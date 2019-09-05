UANL-MONTERREY at TEMPLE
7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium
Records: Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon Tigres 0-1; Temple Wildcats 0-1
Last week’s results: San Antonio Cornerstone 33, UANL 21; Round Rock Cedar Ridge 35, Temple 29
Last year’s meeting: Temple 43, UANL-Monterey 14
Tigres to watch: QB Rodolfo Aguilar, RB Saul Diaz, OL Azael Granados, LB Delfino Palomo, DL Alberto Romero.
Wildcats to watch: WR Quentin Johnston, RB/KR Anthony Jackson, RB Samari Howard, QB Vance Willis, WR Montavian Carlysle, C Markel Carter, LG Dakari White, CB Roman Jackson, S DaMarco Williams, S Coryell Fillmore, FS Mikal Harrison-Pilot, LB Taurean York, CB Keon Williams, LB/DE Eric Shorter, DE Isaiah Fach.
Note: Five interceptions and six turnovers overall against Cedar Ridge proved to be too much for Temple to overcome in its first season-opening loss since 2011, although the Wildcats had possession with an opportunity to drive for the potential go-ahead touchdown in the final 2 minutes. Temple’s young defense allowed five plays of 24-plus yards but played mostly well otherwise, limiting the Raiders to seven second-half points. Protecting the ball will be a top priority tonight for Willis and Temple in the home opener as Wildcat Stadium’s new lights will be on display. Having lost their last four games overall (their first such streak since 2010), the Wildcats are hungry to get back on the winning track before they begin District 12-6A play at Harker Heights next Friday. UANL, of Monterrey, Mexico, is playing the second of four consecutive games in Texas. The Tigres won Mexico’s high school national championship last year and seek to be much more competitive than they were a year ago against Temple, which led 27-0 after the first quarter and 43-0 before UANL scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The Tigres have sufficient size and strength to pose problems for the Wildcats, but their defense must contain Johnston and Howard, who rushed for 254 yards and a TD in his varsity debut.
ROUND ROCK at BELTON
7:30 p.m., Tiger Field
Records: Round Rock Dragons 1-0; Belton Tigers 0-1
Last week’s results: Round Rock 42, Harker Heights 34; Austin Westlake 48, Belton 0
Last year’s meeting: Belton 45, Round Rock 24
Dragons to watch: WR Collin Sullivan, WR Jordan Smart, QB Seth Ford, RB Israel Morgan, DB Keegan McDonell, LB Tavori Donaldson, DB Dayveon Finch.
Tigers to watch: QB Ruben Jimenez, WR Gunner Garrett, S/WR Jason Stephens, S Tanner Holman, DL Malik Jackson, DL Logan Drake, LB Grant Milligan, CB Trent West.
Note: Belton has won three straight over Round Rock. The Tigers were stymied last week by the Chaparrals, but head coach Sam Skidmore still was pleased with the all-around effort and expects execution across the board to be much better this week as Belton looks to improve on the 135 yards of offense it produced and the 535 it allowed. Sullivan, listed at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, had 183 yards receiving for the Dragons last week. Smart had 50 yards receiving and 62 on the ground for a balanced offense led by Ford, who passed for 233 and ran for 73 in the season-opening win. West, a sophomore, led Belton with three pass breakups. Holman had a team-high 12 tackles.
ROBINSON at GATESVILLE
7:30 p.m., McKamie Stadium
Records: Robinson Rockets 1-0; Gatesville Hornets 0-1
Last week’s results: Robinson 47, Taylor 7; Midlothian Heritage 63, Gatesville 19
Last year’s meeting: Gatesville 42, Robinson 28
Rockets to watch: QB Jordan Rogers, RB Brady Kay, WR Jace Walker, LB Easton Slovacek, DB/RB Malik Ford.
Hornets to watch: RB Wesley Brown, RB Hayden Mooney, OL Waylon Jones, OL/DL Stephen Fritzer, DL Luke Gregory.
Note: To register its first win under new head coach Luke Howard, Gatesville will need to shore up a defense that gave up 411 yards in last week’s opener against Heritage. On the other side of the ball, the Hornets learned they can lean on a rushing attack that produced 288 yards, including 133 from Brown, but need to improve on last week’s 14 yards passing. The Rockets clicked on all cylinders in last week’s opener, rushing for 228 yards, throwing for 234 and yielding a total of 211 against Taylor.
