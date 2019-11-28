Last week, Holland held an eight-win team scoreless and to 58 total yards.
Cue what someone might mutter under his or her breath when left bewildered by facts. For real?
A dominating performance on an elevated platform such as the second round of the Class 2A Division I playoffs rightly heightened the buzz around the Hornets (12-0). But for those familiar with Holland’s reputation this season, the stinginess was no surprise.
Twelve games in, the Hornets — who’ve stationed themselves at the top of the area’s defensive statistics for much of the season — are yielding 119.7 yards and eight points an outing.
For real.
Through its unbeaten regular season plus two postseason victories, Holland limited six opponents to seven points or less and didn’t yield more than 19 to anyone. That19 belonged to Hearne in the teams’ district opener and stands as somewhat of an anomaly. Since then, the most any squad has managed is 14.
For real.
Despite the smothering that’s gone on all year, there is no nickname pinned to that side of the ball (any ideas?). There’s nothing in the realm of Monsters of the Midway, Steel Curtain or Orange Crush. According to head coach Brad Talbert, there aren’t any secret ingredients, either. At the core of what’s transpired resides experience and extreme effort.
“We’ve been running this defense for five years and these guys have been doing it since seventh grade,” said the matter-of-fact Talbert, whose team tangles with defending state champion Mason (10-2) in a Region IV semifinal at 7 tonight in Buda. “It’s a pressure defense, the old Bear defense, we’re going to match you on offense, and (the defense) has to know its assignments. Right now we have a group of kids that like to be aggressive and are discipline to their assignments.”
Those assignments might vary depending on the offense the Hornets encounter, and depth has been a key factor in Holland’s versatility against the run and the pass. The 119.7 yards allowed per game are broken down to about 65 yards rushing and 55 passing.
J.C. Chaney has a team-high 91 tackles. Brady Shelton is second with 81 stops followed by Clay Cooper’s 61 and Heath Hutka’s 60. Cooper leads Holland with 17 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles.
“They are going to get in your face and they are going to tackle hard,” Talbert said. “Sometimes being aggressive hurts us. We’re going to get some flags. I’m the one that has to keep them corralled at times. There’s a fine line, but to be nasty on defense you have to have some mavericks. And I’m all right with that.”
Its offense — powered by a quarterback Talbert firmly believes is one of the best in the state at the Class 2A level, a hard-nosed running back nearing 2,000 yards rushing and a bevy of others — is averaging 520.5 yards and 56.6 points per game.
Quarterback Zane Spinn (1,978 yards passing, 716 rushing, 33 total touchdowns), Cooper (1,863 yards rushing, 28 TDs) and Holland’s offense no doubt has left a mark on the program’s all-time list.
The defense, however, has left different marks, the ones that likely needed some ice.
For real.
Today’s other third-round matchups involving area teams
One Class 3A Division I Region III semifinal pits Cameron Yoe (11-1) against reigning state champion Grandview (11-1) at 1 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium. It’s a District 10-3A versus 11-3A scenario. The other semifinal in that region features Troy (11-1) and Whitney (11-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Hewitt Midway’s Panther Stadium. Yes, another 10 vs. 11, so a rematch could be on tap in the regional final next week. Troy and Whitney won their respective districts.
In a 3A Division II Region II semifinal, Rogers (11-1) is set to take on Gunter (11-1) at 2 p.m. in Corsicana, and in a 2A Division II Region IV semifinal, Granger (9-3) squares off against Falls City (11-1) at 7 p.m. at New Braunfels Canyon.
Historical significance
Troy, which is in the third round for the first time since 2013, is one win shy of a program-best 12 victories. The Trojans’ 11 so far match outputs of the school’s teams from 1963 and 1985.
Holland also has a chance at becoming the winningest team in program history. A 13th victory tonight would lift the Hornets above the 1958 team that finished 12-0.
Meanwhile, Granger is playing a 13th game for a second straight year for the first time since a string of three in a row from 1995-97 when the Lions played a total of 41 games. Rogers is in the midst of its deepest playoff run dating to 2014, and Yoe is in a regional semifinal for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. The Yoemen are 5-1 in the previous contests during that span.
Round 2 standouts
--Troy running back Zach Hrbacek had 328 yards rushing and five TDs.
--Rogers quarterback Heath Schiller tossed two scores and rushed for three more. Teammate Jordan Riley pocketed two interceptions and had a rushing TD.
--Yoe wide receiver Zakorien Spikes tallied 139 yards receiving — more than half of QB Braden Brashear’s 272 total — and two TDs.
--Cooper logged 220 yards on 11 carries and scored three times for Holland.
