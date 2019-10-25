ROGERS — The Rogers Eagles have been tearing through opponents all season, leading to a perfect record and an average of 49.8 points per game.
On Friday night at Merk Field, though, the host Eagles found themselves in a fight with a suddenly resurgent Lexington Eagles squad that entered with a two-game winning streak after dropping its first six games.
It didn’t matter. The end result was the same for Rogers, which turned a one-touchdown halftime lead into a 14-6 win over Lexington to clinch a playoff berth and put itself in position to win a district title for the first time since 2014.
“That’s two tough teams out there playing really hard,” Rogers coach Charlie Roten said. “Fortunately, we were able to make enough plays to get the job done.”
The biggest plays of the night for Rogers (8-0, 2-0 District 8-3A-2) came on defense as it created four turnovers, including the first fumble recovery of the night that proved to be a big difference.
After three straight runs by Jarred Kerr gave Lexington (2-7, 2-1) a first down early in the second quarter, Rogers’ Ben Hutka recovered a Kerr fumble at the home team’s 37. Quarterback Heath Schiller’s long run — with a penalty tacked on — put Rogers at the Lexington 13, and Joshua Minor scored from 12 yards out one play later for the lone score of the first half.
“Turnovers are huge,” Roten said. “It’s our program. We talk to kids all the time about protecting the football and creating turnovers. It’s what our program is about, preventing mistakes and trying to create mistakes.”
Rogers’ 7-0 lead held up into halftime, but Lexington appeared ready to tie it in the third. Lexington started its first drive of the second half at its 35 and gave the ball to Kerr on eight consecutive plays to reach the Rogers 19.
“He is pretty tough,” Rogers lineman Evan Doskocil said of Kerr, who finished with 142 yards on 24 carries. “He’s fast. He’s agile. He runs hard.”
After getting to the 19, the Lexington offense ran into issues. A holding call on third down pushed it back to the 29, and consecutive incomplete passes gave Rogers the ball.
It took Rogers just seven plays to march down the field and take a 14-0 lead on a 29-yard pass from Schiller to Brady Sisneroz.
Kerr finally put Lexington on the board midway through the final quarter, but an interception by Rogers’ Jordan Riley on Lexington’s next possession left the visitors with little chance for a comeback late in the game.
“Whenever you play a team like that, it’s always going to be tough,” Rogers lineman Ty Sebek said. “But what makes our team special is we rise up to the challenge.
“This shows we are a well-rounded team. We can win a defensive slugfest or win an offensive shootout.”
The slugfest victory along with Chilton’s win over Florence on Friday secured a playoff spot for Rogers, which understands there’s still work to be done before starting its postseason run.
“That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day,” Roten said. “You want to win a district championship, but the goal is to get to the playoffs and go as far as you can. Our goal was to get to the playoffs. Our next goal is to win the (district championship). The guys are focused and are all in.”
ROGERS 14, LEXINGTON 6
Lexington 0 0 0 6 — 6
Rogers 0 7 7 0 — 14
Rog — Joshua Minor 12 run (Julian Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Brady Sisneroz 29 pass from Heath Schiller (Lashbrook kick)
Lex — Jarred Kerr 13 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Lex Rog
First downs 19 13
Rushes-yards 37-181 37-200
Passing yards 114 63
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-27-2 6-9-0
Punts-average 1-51.0 5-21.8
Fumbles-lost 4-2 3-1
Penalties-yards 7-39 8-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lexington: Kerr 24-142, Sheldon Springer 10-35, Kason Bayer 1-8, Shaun Akinremi 101, Jeremiah Dillon 1-(-5); Rogers: Christian Riley 14-90, Schiller 14-48, Jordan Riley 5-44, Minor 2-13, John Hill 2-5.
PASSING — Lexington: Springer 12-25-2-114, team 0-2-0-0; Rogers: Schiller 5-8-0-62, Riley Dolgener 1-1-0-1.
RECEIVING — Lexington: Jeremiah Jackson 5-45, Kerr 1-38, Amarion Cooper 3-16, Evan Patschke 1-9, Coby Robertson 1-6. Kason Bayer 1-0; Rogers: Sisneroz 2-35, J.Riley 3-27, Minor 1-1.