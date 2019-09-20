GIDDINGS — Cameron Yoe set the tone on the first play from scrimmage — a 47-yard touchdown pass from Braden Brashear to Zakorian Spikes — and carried the momentum to a 49-27 non-district victory over Giddings on Friday night.
The Buffaloes (1-3) knotted it minutes later with a 24-yard pass from Alex DeLaTorre to Gage Jaehne, before the Yoemen (3-0) pulled away by building a 35-14 third-quarter lead on two scoring runs by Nico Vargas, one from Thomas Melton and a touchdown pass from Brashear to Kobe Young.
DeLaTorre trimmed it to 35-27 with an 8-yard scoring run and a 17-yard pass to Drake Moore.
Yoe maintained the advantage with a 35-yard scoring pass from Brashear — who finished with 322 yards passing — to Jaidyn Sanchez and a 5-yard run by James DeBose to provide the final score.
CAMERON YOE 49, GIDDINGS 27
Yoe 7 14 14 14 — 49
Giddings 7 0 13 7 — 27
Yoe — Zakorien Spikes 47 pass from Braden Brashear (Axel Martinez kick)
Gid — Gage Jaenne 24 pass from Alex DeLaTorre (Jesus Orocio kick)
Yoe — Thomas Melton 8 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Kobe Young 11 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Nico Vargas 11 run (Martinez kick)
Gid — DeMarquise Jackson 23 pass from DeLaTorre (Orocio kick)
Yoe — Vargas 3 run (Martinez kick)
Gid — Drake Moore 17 pass from DeLaTorre (kick failed)
Gid — DeLa orre 8 run (Orocio kick)
Yoe — Jaidyn Sanchez 35 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Yoe — James DeBose 5 run (Martinez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe
First downs 16
Rushes-yards 27-130
Passing yards 322
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-25-0
Punts-average 3-37.6
Fumbles-lost 2-1
Penalties-yards 13-127
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: DeBose 20-106, Vargas 3-21, Melton 1-8, Young 1-(-6).
PASSING — Yoe: Brashear 14-25-0-322.
RECEIVING — Yoe: Young 8-132, Spikes 3-127, Sanchez 1-35, Melton 2-28.
— Reported by Bertie Shumate
Troy 44
Hillsboro 21
HILLSBORO — The Troy Trojans cruised to victory over Hillsboro (1-3) in non-district action.
The Trojans (3-1) got two rushing touchdowns from Zach Hrbacek, one from Xavier Hernandez, two scoring passes from Ben Presley to Sam Jones, and a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown from Mason Cook. Kicker Josh McKissick capped a night in which he was 5-for-6 on extra points with a 32-yard field goal.
Hrbacek led the Trojans with 195 yards rushing on 21 carries.
TROY 44, HILLSBORO 21
Troy — Sam Jones 9 pass from Ben Presley (McKissick kick)
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 15 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Jones 9 pass from Presley (McKissick kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 1 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Mason Cook 60 interception return (McKissick kick)
Troy — Xavier Hernandez 30 run (kick failed)
Troy — McKissick 32 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Troy
Rushes-yards 33-338
Passing yards 54
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-14-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Hrbacek 21-195, Jones 4-53, Hernandez 6-52, Hunter Martin 2-57.
PASSING — Troy: Presley 7-14-1-54.
RECEIVING — Troy: Jones 4-50, Tyler Jarolik 1-3, Hrbacek 2-1.
— Reported by Steve Sebesta
Rogers 52
Bosqueville 20
BOSQUEVILLE — Rogers got touchdowns from six players to pull away from Bosqueville in non-district action.
The Eagles (4-1) built a 35-7 lead by halftime on touchdowns by Christian Riley, Jordan Riley, Julian Lashbrook, Brady Sisneroz and Joshua Minor. Rogers bruised its way to 465 total yards, led by quarterback Heath Schiller, who completed eight of nine passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Riley led all rushers with 98 yards on just three carries.
Bosqueville (1-3) was led by Luke Bradshaw, who was 18-of-36 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown.