--Granger QB Thomas Rhoades completed six of seven passes for 173 yards and a touchdown, and added 74 yards and four TDs on the ground.
--Here’s a deeper look into today’s games.
— Class 3A Division I —
CAMERON YOE vs. GRANDVIEW
1 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium
Records: Yoe Yoemen 11-1; Grandview Zebras 11-1
Last week’s results: Yoe 21, Diboll 6; Grandview 43, Winnie East Chambers 29
Winner gets: Troy or Whitney
Yoemen to watch: RB/LB Nico Vargas, QB Braden Brashear, WR/DB Kobe Young, RB/LB James DeBose, WR/DB Zakorien Spikes, WR/DB Billy Collier, WR/DB Calvin Stewart, LB Heath Hollas, DL Kendall Fincher, DB Iverson Braziel.
Zebras to watch: WR/DB Austin Boyd, RB Tremayne Gullatte, QB Dane Jentsch, WR Luke Ferguson, OL/DL Brody Smith, WR/DB Cooper Deans, LB/WR Antonio Arellano.
Note: The Yoemen face off against the reigning Class 3A Division I state champions tonight. After dispatching West 56-7 in bi-district, Yoe managed to hold previously unbeaten Diboll in check last week. Yoe allowed a touchdown on the Lumberjacks’ first drive of the game then shut out Diboll the rest of the way to advance to the regional semifinals for the eighth time in the last 10 years. Grandview, which defeated Malakoff 35-21 in the state final last year, outscored East Chambers 28-14 during the middle quarters last week. The Zebras average 41.4 points on offense and allow 14 points per game on defense. Yoe averages 47.3 points while yielding 17 per game.
Coachspeak: “We don’t get intimidated by anyone. We feel like we should have been there to play Grandview last year, but it just didn’t happen. They’re a good team, they’re probably the best team we’ve faced as far as all three phases of the game. So we have to be able to run and pass the ball. We didn’t run well against Diboll, so we need to be more balanced and can’t afford to be one-dimensional on offense.” — Cameron Yoe head coach Tommy Brashear.
TROY vs. WHITNEY
7:30 p.m., Panther Stadium, Hewitt
Records: Troy Trojans 11-1; Whitney Wildcats 11-1
Last week’s results: Troy 50, Crockett 33; Whitney 27, Franklin 7
Winner gets: Cameron Yoe or Grandview
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, RB/LB Sam Jones, TE/LB Beau Workman, QB Ben Presley, WR/CB Tyler Jarolik, WR/S Kody Kaminski, OL/DL Ian Mcdonald, OL/DL Chance Downing, OL/DL Jordan Cotanny.
Wildcats to watch: QB/S Devin Wilson, QB Garrett Peacock, RB/S Juan Saucedo, RB Dez Garner, WR/S Kolby Tanner, LB Dawson Hightower, LB Jordan Newton, OL/DL Geronimo Rodriguez, OL/DL Mason Wooten, DL Shawntay Owens
Note: The Troy Trojans are into the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and are one win away from setting the program’s single-season win record. Troy won 11 games in 1963 and 1985. Whitney also could set its program record for wins in a season, breaking a tie with the 1955 team. Hrbacek ran for 328 yards and five touchdowns in Troy’s win over Crockett last week. The Trojans scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Whitney allows 13.25 points per game and has held opponents to single-digit scoring totals six times, including last week. Rodriguez (6½), Wooten (6) and Owens (4½) lead the Wildcats in sacks.
Coachspeak: “They play really, really, really good defense. They are extremely sound defensively and they’re not going to make life easy on you. But our mission is still good and we’re still as focused as ever. We’re going to continue to get better and work hard so we can earn another game.” — Troy head coach Ronnie Porter.
— Class 3A Division II —
ROGERS vs. GUNTER
2 p.m., Tiger Stadium, Corsicana
Records: Rogers Eagles 11-1; Gunter Tigers 11-1
Last week’s results: Rogers 46, Jacksboro 14; Gunter 27, Clifton 14
Winner gets: Holliday or Lexington
Eagles to watch: WR/DB Joshua Minor, WR Jordan Riley, RB Christian Riley, LB J.J. Frieden, WR Brady Sisneroz, RB/LB John Hill, OL/DL Evan Doskocil, OL/DL Ty Sebek, QB Heath Schiller, OL/DL Conner Arney.
Tigers to watch: RB/LB Peyton Lowe, RB/DB Clayton Reed, QB Hut Graham, LB Bryson Rigsby, LB Ashton Bennett, DL Braden Sloan, WR/DB David Denton.
