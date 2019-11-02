PINEVILLE, La. — One week after an emotional, heart-stopping victory and a long way from home, Mary Hardin-Baylor avoided all the pitfalls that can accompany that scenario, flattening Louisiana College on Saturday and keeping the throttle down heading into next week’s battle for the outright conference title.
UMHB got touchdowns from eight players, forced seven turnovers and allowed LC to cross midfield only four times in an 82-0 demolition of the Wildcats — the second-biggest blowout in the 22-year history of the Crusaders, behind only last year’s 91-7 win over Albright.
“I believe Louisiana College was totally overmatched,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said.
Seven days after rallying past rival Hardin-Simmons on a last-second field goal, the top-ranked Crusaders (8-0, 7-0 American Southwest Conference) needed no such heroics against the Wildcats (2-6, 2-5) and remained on track for next week’s home showdown against league co-leader Texas Lutheran that will determine who receives the ASC’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
“Having a letdown and coming out flat was a concern, but our guys didn’t let it happen. They understand they have a chance to do something special,” Fredenburg said.
Employing an up-tempo scheme after executing only 48 offensive plays last week, UMHB snapped the ball 72 times Saturday and averaged 7 yards per play with a balanced game plan that produced 274 yards rushing and 228 passing without a turnover.
“It was a result of the effort from last week. We felt like we needed to give ourselves a shot in the arm,” Fredenburg said of the expeditious attack. “There are guys with athleticism that we need to make sure help us in critical situations. We increased the tempo and increased the snaps.”
Junior safety Jefferson Fritz intercepted an LC pass and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown only 36 seconds in, and the Crusaders were off and running.
Jase Hammack’s 47-yard TD pass to Jonel Reed, and Tommy Bowden’s 4-yard scoring run made it 21-0 after 15 minutes, and UMHB added touchdowns on Drake Johnson’s 45-yard interception return, a Bowden 1-yard run and Luke Poorman’s 25-yard pass to Jo’Vel McDaniel before Anthony Avila’s 33-yard field goal gave the Crusaders a 44-0 halftime lead.
“Obviously we did some things I was pleased with as far as the tempo and getting other guys on the field,” Fredenburg said. “It was great.”
The second half played out much like the first, with a 35-yard Avila field goal, Hammack’s 9-yard TD throw to Reed, and short scoring runs from Bowden, Justin Theriot, Tevin Pipkin and Justin Gipson.
Reed finished with eight catches for 133 yards, Hammack was 12-of-18 passing for 183 yards, and Gipson had 62 yards rushing to pace a balanced ground game.
Senior linebacker Tevin Jones tallied a team-high eight tackles for UMHB, which also got interceptions from Mikkah Hackett, Akeem Jackson and Isaiah Terrell. Caleb Johnson and Joey Longoria each forced a fumble for a defense that yielded only 56 yards rushing and 95 passing.
Now it’s on to TLU and a chance for the Crusaders to lock up a playoff spot for the 16th consecutive year.
“Our guys will be ready. There won’t be a problem getting them focused for that one,” Fredenburg said.