ROGERS 52, BOSQUEVILLE 20
Rogers 14 21 14 3 — 52
Bosqueville 7 0 7 6 — 20
Rog — Christian Riley 1 run (Heath Schiller run)
Bos — Dauvo McDonald 1 run (Jackson Zander kick)
Rog — Jordan Riley 73 pass from Schiller (conversion failed)
Rog — Julian Lashbrook 36 pass from Schiller (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Brady Sisneroz 81 pass from Schiller (JJ Frieden run)
Rog — Joshua Minor 7 run (conversion failed)
Bos — Blaine Reynolds 1 run (Zander kick)
Rog — J.Riley 56 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — John Hill 3 run (Lashbrook kick)
Bos — Jayce Powers 27 pass from Luke Bradshaw (kick failed)
Rog — Lashbrook 25 kick
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Bos
First downs 14 20
Rushes-yards 27-215 37-117
Passing yards 250 178
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-11-0 19-37-3
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-43 3-39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: J.Riley 3-98, Schiller 6-30, Riley Dolgener 5-25, Alex Vargas, 3-23, Minor 2-20, Hill 3-18, C.Riley 4-1; Bosqueville: Luke Bradshaw 10-56, Reynolds 15-35, McDonald 11-26.
PASSING — Rogers: Schiller 8-9-0-250, Dolgener 0-2-0-0; Bosqueville: Bradshaw 18-36-1-169.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Sisneroz 2-86, J.Riley 2-84, Lashbrook 1-36, Jacob Glasgow 1-25, Minor 1-12, Vargas 1-7; Bosqueville: Bravo 5-65, Powers 4-47, Ryder Roark 6-41, Zander 1-12, John Youens 1-6, Reynolds 1-4, Noah Pena 1-3.
Rockdale 66
Austin Hyde Park 7
ROCKDALE — Austin Hyde Park was no match for the area’s most prolific offense as the Rockdale Tigers rolled to a non-district victory.
Rockdale (4-0) racked up 526 yards and was led by Cam’ron Valdez, who rushed 11 times for 111 yards, scored two rushing touchdowns, and pulled in a 67-yard scoring pass from Jace Robinson.
Robinson completed 10 of 14 passes for 294 yards and seven touchdowns to remain atop the area’s passing leaders. He is 52-of-81 for 1,223 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season.
KeSean Raven had three TD catches for a total of 116 yards and tops the list of area receivers with 488 yards on 17 receptions.
The Tigers held the Panthers (0-4) to just 102 yards overall.
ROCKDALE 66, AUSTIN HYDE PARK 7
Hyde Park 0 7 0 0 — 7
Rockdale 32 20 14 0 — 66
Roc — Cam’ron Valdez 1 run (Ross Loth kick)
Roc — KeSean Raven 20 pass from Jace Robinson (kick failed)
Roc — Raven 21 pass from Robinson (kick failed)
Roc — Loth 32 pass from Robinson (Loth kick)
Roc — Valdez 2 run (kick blocked)
HP — Jax Guyett 34 pass from Ryan Williamson (Zach Long kick)
Roc — Loth 22 pass from Robinson (Loth kick)
Roc — Valdez 67 pass from Robinson (kick blocked)
Roc — Raven 75 pass from Robinson (loth kick)
Roc — Anthony Dansby 6 pass from Robinson (Chris Olivera kick)
Roc — Kobe Mitchell 47 run (Olivera kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
HP Roc
First downs 8 23
Rushes-yards 33-70 24-232
Passing yards 32 294
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-20-1 10-14-0
Punts-average 6-36.8 1-2.0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-40 4-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hyde Park: Jeffrey Barnett 12-38, Guyett 3-23, Loftin Tyson 2-23, Drew Foster 1-10, Riley Beckham 1-5, Luke Jones 2-0, Bremond Robinson 2-(-1), Luke Hindman 2-(-10), Williamson 8-(-18); Rockdale: Valdez 11-111, Mitchell 2-47, Jose Young 5-35, Jabez Dunn 4-24, Robinson 2-15.