Note: Rogers didn’t need any late-game heroics last week against Jacksboro. Unlike their bi-district win against Buffalo, the Eagles downed Jacksboro with a 13-0 third quarter advantage and 19-7 in the fourth for the victory. Schiller, Jordan and Christian Riley, and Sisneroz all scored for Rogers, giving the Eagles 13 players who have scored TDs this season. For Eagles’ head coach Charlie Roten, it’s a reunion of sorts as he squares off against the team he was the offensive coordinator for and helped win a state championship in 2016. Gunter has outscored opponents 466-123 compared with Rogers’ margin of 531-255.
Coachspeak: “It’ll be strange to see (Gunter) across the field, but I’m sure after that first play or two it’ll be less weird. We feel like we’re at our best when we’re balanced. We can run or pass at anytime, but by balanced, I also mean we can get the ball to a lot of different people. We have running backs, slot guys, quarterbacks who can carry the ball. We can also throw it to a lot of guys who can make plays. We’re tough to figure out when we’re playing the way we want.” — Rogers head coach Charlie Roten.
— Class 2A Division I —
HOLLAND vs. MASON
7 p.m., Shelton Stadium, Buda
Records: Holland Hornets 12-0; Mason Punchers 10-2
Last week’s results: Holland 57, Three Rivers 0; Mason 41, Weimar 8
Winner gets: Shiner or Refugio
Hornets to watch: QB/CB Zane Spinn, LB J.C. Chaney, DB/WR Logan Mann, RB Brady Shelton, WR Caleb Cearley, DL Heath Hutka, RB/WR Josh Evans, RB Clay Cooper.
Punchers to watch: RB Klay Klaerner, OL/DL Slone Stultz, QB Whitt Bierschwale, LB Jose Eckert.
Note: This is a clash of strong offenses and stout defenses. For example, Mason, the reigning state champion, is averaging 37 points for and 11 against. Holland, meanwhile, is scoring 56.6 points and giving up eight. Cooper is 137 yards shy of 2,000 rushing this season. Spinn is a duel-threat and his favorite targets through the air are Shelton and Cearley. Chaney leads the Hornets with 91 tackles. Klaerner had 104 yards rushing in the last season’s 2A-I state title game for the Punchers, who enter this third-round tilt on an eight-game winning streak. Klaerner tallied 156 yards in his team’s win over Weimer last week. If Holland wins, the 13 victories would be a program record.
Coachspeak: “One more win and they can consider themselves the greatest team in Holland history and they can have that badge the rest of their lives. Mason is the defending state champ for a reason. They have a great running game and their offense line is big. It’s going to be a great game to watch and be a part of. We think we’ve got a chance, so let’s go do it.” — Holland head coach Brad Talbert
— Class 2A Division II —
GRANGER vs. FALLS CITY
7 p.m. Friday, Cougar Stadium, New Braunfels
Records: Granger Lions 9-3; Falls City Beavers 11-1
Last week’s results: Granger 55, Bruni 15; Falls City 41, Chilton 7
Winner gets: Bremond or Flatonia
Lions to watch: RB/S Carlos Reyna, QB Thomas Rhoades, RB/LB D.J. McClelland, WR/S Johnny Ryder, WR/P Wyatt Bolding, LB Nathan Flores, LB Andrew Romero.
Beavers to watch: RB/CB Brady Lyssy, QB/S Jaxson Pipes, RB/LB Grant Jendrusch, WR/DB Carson Dziuk, LB Kevin Jendrusch, TE/DL Cody Arrisola, DL Jacob Hofauer, RB/DB Cole Thomas.
Note: Granger jumped out to an early, sizeable lead against Bruni last week and advanced to the regional semifinals for the second straight season. Rhoades ran for 74 yards and four touchdowns, and threw a 32-yard TD pass to Reyna in the win. There will be two strong running backs in this one, as Reyna (1,586 yards rushing, 265 yard receiving, 31 total TDs) and Lyssy (1,815 yards rushing, 306 yards receiving, 31 total TDs) will try to give their team the advantage. Granger averages 36.3 points on offense and 21.3 points on defense per game, while the Beavers average 46.3 points and give up 9.4 per game.
Coachspeak: “Falls City is constantly there in the third and fourth rounds every year. It would say a lot about our program to get by a team like this. We graduated 13 seniors last year and getting to the third round last year was huge and has already paid off four our team this year. We’re healthy and this is the moments you play for. We’re not going to be intimidated. We believe we belong on the field with any team.” — Granger head coach Walt Brock.
-- Playoff capsules compiled by Telegram sports writers Daniel Zepeda and Joshua Weaver.