ACADEMY at SALADO
7:30 p.m., Eagle Stadium
Records: Academy Bumblebees 0-1; Salado Eagles 0-1
Last week’s results: Rogers 55, Academy 45; Troy 28, Salado 14
Last year’s meeting: Salado 35, Academy 7
Bumblebees to watch: WR Jaylin McWilliams, QB Jerry Cephus, S Dalton Head, LB/OL Wyatt Gardner, TE Braeden Lilly, QB Kollin Mraz, S Corbin Bush, OL/DL Tanner Rambeau.
Eagles to watch: FB Hunter Turk, RB Wrook Brown, TB Reid Vincent, QB Hutton Haire, DL Ryan Poe, LB Peyton Miller, LB Caleb Self, DB Ethan Scott.
Note: Academy and Salado provided entertaining season openers last week, despite their results. The Bees trimmed Rogers’ lead to three points in the fourth quarter before allowing a late touchdown that quelled any hopes of a comeback. Academy opened up its passing game, with Cephus throwing for 222 yards and Mraz registering 181 while sharing time. Lilly made an immediate impact in his debut for the Bees. The senior transfer caught six passes for 139 yards and a TD. Salado had a chance to force overtime in the final minute against Troy before losing the ball at the Trojans 5-yard line and giving up a 95-yard TD return. The three-headed rushing attack of Turk (95 yards), Brown (108) and Vincent (81) accounted for 284 yards on the ground for the Eagles. Salado attempted just one pass last week.
FLORENCE at JARRELL
7:30 p.m., Cougar Field
Records: Florence Buffaloes 0-1; Jarrell Cougars 0-1
Last week’s results: Thorndale 64, Florence 6; Whitney 56, Jarrell 3
Last year’s meeting: Jarrell 48, Florence 15
Buffaloes to watch: RB Jakobi Lewis, RB Brenden Woljevach, OL Oakley Jones, DB Ariz Grimm.
Cougars to watch: RB Martin Torres, QB Heron Rodriguez, WR DJ Warren, WR Joseph Shamburger, OL/DL Jake Copeland, OL/DL Billy LaFrance.
Note: Not much went well last week for Jarrell, which has a chance to right the ship tonight. Torres’ 71 yards rushing accounted for almost half of the Cougars’ total yards in the opener. It was tough sledding for Florence in last week’s opener against Thorndale. The Buffaloes managed only 94 yards (89 rushing and 5 passing) while giving up 326 yards to the Bulldogs.
CALDWELL at ROCKDALE
7:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium
Records: Caldwell Hornets 0-1; Rockdale Tigers 1-0
Last week’s results: Edna 29, Caldwell 16; Rockdale 48, Giddings 24
Last year’s meeting: Rockdale 35, Caldwell 17
Hornets to watch: QB/WR Logan Knesek, QB/WR Kyle Cunningham, RB Kris Carroll, LB Collin Gammage, DL Charles Sleeth.
Tigers to watch: QB Jace Robinson, RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR Kesean Raven, WR Ross Loth, WR Kobe Mitchell, OL Alex Ellison, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Chase Mayfield, DB Levi Baggerly.
Note: Rockdale’s offense did whatever it wanted against Giddings last week, totaling 571 yards. Robinson was 13-of-22 passing for an area-best 441 yards and four touchdowns. Loth had 132 yards receiving, Raven tallied 121 and Mitchell finished 111, and all three had scoring catches. Rockdale’s biggest need for improvement from Week 1 will be with its defense that allowed 452 yards. Caldwell showed some balance offensively in its opener against Edna, rushing for 172 yards and throwing for 127. The Hornets’ defense was gouged for 279 yards on the ground, though.
TROY at LEXINGTON
7:30 p.m., Eagle Stadium
Records: Troy Trojans 1-0; Lexington Eagles 0-1
Last week’s results: Troy 28, Salado 14; Burton 16, Lexington 10
Last year’s meeting: Lexington 49, Troy 28
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB/TE Beau Workman, FB/LB Sam Jones, OL/DL Ian McDonald, OL/DL Jordan Cotanny, QB/DB Tyler Jarokik, QB/DB Ben Presley, S Kody Kaminski.
Eagles to watch: LB/RB Aaron Allert, DL Rowdy Pearson, CB Corbin Reat, LB/RB Jeremiah Dillon, OL Juan Lara, OL Kaden Schimank.
Note: Troy had high expectations coming into the year, and getting the season started with a win only fuels the flames. Jones forced and recovered a Salado fumble during the final seconds and returned it 95 yards for a TD to secure the Trojans’ victory. Hrbacek (1,872 yards rushing, 25 TDs last season) picked up where he left off with 213 yards rushing and three scores, including a pair of 75-yard TD runs. Presley got the start at quarterback and was 8-of-9 passing for 57 yards with an interception. Lexington came up short against a strong opponent in Burton last week. The Eagles are led defensively by Allert — a four-year starter — but are still looking for the right pieces to replace their leading passer, rusher and receiver from a year ago.
