SALADO — Alan Haire preached to his team that it would take a four-quarter effort to claim its first District 8-4A-II victory of the season. After playing Waco Connally to the wire last week, Salado’s head coach and the Eagles welcomed another sizable challenge Friday night when they hosted undefeated Robinson.
The Eagles rode their recent positive play into an early lead before the Rockets mounted a second-half rally that brought them within three points. But a 68-yard touchdown run by Hunter Turk put Salado ahead by 10, and Hutton Haire’s quarterback sneak on fourth down from the Robinson 35 with 1:03 left gave the Eagles a first down and allowed them to run out the clock on a 31-28 win.
“The theme tonight was to stay in the fight the whole game,” said Alan Haire, whose squad is idle next Friday before traveling to Lorena. “We knew it would be a challenge, but we wanted to see if we could keep it close going into the fourth quarter. We had that big run by Turk and we were able to stay calm under pressure.”
Salado (4-2, 1-1) forced Rockets turnovers on four of their five possessions of the first half, with the other being Robinson’s lone punt of the game. The Rockets (4-1, 0-1) fumbled on their first play from scrimmage, threw an interception on their next drive, punted, were intercepted in the end zone early in the second quarter and fumbled again in Salado territory.
“That was a heck of a football game,” said Alan Haire, whose defense forced six turnovers overall. “We always try to get nine guys within five yards of the football at all times. We knew we were just going to have to let it loose. In the locker room, we just talked and said, ‘Hey, let’s go ball.’”
Salado’s three-headed rushing attack came up big as Wrook Brown (132), Turk (128) and Reid Vincent (100) combined for 360 yards rushing and at least one touchdown apiece. Brown opened the scoring on a 3-yard run, made it 10-0 with a 26-yard field goal and gave the Eagles a 17-0 halftime advantage by finding pay dirt from a yard out.
Vincent got the second half going with a 73-yard sprint to the end zone, and Turk continued to push Salado further out front with his long score that made it 31-21 with 5:38 to play.
“I saw the clock beforehand, and I knew we needed to burn some time on that drive,” Turk said. “I broke out and started to see the defender catch up. I start thinking that it’s kind of a win-win. We got some good yardage out of this run if I go down, or I can just go all the way for the touchdown. Hats off to my offensive line. I can’t do anything without them.”
After Vincent’s TD run made it 24-0 less than a minute into the second half, the Robinson offense went to work. Junior quarterback Joseph McHenry (17-for-25, 245 yards passing, one TD) orchestrated scoring drives on the Rockets’ following two possessions — a 2-yard run by Brady Kay and a 1-yard run by Ethan Linder — to make it 24-14. The Rockets fumbled on their next drive but responded with an 11-play, 62-yard push that ended with Malik Ford’s 3-yard score to make it 24-21 with 5:51 to go.
Turk scored on the following Salado possession, and Robinson made it 31-28 with a 55-yard pass with 5:19 to play. Hutton Haire’s final push on fourth down set up the victory formation for the Eagles.
SALADO 31, ROBINSON 28
Robinson 0 0 14 14 — 28
Salado 7 10 7 7 — 31
Sal — Wrook Brown 3 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Brown 26 field goal
Sal — Brown 1 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Reid Vincent 73 run (Brown kick)
Rob — Brady Kay 2 run (Robert Roque kick)
Rob — Ethan Linder 1 run (Roque kick)
Rob — Malik Ford 3 run (Roque kick)
Sal — Hunter Turk 68 run (Brown kick)
Rob — Jordan Rogers 55 pass from Joseph McHenry (Roque kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rob Sal
First downs 23 13
Rushes-yards 36-207 57-363
Passing yards 254 41
Comp.-Att.-Int. 18-26-2 2-3-0
Punts-average 1-32 3-37.3
Fumbles-lost 4-4 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-30 6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Robinson: McHenry 15-88, Linder 10-54, Kay 6-35, Ford 4-22, Easton Slovacek 1-8; Salado: Brown 22-132, Turk 14-128, Vincent 13-100, Hutton Haire 7-2, Kole Maedgen 1-1.
PASSING — Robinson: McHenry 17-25-2-245, Jordan Rogers 1-1-0-9; Salado: Haire 2-3-0-41.
RECEIVING — Robinson: Rogers 10-168, Matthew Armes 2-35, Jace Walker 2-22, Ford 2-21, Tyler Bennett 2-8; Salado: Maedgen 1-27, Brown 1-14.