BELTON — Not only did Belton finally get to play at Tiger Gym, the Lady Tigers won their home debut in such a way that they’ve been searching for during the first two weeks of the season.
So, all in all, it turned into a solid Tuesday evening in Big Red territory.
Belton reined in a third set that had momentarily slipped away and closed a non-district sweep of Hutto by scoring the final four points for a 25-20, 25-19, 25-23 victory.
“We definitely have been dropping sets that we shouldn’t have, so I think that we really wanted to push to finish, especially in the first home game,” Lady Tigers senior hitter Abbey Karcher said. “Our communication was the key. Once we started talking again, we fixed it, got out of our little rut and it was good.”
Already with a 2-0 match lead, Belton (6-14) was up 18-12 in the third, seven points from the finish line. Hutto, though, mounted a charge to stay in the proceedings. The Lady Hippos reeled off eight of nine points to take a 20-19 lead then tallied two more to extend it to a 22-19 advantage.
But the Lady Tigers responded, tied it at 23 with Morgan Weber’s block and sealed the outcome two points later when Isabel Holguin’s serve was misplayed, leaving Belton coach Krystal Brodbeck, the players and fans to let out a collective celebratory sigh of relief.
“It’s always exciting to be home. Unfortunately, we only have one (non-district) match at home before we go into district. So, I’m very pleased that the girls found the momentum to pull it out in three,” said Brodbeck, whose team will be back on the tournament circuit Thursday before next Tuesday’s District 12-6A opener at Waco. “I believe (closing out games) is something we’ve been working on, and the girls have been wanting to be able to finish. So, it’s nice to see that happen on the court.
“We’re just going to keep plugging away at what we’ve been working on and we’re still young and still new, relatively, so there were some things tonight that I saw that we’ll need to tweak for this weekend.”
Karcher finished with a match-high 12 kills. Emily Holder added eight, MyKaela Johnston and Elizabeth Smith posted five each, and Weber chipped in three to go with two blocks. Miranda Davila had a team-high 13 digs. Holder and McKenzie Mansell combined for 24 assists.
Katie Albritton and Avery Mercer each delivered five kills for Hutto.
However, the talk among the Lady Tigers afterward was how they were able to regroup late in a deciding set.
“Very important, just because we have struggled recently with closing out games and finishing. I think we did a good job of finishing through,” defensive specialist Savannah Groahmann said. “I think this was a big deal for us to play at home and on our floor and have people come out and support us today.”