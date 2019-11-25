BELTON — Getting to the crux of the situation, Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach Pete Fredenburg was asked Monday if his team was good enough right now to win another national championship.
“No, sir,” he answered. “But I think things happen, and you can dwell on them or you can get past them and turn them into something positive.
“This last game will help us achieve what we want to achieve, because we’re not going to sit back and play like that again. We’re not going to do it. Our guys are going to be a lot better, and we’re going to coach a lot harder and a lot better. That very well might be the stimulus that we needed.”
The game that still had Fredenburg worked up a bit two days after the fact was last Saturday’s 43-14 victory over No. 22 Redlands in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs, a contest in which the top-ranked Crusaders were outgained 250-236 and needed touchdowns from their defense and special teams to pull away.
Next up for defending national champion UMHB (11-0) is a second-round matchup with Huntingdon (8-3) at noon Saturday at Crusader Stadium, and Fredenburg vows his team will be better.
“We made an awful lot of mistakes (against Redlands) and didn’t play very well. We did some things that are really uncharacteristic of us,” he said. “You have to look and see why. If we coached it poorly, we need to change that. If our guys weren’t focused and played poorly, we need to change that. In the long run, I think it’s going to be a positive for us because we really did some things poorly. I think this will be a real wakeup call for us.”
The Crusaders limited the Bulldogs to only 250 total yards but gave up some big plays through the air. On the other side of the ball, UMHB rushed for only 65 yards on 35 attempts.
After using an up-tempo offensive scheme in the final three games of the regular season, the Crusaders worked at a methodical pace last week. The difference in styles showed up in the final stats.
“I was disappointed that we had 1.9 yards per rush. I don’t think we’ve ever done that,” Fredenburg said. “We achieved only three of our goals on offense and only five on defense.
“We have to be better, and we’re going to be better because we’ve cracked that egg open and we’re looking at it. We’re going to really find out what we’re made of.”
Thanksgiving week
The Crusaders are in the second round of the playoffs for the 16th consecutive year and are certainly accustomed to practicing through Thanksgiving.
Classes let out at UMHB today, and the Crusaders will practice at their normal time. They practice early Wednesday afternoon and again Thursday morning before players and coaches are released at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. They will reconvene Friday.
Looking back
Saturday’s matchup won’t be the first meeting between UMHB and Huntingdon. The program from Montgomery, Ala., visited Belton for a second-round playoff game on a cold, windy Saturday in 2015.
After the Hawks grabbed a 7-0 lead that day, the Crusaders it tied on Bryce Wilkerson’s 50-yard punt return and never trailed again but didn’t put away Huntingdon until the fourth quarter.
The Hawks got within 29-23 on the first play of the fourth, before Zach Anderson’s 30-yard touchdown run and his 5-yard TD pass to Wykeyhe Walker provided the final margin for UMHB.
Around the bracket
The playoff bracket has been whittled to 16 teams, and Huntingdon is one of only two unranked squads left in the field. Brockport (9-2) is the other.
The other second-round game in UMHB’s quarter of the bracket features No. 10 Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1) against No. 17 Wartburg (10-1).
There is one top-10 matchup in the second round, with No. 2 Mount Union (11-0) facing No. 5 North Central (10-1).