ROGERS at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
7:30 p.m., Eagle Field
Records: Rogers Eagles 1-0; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 1-0
Last week’s results: Rogers 55, Academy 45; Bruceville-Eddy 40, Rio Vista 33
Last year’s meeting: Rogers 41, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Rogers players to watch: WR/DB Joshua Minor, QB/LB Heath Schiller, WR Jordan Riley, WR/DB Julian Lashbrook, LB J.J. Frieden, WR Brady Sisneroz.
Bruceville-Eddy players to watch: RB Nathan Quattlebaum, WR John Lopez, QB Trapper Ensor, LB Tate Grams, S Colby Tolbert, WR T.J. Jarmon.
Note: A whole bunch of Eagles fly high into this one after season-opening wins. Rogers scored on offense, defense and special teams last week during its comeback, including a kickoff return TD and a pick-six by Minor. Quattlebaum rushed for 245 yards in Bruceville-Eddy’s high-scoring win in head coach Kyle Schoppach’s debut that also included Lopez’s 144 yards receiving. Whichever team’s defense can contain the other’s offense will have the inside track on moving to 2-0 this season.
HOLLAND at MART
7:30 p.m., Mart ISD Athletic Complex
Records: Holland Hornets 1-0; Mart Panthers 1-0
Last week’s results: Holland 64, Moody 6; Mart 52, Bosqueville 14
Last year’s meeting: Mart 34, Holland 7
Hornets to watch: QB/CB Zane Spinn, WR/FS Ayden Tomasek, WR/CB Josh Evans, RB/LB Clay Cooper, WR Brady Shelton, WR Caleb Cearley.
Panthers to watch: RB Klyderion Campbell, RB Roddrell Freeman, QB Kyler Martin, LB Tonny Sanchez-Yanez.
Note: This is a scintillating Week 2 matchup between teams that each rushed for more than 400 yards in opening-week routs. Cooper (194 yards) and Tomasek (126) each broke the 100-yard barrier for the Hornets. Freeman (121) and Campbell (108) did the same for the two-time defending Class 2A Division II state champion Panthers. Holland’s defense was downright stingy against Moody, allowing 64 total yards. Mart wasn’t exactly generous versus Bosqueville, recording five sacks in a game that was 38-0 at halftime.
THRALL at MOODY
7:30 p.m., Bearcat Stadium
Records: Thrall Tigers 1-0; Moody Bearcats 0-1
Last week’s results: Thrall 18, Riesel 14; Holland 64, Moody 6
Last year’s meeting: Thrall 34, Moody 20
Tigers to watch: S Garrett Grabb, QB/LB Caden Leschber, RB/LB Braeden West, OL/DL Drew Ball, P Isaiah Cage, RB/LB Isaac Martinez.
Bearcats to watch: QB/S Da’Mon Allen, QB/S Ryder Hohhertz, RB/LB Trashawn Hill, OL/DL Jackson Orr, OL/DL Davis Orr, RB/CB Evan Norward, OL/LB Hunter Mauch, OL/LB Rene Contreras, RB/LB Gavin Green.
Note: The Bearcats take on another District 13-2A-I opponent this week, this time at home. Moody had little success against Holland last week but could vie for a win in the Bearcats’ home opener tonight. Moody trailed 14-7 at halftime in the teams’ last meeting and was down 21-20 going into the fourth quarter before giving up 13 unanswered points over the final 12 minutes.
CHILTON at ROSEBUD-LOTT
7:30 p.m., Cougar Field, Travis
Records: Chilton Pirates 1-0; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 0-1
Last week’s results: Chilton 24, Cushing 14; Anderson-Shiro 32, Rosebud-Lott 0
Last year’s meeting: Rosebud-Lott 28, Chilton 0
Pirates to watch: QB Chris Oliver, DL Jose Salas Gonzales, RB Luis Fernandez, WR Dontrell Bailey.
Cougars to watch: QB/LB Colby Coker, RB/LB Adrian Valdez, QB Jordyn Watson, WR/LB Julian Reyna, WR/DB Damonte Hargrow.
Note: Coker and Watson each saw time at QB last week for first-year Rosebud-Lott head coach Rafael Williams, though neither had much luck against the Anderson-Shiro defense. The Cougars were limited to 28 total yards. They’ll look to get things going against Chilton, which held Cushing scoreless in the first and third quarters. On top of last season’s victory, Rosebud-Lott defeated Chilton in 2016 and ’17, outscoring the Pirates 91-33 during the three-game winning streak.