PASSING — Hyde Park: Williamson 2-12-1, Hindman 1-8-0; Rockdale: Robinson 10-14-0.
RECEIVING — Hyde Park: Guyett 3-32; Rockdale: Raven 3-116, Valdez 1-67, Loth 2-53, Mitchell 1-35, Dansby 3-23.
Salado 24
Taylor 21
TAYLOR — Wrook Brown kicked a field goal in the fourth quarter to break a tie and lift the Salado Eagles over Taylor.
The Eagles (3-1) took a 21-14 lead in the fourth when Hunter Turk scored on a 1-yard run. The Ducks (0-4) knotted it at 21-all with Michael Chneider’s 35-yard pass to Ryan Barcuch, setting up Brown’s heroics.
Turk finished with 179 yards on 18 carries, and Reid Vincent added 151 yards on 14 carries for Salado.
Jason Martinez led Taylor with 99 yards on 23 carries.
SALADO 24, TAYLOR 21
Salado 7 7 0 10 — 24
Taylor 7 7 0 7 — 21
Sal — Reid Vincent 73 run (Wrook Brown kick)
Tay — Michael Chneider 14 run (Joshua Perez kick)
Sal — Hunter Turk 7 run (Brown kick)
Tay — Ryan Barcuch 32 run (Perez kick)
Sal — Turk 3 run (Brown kick)
Tay — Barcuch 35 pass from Chneider (Perez kick)
Sal — Brown field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Tay
First downs 16 14
Rushes-yards 45-102 48-233
Passing yards 15 51
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-4-0 3-8-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado: Turk 18-179, Vincent 14-151, Brown 13-72; Taylor: Jason Martinez 23-99, Chneider 19-87, Halcyon Morris 3-7, Barcuch 2-37, Jason Saucedo 1-3.
PASSING — Salado: Hutton Haire 2-4-0-15; Taylor: Chneider 3-8-0-51.
RECEIVING — Salado: Brown 2-15; Taylor: Barcuch 3-51.
— Reported by Garrison Rafay
Holland 27
Crawford 7
HOLLAND — The Holland Hornets handed Crawford its first loss of the season.
The Hornets (4-0) scored all of their points in the first half, getting a 77-yard touchdown pass from Zane Spinn to Caleb Cearley, a 17-yard run by Spinn, and rushing touchdowns of 11 and 1 yards from Clay Cooper.
Cooper finished with 108 yards on 21 carries and remains among the area leaders with 695 yards on 48 rushes for the season. Spinn added 154 yards on 16 attempts.
Tate Abel provided the lone bright spot for Crawford (3-1), scoring on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
HOLLAND 27, CRAWFORD 7
Crawford 0 0 0 7 — 7
Holland 12 15 0 0 — 27
Hol — Caleb Cearley 77 pass from Zane Spinn (kick failed)
Hol — Spinn 17 run (kick failed)
Hol — Clay Cooper 17 run (Brandon Ramos kick)
Hol — Cooper 1 run (Cooper run)
Cra — Tate Abel 1 run (Ty Torbert kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Cra Hol
First downs 7 25
Rushes-yards 20-42 58-346
Passing yards 47 111
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-13-0 4-8-0
Punts-average 5-33 2-35
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-40 9-100
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Crawford: Abel 10-26, Trey Latina 5-6, Tanner Norenda 2-3, Carson Green 1-6, Garrett Pearson 1-1; Holland: Spinn 16-154, Cooper 21-108, Ethan Mann 12-43, Cearley 2-20, Ayden Tomasek 6-19, Ethan Botts 1-2.
PASSING — Crawford: Abel 5-12-0-47, Norenda 0-1-0-0; Holland: Spinn 4-7-0-111, Botts 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Crawford: Chance Connalley 3-42, Pearson 1-6, Latina 1-(-1)-; Holland: Logan Mann 2-18, Cearley 1-76, Cooper 1-17.
— Reported by Luis Sierra
CTCS 50
Bartlett 6
BARTLETT — Central Texas Christian built a four-touchdown lead by halftime on its way to a win over Bartlett in a non-district tilt.
