HOLLAND — Caleb Cearley and a handful of his Holland Hornets teammates made a pact last summer in preparation for their highly anticipated 2019 season. With most of the willing participants’ hair already at a respectable length, they — including seniors Cearley, Clay Cooper and Zane Spinn — vowed that none of them would cut their hair until after the final game.
Well, it’s early December, Holland is still playing and the hairdos are free and flowing.
“Especially since we are undefeated, we’re all kind of scared now to cut it,” said Cearley, who hasn’t had a haircut since May. “I’m big into superstition.”
In order to avoid a now-unwanted trip to the barber’s shop, Cearley and the Hornets (13-0) are going to have to register another memorable victory against perennial power Refugio (13-0) in the Class 2A Division I Region IV final at 7:30 tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Cearley — who has emerged as Holland’s top option through the air with 704 yards receiving and eight touchdowns — has done his part in helping Holland collect the program’s most wins in a season and earn a spot in the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.
At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Cearley has the size and speed to make life for opposing defenders difficult and uses that advantage to race up field for big gains. He’s averaging 37 yards per catch, all while starting at cornerback and kickoff return for the Hornets.
“There’s a lot of responsibility on his plate,” eighth-year Holland head coach Brad Talbert said. “He is the deep-ball threat and he’s got the No. 1 receiver to whatever side he’s assigned to on defense.
“It helps having him because if the defense is going to play the run, then we’ve got a guy who can go vertical and catch a pass. It sure is nice to have that.”
Football was a way of life for Cearley growing up. Before he was old enough to play, he remembers watching games with his dad, Mike, and older brother Jacob — two former Hornets. A few years later, Cearley joined the local pee wee squad and was teamed up with Spinn, Brady Shelton and others whom he continues to play with now in high school, all while his mom, Melany, cheered from the stands.
All four members of the Cearley household attended Holland high school and have deep ties to the community.
“They even put the Hornet helmet at the top of the tree during Christmas,” Talbert said. “His parents went here. His brother was a district MVP for me. They’re Holland through and through.”
After spending a year on the junior varsity squad, Cearley won a starting spot at cornerback as a sophomore. The following year, he was named a starter at wide receiver as well. And looking to get even better during their senior seasons, Cearley and Spinn went to work over the summer in order to give the Hornets another offensive weapon.
“Me and Zane would work during the summertime and we would just toss deep balls,” said Cearley, who has four receptions for 195 yards with touchdown catches of 37, 58 and 52 yards through three playoff games. “We knew that if we could get that down, it would be special. I was confident that I could outrun my opponent, so we just worked on getting our chemistry down.”
Cearley said he and Spinn solidified their confidence in one another during the second game of the season at Mart. The duo connected twice for 97 yards, including a 48-yard score that capped the 20-3 victory over the reigning Class 2A Division II state champs. Since then, like their hair, they’ve just let it fly.
“If the pass is there, we know we can make it happen,” Cearley said.
The last time Holland faced Refugio, Cearley had to watch from the sideline. Surgery on his right wrist a few weeks earlier forced the then-sophomore to miss the regional semifinal matchup, but he still remembers the atmosphere of the game, the level of intensity the Bobcats possessed and ultimately, the feeling of being knocked out of the playoffs.
“That was ugly, but we’re not that same team. Not by a long shot,” Cearley said. “We were not ready, we weren’t where we wanted to be as a program yet and I think we were a little shocked in that game. Now, we’re not scared of them and there’s no reason to be. They’re another team on the schedule.”
Cearley and several of his teammates point to playoff losses against Refugio and last year versus Wallis Brazos as turning points for the program. Because of those defeats, he believes this senior class has become the team capable of bringing a state title to Holland and “drove us to the point that we wanted something more and something special.”
And while his hair has become long and unruly, he’s willing to tame his mop for a few more weeks if it means he gets a piece of hardware to commemorate his final season.
“It’s going to break my heart when I have to walk off that field for the last time,” Cearley said. “Having that ring will make it a thousand times easier. But ring or not, it’s going to be tough.”