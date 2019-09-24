HEWITT — Sometimes the main event doesn’t quite live up to the hype.
Such was the case Tuesday night when the Belton Lady Tigers and Hewitt Midway Pantherettes squared off for the outright lead of the District 12-6A volleyball race.
The result was a disappointing one for the Lady Tigers, who were swept 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 by the Pantherettes.
“We knew Midway would be a strong opponent, and we were excited to defend our undefeated (district) record,” Belton coach Krystal Brodbeck said. “But with that, we allowed the momentum to belong to Midway and they did a good job maintaining it.”
The Lady Tigers (14-19, 6-1) started strong in all three sets but failed to keep pace with the Pantherettes (14-15, 7-0), who took advantage of Belton’s mistakes to build separation in each game.
In the first set, it was a 12-1 Midway run — with half of the points coming on Belton errors — that turned a 2-all tie into a 14-3 advantage for the Pantherettes.
“We just can’t afford to get behind like we did tonight,” Brodbeck said. “We didn’t do a good job taking care of our side of the court.”
In the second set, Midway used a 5-0 surge to break a 10-all tie and closed it out with an 8-1 run when Reese Rhodes, who had just one kill in the opening game, began to dominate from the outside. She finished the night with 13 kills.
“She easily had her worst set of the year in the first set,” Midway coach Ryan Porter said. “For us to win it like that says something. She just took that match over.”
The primary problem for Belton wasn’t Rhodes. It was the Lady Tigers’ mistakes. Midway chalked up point after point on Belton service and hitting errors, and the Pantherettes took advantage when the Lady Tigers got out of position trying to defend attacks by Rhodes.
“She is a great player. We have a lot of respect for her,” Brodbeck said “But I felt like our defense wasn’t where it had been. I felt like we weren’t playing up to what we had been in the matches leading up to this. We’ll be looking to be prepared next time we play them.”
Up two sets to none, the Pantherettes relied on memories of a loss last season in which Belton trailed by the same margin before charging back to win.
“We just got arrogant,” Porter said of that match. “They took it to us. We have nine seniors and every one of them remembers it. I thought tonight, most of the night we were the more aggressive team. Our girls saw an opportunity and took advantage of it.”
The loss dropped Belton into second place in the 12-6A standings, but both teams understand that there’s still a lot of volleyball to be played before the district title is decided.
“It always is a big match,” Porter said of facing Belton. “They are a good rival, and you have to love rival games. It makes us both better. But we still have to go to (Copperas) Cove, and that’s always a tough place to play, and we have to go to Belton.”
Emily Holder had a team-high five kills to go with eight digs and five assists, and Eli Smith and Abbey Karcher added four kills each for the Lady Tigers, who will regroup and prepare for Friday’s match at Killeen Shoemaker.
“I think our head space wasn’t where it needed to be tonight. We allowed our errors to get the best of us,” she said. “We need to learn from this and keep rolling forward in a positive manner like we have been. We definitely need to get back to work tomorrow and prepare for Shoemaker on Friday.”