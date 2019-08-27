Members of the Central Texas Christian Lions are adamant that come postseason time, they were their own worst enemy. Head coach Jeremy Calahan was a little more diplomatic, believing CTCS lost to good teams the last two years.
One thing on which they all agree is that the Lions will get past the first round of the playoffs. Obviously, sooner would be better than later.
CTCS secured playoff berths the last two seasons but failed to earn the program’s first postseason win since switching to 11-man football in 2011. It was especially frustrating last season, when the Lions started 7-0 before losing three of their final four games, including a 35-7 decision to Tomball Rosehill Christian in the postseason opener.
“Finding a way to get into the playoffs is good, but finding a way to win one of those things is a different story,” said Calahan, the Lions’ fifth-year head coach. “The teams we have faced have been good, but we have got to get to the point that we can beat the teams that are as good as or better than we are.”
Junior lineman Tim Marwitz didn’t mince words about the Lions’ recent playoff struggles.
“It’s definitely a frustrating feeling. To go 8-2, get to the playoffs then lose that first game, it’s hard because you really feel like you can win that game,” Marwitz said. “I think we kind of get psyched out when we hear the word playoffs. It messes with us. We have the ability to get past the first round and if we can do it, then who knows how far we can go.”
One thing that could help the Lions is a more balanced offensive attack. Traditionally a run-heavy squad, CTCS plans to use its passing game more this season after relying on now-graduated rushers Rylan Turner (2,056 yards, 29 touchdowns last year) and Marc Wood (1,286 yards, 19 TDs in 2017) the last two years.
So with the continued growth of senior quarterback Braydon Davis (886 yards passing, seven touchdowns), Calahan says the offensive transition feels natural.
“He’s worked hard and shown a lot of talent as a starter, and we’re going to look to use his legs and arm,” Calahan said.
The Lions will rely on three running backs — juniors Ryan Turley and Charlie Hudson and sophomore Andrew Lange — with a variety of styles. The trio also will spend considerable time at receiver, along with senior Matt Diguire and junior Isaiah DuMont. The offensive line will be led by senior three-year starter Christian Snyder. Juniors Cole Clark and Marwitz also anchor the line for the Lions.
CTCS had four shutouts last season when its defense was one of three in the area to hold opponents to less than 200 yards per game (192.5). The Lions expect to be just as good this year.
“Last year, everyone knew their job on defense,” junior defensive end Connor Ling said. “It was 11 guys going to the ball and playing 100 percent. We have a lot of returners on defense, so we should be even better.”
DuMont and Lange lead the Lions’ secondary. Hudson, Turley and senior Nathan Beck lead the charge at linebacker, and Marwitz and Clark will help out on the defensive line with sophomore Troy Troutman.