Charlie Hudson led the Lions attack, scoring four touchdowns while racking up 139 yards rushing on 16 carries. Ryan Turley carried 15 times for 133 yards and scored a touchdown for the Lions.
The Bulldogs (0-4) were led by Levonta Davis, who had 20 carries for 143 yards.
The third quarter was a defensive showcase for the Lions (3-1). Defensive lineman Timothy Marwitz picked off a Bartlett pass and returned it 62 yards for a touchdown. Later in the frame, Connor Ling tackled a Bulldogs ball carrier in the end zone for a safety.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 50, BARTLETT 6
CTCS 14 20 16 0 — 50
Bartlett 6 0 0 0 — 6
CTCS — Charlie Hudson 5 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Hudson 5 run (Hudson kick)
Bar — Davis 66 run (run failed)
CTCS — Andrew Lange 17 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Hudson 33 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Ryan Turley 32 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Hudson 1 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Timothy Marowitz 62 interception return (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Safety; tackle in end zone
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS Bar
First downs 21 1
Rushes-yards 53-327 28-160
Passing yards 11 42
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-6-0 1-9-1
Punts-average 1-56 3-73
Fumbles-lost 2-2 3-3
Penalties-yards 9-50 5-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Hudson 16-139, Ryan Turley 15-133, Lange 3-38, Braydon Davis 5-9, Reagan Ragsdale 3-5, Carter Smith 2-3, Noah Wood 2-3, Ethan Allerkamp 5-2, Matt Deguire 1-(-5); Bartlett: Levonta Davis 20-143, Richard Medina 2-0, Daniel Medina 1-(-13).
PASSING — CTCS: Davis 2-6-0-11; Bartlett: Jared Cooper 1-8-1-42.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Turley 1-9, Deguire 1-2; Bartlett: Davis 1-42.
— Reported by PJ Thurman
Bryan Allen 54
Holy Trinity Cath. 8
BRYAN — The Bryan Allen Rams claimed a non-district six-man victory over Holy Trinity Catholic in a game that was halted by the mercy rule just after the second-half kickoff.
The Rams (4-0) built a 48-8 lead by halftime. The highlight for the Celtics (1-2) was a 2-yard scoring pass from Jace Martin to Guido Zecca. Tyler Wilson added the 2-point kick.
Brandon Boyd took the kickoff to open the second half and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown that provided the cushion for the mercy rule to be invoked.
BRYAN ALLEN 54, HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 8
HT — Guido Zecca 2 pass from Jace Martin (Tyler Wilson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
HT
Rushes-yards 22-105
Passing yards 41
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-14-0
Punts-average 0-00.0
Fumbles-lost 4-4
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holy Trinity: Zecca 10-61, David Thang 3-22, Patrick Weisbruch 5-16.
RECEIVING — Holy Trinity: Zecca 6-47, Zaylin Blackwood 2-4.
— Reported by Ike Eichelkraut
Moody 48
Meridian 7
MERIDIAN — The Moody Bearcats (1-3) broke into the win column in a big way, roaring past the Meridian Yellow Jackets (0-4) in a non-district game.
Evan Norward fueled the Bearcats, rushing for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Ryder Hohhertz was 8-of-16 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown. Barrett Hubbard had four catches for 66 yards.
Academy 56
Florence 7
FLORENCE — The Academy Bumblebees (1-3) chalked up their first win of the season in blowout fashion, flying past the Florence Buffaloes (0-4) in a non-district game.
No other information was reported by press time.
Waco Connally 50
Gatesville 21
GATESVILLE — The Waco Connally Cadets (4-0) pulled away from the Gatesville Hornets (0-4) in a non-district game.
No other information was reported by press time.
RR Concordia 52
Buckholts 7
ROUND ROCK — The Round Rock Concordia Cardinals (3-1) defeated the Buckholts Badgers (0-3) in a non-district six-man game that ended in the third quarter on the mercy rule.
No other information was reported by press time.