reyna 15 run (Garza kick)
Gra — Donnie Cantwell 1 run (kick failed)
Gra — Ryder 27 pass from Thomas Rhoades (Reyna run)
Gra — Reyna 43 pass from Rhoades (Garza kick)
Gra — Ryder 16 pass from Rhoades (kick failed)
Gra — Cantwell 41 run (Garza kick)
Gra — Cantwell 10 run (Garza kick)
Gra —DJ McClelland 55 run (Garza kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mer Gra
First downs 2 20
Rushes-yards 31-44 35-257
Passing yards -4 165
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-5-1 10-12-0
Punts-average 3-23.7 0-0
Fumbles-lost 4-4 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-26 7-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Meridian: Chad Reynolds 7-26, Caleb Felan 8-11, Victor Orozco 1-3, Teagan Smith 1-1, Derek Malott 6-(-15); Granger: Cantwell 4-58, McClelland 3-55, Rhoades 4-47, Ryder 3-38, Reyna 8-37, Tripp Wilkie 4-12, Travunta Fisher 6-12, Garza 1-2, Edwin Murillo 1-0, Evan Hutka 1-(-4).
PASSING — Meridian: Malott 1-5-1-2; Granger: Rhoades 10-12-0-165.
RECEIVING — Meridian: Danny Cassidy 1-2; Granger: Reyna 3-72, Ryder 3-50, Wyatt Bolding 2-30, Nathan Flores 1-10, McClelland 1-3.
Bruceville-Eddy 31
Chilton 13
CHILTON — Bruceville-Eddy’s Nathan Quattlebaum scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal the Eagles’ victory over Chilton (2-1).
The Eagles (2-1) built a 19-13 lead on touchdown runs of 2 and 8 yards by T.J. Jarmon.
After a scoreless third quarter, Quattlebaum, who rushed 20 times for 176 yards, scored from the 12 and followed with a 30-yard touchdown scamper.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY 31, CHILTON 13
Bruceville-Eddy 7 12 0 12 — 31
Chilton 6 7 0 0 — 13
B-E — T.J.Jarmon 2 run (John Lopez kick)
B-E — Jarmon 8 run
B-E— Nathan Quattlebaum 5 run
B-E — Quattlebaum 12 run
B-E — Quattlebaum 30 run
TEAM STATISTICS
B-E
First downs 19
Rushes-yards 23-238
Passing yards 96
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-14-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bruceville-Eddy: Quattlebaum 20-176, Jarmon 2-10, Lopez 1-0.
PASSING — Bruceville-Eddy: Trapper Ensor 4-14-0-96.
RECEIVING — Bruceville-Eddy: Jarmon 2-80, Quattlebaum 1-12, Lopez 1-4.
— Reported by Matt McNew
CTCS 13
SM Academy 7
Charlie Hudson rushed for 164 yards on 25 carries and scored the go-ahead touchdown to lead the Central Texas Christian Lions past San Marcos Academy in non-district action.
The Bears (2-1) took the early lead on the return of a fumbled punt, but Ryan Turley evened the score on a 10-yard run in the second quarter. Later in the quarter, Hudson gave the Lions (2-1) the lead for good with a 4-yard run for the game’s final points.
The Lions ran wild, amassing 306 yards rushing. CTCS held the Bears to only 69 yards of total offense.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 13,
SAN MARCOS ACADEMY 7
SMA 7 0 0 0 — 7
CTCS 0 13 0 0 — 13
SMA — 10 yard fumble return (Gino Dipollino kick)
CTCS — Ryan Turnley 10 run (Charlie Hudson kick)
CTCS — Charlie Hudson 4 run (conversion failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
SMA CTCS
First downs 20 28
Rushes-yards 20-(-32) 53-306
Passing yards 101 30
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-20-0 4-11-1
Punts-average 8-29 3-42
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-30 10-108
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — SMA: Bryce Patterson 8-7, Dipollino 1-2, Hudson Lee 2-(-2), Robby Newman 3-(-4); CTCS: Hudson 25-164, Ryan Turley 16-98, Andrew Lange 3-25, Braydon Davis 6-25, Matt Deguire 1-14.
PASSING — SMA: Patterson 9-20-0-101; CTCS: Davis 4-11-1-30.
RECEIVING — SMA: Brendan Loyd 4-47, Zach Whitaker 1-12, Lee 1-2; CTCS: Turley 2-23, Carter Smith 1-5, Hudson 1-2.
— Reported by P.J. Thurman
Hamilton 56
Moody 14
MOODY — The Hamilton Bulldogs (2-1) pulled away to beat the Moody Bearcats (0-3) in a non-district contest.
Ryder Hohertz was 6-of-11 passing for 109 yards for the Bearcats, with Evan Norward haulingin four catches for 96 yards. Tra Hill ran for 139 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
Hempstead 46
Academy 36
LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — The Hempstead Bobcats (3-0) held off the Academy Bumblebees (0-3) in a non-district game.
No other information was reported by press time.
Wortham 24
Bartlett 0
WORTHAM — The Wortham Bulldogs (1-2) shutout the Bartlett Bulldogs (0-3) in non-district action.
No other information was reported before press time.
Holy Trinity Cath. 54
RR Christian 6
The Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics (1-1) picked up their first win of the season with a rout of the Round Rock Christian Crusaders (0-3) in a six-man game that ended in the third quarter on the mercy rule.
No other information was reported by press time.