BUDA — Ever since the Holland Hornets departed Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium following their crushing area-round playoff loss to Wallis Brazos the night after Thanksgiving in 2018, everything they’ve done led them to the night after Thanksgiving this year.
What a difference one year can make.
Taking on defending Class 2A Division I state champion Mason in a Region IV semifinal, Holland’s determined, well-balanced team very much resembled a squad that can capture this season’s state title.
Zane Spinn rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown and threw a 52-yard TD pass to Caleb Cearley, and Holland’s physical, swarming defense recorded its second consecutive shutout as the unbeaten Hornets controlled the Punchers 26-0 on a damp, windy Friday night at Bob Shelton Stadium.
“It’s amazing. I think our maturity has grown so much more from last year,” said quarterback/cornerback Spinn, one of the Hornets’ 16 seniors. “This is the first time our school’s had 13 wins in a season, so we’re leaving a legacy. We’re excited. We’re just staying on the grind.”
Holland (13-0) achieved its first 13-win season in program history — its 1958 team finished 12-0 — and charged into the Region IV final Thursday at San Antonio’s Alamodome against perennial power Refugio (13-0), whose late rally Friday overtook previously undefeated Shiner 45-43.
Mason (10-3) entered with an eight-game winning streak and a 39-3 record since 2017, but Holland rushed for 284 yards, and its relentless defense recovered four fumbles and limited the Punchers to 171 total yards, including minus-1 passing.
“That’s the defending state champion. I know that’s not the actual team that won the state championship, but that’s a program over there and my guys played great,” said Holland coach Brad Talbert, who got a 6-yard touchdown run from Brady Shelton and a 10-yard TD rush from Logan Mann. “We were physical and tough on both lines tonight.”
Mason first-year head coach Michael McLeod praised Holland’s complete performance.
“Their overall speed is hard to practice and anticipate. It’s the speed of their defense getting to the football,” said McLeod, who got 115 yards rushing from rugged senior Klay Klaerner. “They’re very physical (offensively) in spread formations and just a talented all-around team.”
Holland began the game’s opening possession at its 35-yard line and ran 13 consecutive times, capped by Shelton barreling over a defender at the 2 for a 6-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 6:25 gone.
“It was our offensive line. (Mason’s) boys were stout, but they never stopped working,” Spinn said. “I told them before the game, ‘Y’all have to take care of the men and we’ll take care of the boys at the second and third levels.’”
JC Chaney then popped up a short kickoff into the stiff breeze and Mason bobbled the ball before Heath Hutka recovered at Holland’s 48. On the next play, Cearley sprinted past the secondary and caught Spinn’s deep pass in stride for a 52-yard touchdown — the Hornets’ second TD in 9 seconds — and a 13-0 advantage.
Mason reached Holland’s 4 late in the first, but quarterback Whitt Bierschwale pitched the ball errantly and Ayden Tomasek pounced on it at the 15. Clay Cooper (85 yards rushing) blasted for 18 and 21 yards, then Spinn followed his line’s overloaded right side for a 2-yard TD and a 20-0 lead 9:27 before halftime.
“We were just trying to get our running backs and quarterback 4 yards every play,” said senior Jae’Vone Brown, Holland’s 6-foot-4, 320-pound two-way tackle.
Mann dashed 10 yards for a touchdown with 3:06 left, and with 12 seconds remaining Shelton preserved Holland’s second straight playoff shutout with a goal line interception.
HOLLAND 26, MASON 0
Mason 0 0 0 0 — 0
Holland 13 7 0 6 — 26
Hol — Brady Shelton 6 run (Zane Spinn kick)
Hol — Caleb Cearley 52 pass from Spinn (kick failed)
Hol — Spinn 2 run (Spinn kick)
Hol — Logan Mann 10 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mas Hol
First downs 11 21
Rushes-yards 34-172 54-284
Passing yards -1 61
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-11-1 3-7-0
Punts-average 0 2-27
Fumbles-lost 4-4 4-2
Penalties-yards 2-15 6-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mason: Klay Klaerner 14-115, Gage Watson 2-47, Jase Eckert 6-26, Tad Kirby 2-11, Matthew Kerr 8-8, Whitt Bierschwale 1-(-11), team 1-(-24); Holland: Spinn 21-119, Clay Cooper 15-85, Shelton 7-40, Ethan Mann 5-27, L.Mann 2-12, Ayden Tomasek 2-6, team 2-(-5).
PASSING — Mason: Kerr 0-9-0-0, Bierschwale 1-2-1-(-1); Holland: Spinn 3-7-0-61.
RECEIVING — Mason: Oscar Ortiz 1-(-1); Holland: Cearley 1-52, Josh Evans 1-6, L.Mann 1-3.