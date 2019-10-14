BELTON — The quarterback position will be a focal point of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s preparation for this week’s matchup with Southwestern — the Crusaders’ signal-caller as well as those of the Pirates.
UMHB senior quarterback Jase Hammack injured his left knee late in the second quarter of Saturday’s win over East Texas Baptist and spent all of the second half on crutches on the sideline.
Hammack has a sprained MCL, according to Crusaders head coach Pete Fredenburg, but isn’t expected to miss much time.
After missing all of the first two games while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, Hammack was 27-of-47 passing for 465 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception over the last three contests.
“Jase is going to be fine. They’re not sure if it’s a Grade 1 or Grade 2 (sprain), but they expect him to be fine,” Fredenburg said Monday. “He needs to play this week.”
If Hammack can’t go, Luke Poorman should get the start for the No. 1-ranked Crusaders (5-0, 4-0 American Southwest Conference). The senior is 32-of-46 for 506 yards and five touchdowns without an interception this season.
As for the Pirates (3-2, 2-2), their quarterback could be any one of several players, depending on how they want to attack the Crusaders.
“They have a quarterback who can pitch the ball to the tailback and lead him on a sweep. They have another quarterback for their one-back scheme who can move around and throw the ball down the field. They have another quarterback for this and another one for that,” Fredenburg said. “It creates some issues, so you have to line up correctly to be able to attack and stop their offense, regardless of the formation or the personnel they’re using.”
Southwestern has seven players who have attempted a pass this season for an offense that operates a variety of schemes from a multitude of formations.
“(Their quarterback) is determined by formation and what they plan to do,” Fredenburg said. “Sometimes they use a one-back set, and sometimes it’s the old wishbone stuff with the double-wing, and then against Belhaven they played the whole second half in the I-formation.
“We’ll get prepared for it all, though.”
Avila’s big leg
UMHB kicker Anthony Avila, a sophomore out of Troy, made field goals of 52 and 41 yards last week and has continued to improve since he arrived on campus as a freshman.
After going 12-for-15 on field goals with a long of 43 yards last year, Avila is 9-for-10 this season and has already been successful on four attempts of 40 yards or longer under the tutelage of first-year UMHB assistant Randy Smith.
“Randy Smith has done an amazing job with those kickers,” Fredenburg said. “Anthony has so much more confidence than he’s ever had.
“We were (thinking about kicking) a 54-yarder. I just didn’t want to try it. I was anxious about trying the 52-yarder, but the whole time I was thinking about whether to try it or not, Randy and Anthony are shaking their heads like, ‘Yes. We can do this.’ Sometimes it’s hard to hold them back.”
Meat of the schedule
Saturday afternoon’s game against Southwestern in Georgetown kicks off the second half of UMHB’s regular-season schedule — a five-game stretch that’s much more arduous than the first half.
Also looming for the Crusaders are home games against rival and 17th-ranked Hardin-Simmons (Oct. 26) and ASC co-leader Texas Lutheran (Nov. 9) as well as the regular season’s longest road trips to Louisiana College (Nov. 2) and Sul Ross State (Nov. 16).
“It’s important to get better every week,” Fredenburg said. “Everyone knows the bulk of our schedule is in front of us, and there’s so many parts that we have to get to where we’re really playing well.
“We’ve lost some experienced players that we had in the past, and it’s terribly important that the guys who are playing now perform — the backs and the receivers and offensive line, especially. It’s important that they get ready to play this week, just like if we were playing Hardin-Simmons this week.”
Back in the mix
Junior running back Marquis Duncan and junior tight end Tyvavion Russell are available to play this week after serving five-game suspensions for an offseason violation of team rules. Sophomore wide receiver/kick returner Aaron Sims also would have returned from suspension this week but suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury during practice a few weeks ago.
“Marquis Duncan is going to get some reps,” Fredenburg said. “I’m not sure what we’re going to do with Ty yet, but Marquis is certainly an experienced, proven running back and he’s going to get some reps.”
ASC honors
UMHB junior linebacker Akeem Jackson was named ASC defensive player of the week, and freshman receiver/kick returner Tavion Page earned the conference’s weekly special teams honor.
Jackson had 10 tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted two passes, one of which he returned 73 yards for a touchdown.
Page took back a punt 79 yards for a touchdown and averaged 34 yards per punt return on three attempts.