BELTON — Both Mary Hardin-Baylor basketball teams are coming off their most successful seasons in recent years and, with rosters loaded with experience, see no reason to slow down now.
“The returners know what’s expected of us. For the newcomers, we’re trying to show them that this means something to us,” Lady Crusaders senior guard Hannah Holt said. “Everybody has to keep fighting every day in practice for us to go even farther than we did last year.”
It all gets started tonight, when the UMHB men tip off their season against Schreiner at Mayborn Campus Center, where the Lady Crusaders open their schedule Saturday against Wayland Baptist.
While the UMHB women return 10 letter winners, the Crusaders’ roster features the experience that comes with a large group of transfers. After posting a 21-6 record and reaching the semifinals of the American Southwest Conference tournament last season, the UMHB men don’t have a single player who played high school basketball last year.
“I’m trying to take advantage of a phenomenom in college basketball, and that is the availability of transfer players,” said Crusaders coach Ken DeWeese, who begins his 22nd season at the helm and guided the Crusaders to the national championship game in 2013. “So if you can get a guy who’s 21 or 22 instead of a guy who’s 18, why not do that? Players are available that we like and that we recruited out of high school a couple years ago.
“I was looking for age and maturity. From the looks of some of our practices, I got the age but not the maturity. Every other day we’ll be fine, but we can’t get that consistency right now. That’s a maturity thing.”
The Crusaders put up 93 points a game last season with a lineup that featured five starters who averaged in double figures. Big man Brian Long and guards Demarius Cress and LaKendric Hyson are gone, though, leaving senior guard Byrale Carter (10.4 points per game) and junior guard Sam Moore (19.6) as the only returning starters.
“I don’t think you can replace Brian Long. But I do feel like we have some athletic big guys who can score. They can provide points, but it will just be in different ways,” Carter said. “We have a lot of talent that came in. Obviously, it’s a lot of new people so we’re going to have to figure each other out, but I think we’ll be just as strong offensively and defensively.”
While the Crusaders work to fit their new pieces together, the Lady Crusaders want to build on what they did last year when they went 27-4, fell in the conference tournament final and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
“That was awesome and those were great things we accomplished, but we want to win a ring,” Holt said. “We keep missing that step, and that’s not a good step to miss.”
The UMHB women return all five starters – Holt (15.5 points per game), senior guards Kendall Rollins (12.7) and Alicia Blackwell (11.0), sophomore post Allaira Jones (6.3) and junior point guard Madison McCoy (5.2) – and a deep bench that they hope can carry them to the Final Four, if they improve in one key area.
“I think we have the offensive weapons to put up points. You’re not going to be able to score like you want every night over the course of 30 games, though,” said Lady Crusaders coach Mark Morefield, who begins his fifth season in charge. “Last year, we needed to be better defensively and not let our offense dictate our defense. When we went on a scoring drought like we did (in the Sweet 16), we needed our defense to pick it up and it didn’t because we fed off our offense.
“We have size, so we need to rebound and not let our offense dictate our defense, and we have a good collection of players. I believe this may be the deepest our bench has been in a while.”