BARTLETT at DAWSON
7:30 p.m., Ed Mitchell Field
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 0-1; Dawson Bulldogs 1-0
Last week’s results: Hubbard 36, Bartlett 6; Dawson 36, Axtell 14
Last year’s meeting: Dawson 28, Bartlett 12
Bartlett players to watch: QB Daniel Juarez, OL/DL J.J. Shaw, OL/DL Myles Buchhorn, RB/DB Levonta Davis, DB Devonta Davis, DB Joshua Garcia, OL/DL Kenneth Smith, WR/DB Jared Cooper.
Dawson players to watch: QB/LB Brendan Horner, RB/DB Jakoby Moore, FS/RB Da’Mariyea Hamilton, OL/DL Seth Springer.
Note: Last week’s defeat extended Bartlett’s streak of season-opening losses to eight. First-year Bartlett head coach Brian Kozma hopes to turn things around and snap the program’s 16-game losing skid. Marcus Belcher rushed for 77 yards and a TD and had Bartlett’s lone reception last week, a 14-yard pass from Juarez. Moore ran for 122 yards and two TDs last week to lead Dawson, which built a 22-0 lead by halftime.
FROST at GRANGER
7:30 p.m., Lion Stadium
Records: Frost Polar Bears 0-1; Granger Lions 1-0
Last week’s results: Cayuga 32, Frost 0; Granger 31, Snook 18
Last year’s meeting: Granger 41, Frost 8
Polar Bears to watch: QB/LB Antoni Alvarado, RB Ramon Manrriquez, OL/DL Leopoldo Perez, RB/LB Dillon Prickett.
Lions to watch: RB Carlos Reyna, QB Thomas Rhoades, LB/WR Nathan Flores, S/WR Johnny Ryder, LB Nicholas Jonse, LB Carlos Garza.
Note: Granger avenged its 2018 season-opening loss to Snook, winning for the 12th time in its last 14 games by totaling 237 yards rushing — 137 from Reyna. Garza had two of the Lions’ three interceptions, which were part of seven takeaways last week. Those offset three Granger turnovers. The team with one of the coolest mascots in Texas got off to a cold start offensively last week, and Frost will try to get it into gear through Alvarado, who had 1,092 yards passing and 14 TDs last season.
FORT WORTH LAKE COUNTRY at CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
7:30 p.m., Frazee Field
Records: Lake Country Eagles 1-0; CTCS Lions 1-0
Last week’s results: Lake Country 41, Fort Worth Coram Deo 35; CTCS 37, Schertz John Paul II 7
Last year’s meeting: CTCS 15, Lake Country 14
Eagles to watch: RB/DB Hayden Whites, RB/DB Koby Haynes, WR/DB Marcus Rodriguez, QB Ryan Hollingsworth, WR/DL Connor Donathan.
Lions to watch: QB Braydon Davis, OL/DL Tim Marwitz, RB/LB Ryan Turley, WR/DB Matt Diguire, WR/LB Nathan Beck, OL/LB Christian Snyder, RB/LB Charlie Hudson, FB/DL Connor Ling.
Note: Both squads secured victories in their season openers last week, with CTCS providing a little more of a cushion in the final score. The Lions got 151 yards rushing and a pair of TD runs from Hudson and rushing scores by Ling and Reece Hutka. Davis threw for 70 yards but had two interceptions. The Lions allowed just 46 yards on the ground and 203 overall. CTCS squeezed by Lake Country last season and will have its hands full again with Whites, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at BRYAN ST. JOSEPH
7:30 p.m., Emanuel Glockzin Stadium
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 0-0; St. Joseph Eagles 0-1
Last week’s results: Holy Trinity, idle; Calvert 40, St. Joseph 33
Last year’s meeting: St. Joseph 44, Holy Trinity 14
Celtics to watch: QB Guido Zecca, FB/DL Jonas Muñoz, WR/CB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick Weisbruch, TE/S Nikelis Estrada, OL/LB Christian Leurs, QB Jace Martin, OL Trent Lockhart.
Eagles to watch: RB Twister Bairrington, QB Trace Brightwell, WR/DB James Najvar, TE/LB Matthew.
Note: The Celtics get the season started tonight after being idle last week. Holy Trinity hopes Zecca will use his athleticism to make plays on the ground and through the air. Muñoz, a senior four-year starter, leads the defense. St. Joseph is in its second year of six-man football. Brightwell (1,842 yards passing, 28 TD last season) does it all for the Eagles on offense.