HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Belton boys victorious in season opener
BASTROP — TJ Johnson had 17 points to lead five Belton players in double figures, and the Tigers defeated Bastrop 74-68 in their season opener Tuesday night.
Luke Bramlett added 14 points for Belton. Josh Rardin had 12, and Ben Jones and Tyson Pine posted 10 each.
“It was a good win. Good way to start the year,” Belton coach Jason Fossett said.
The Tigers have their home opener at 1:30 p.m. Monday against Burnet.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Temple girls win; Belton girls fall
The Temple Tem-Cats routed Elgin 52-32 on Tuesday night; while the Gatesville Lady Hornets defeated Belton 54-35. No other information was reported.
The Tem-Cats (6-2) play at Manor at 12:30 p.m. Monday. The Lady Tigers host Georgetown East View at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Leopards squeeze by Navarro
CORSICANA — Kedrian Johnson hit a pair of free throws with 1.6 seconds left and Temple College edged Navarro 82-81 in a tightly contested non-conference game Tuesday night.
Navarro’s Sherman Robinson’s 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds to go gave the Bulldogs an 81-80 lead before Johnson was sent to the line and ultimately lifted the Leopards to their seventh straight win to open the season.
TC is back in action Thursday at home versus Strength N Motion.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UMHB women hold off Concordia
BELTON — Allaira Jones made a tiebreaking free throw with 1:01 remaining, and Hannah Holt added four points in the final half-minute to seal Mary Hardin-Baylor’s 66-61 victory over Concordia Texas on Tuesday night.
The seventh-ranked Lady Crusaders (1-1, 1-0 American Southwest Conference) were up by 14 points midway through the third quarter before the Tornados (0-3, 0-1) rallied to take their first lead at the 7:27 mark of the fourth. It was back-and-forth the rest of the way until Jones went 1-of-2 from the line, and Holt added two free throws and a layup off a Bethany McLeod steal.
Holt had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, Jones finished with 10 points, and Madison McCoy chipped in 10 for UMHB, which faces St. Thomas in Houston on Friday.
Kennedy Donovan scored 14 points, and Payton Berger added 11 for Concordia, which committed 24 turnovers and was outrebounded 49-37.