— District 12-6A —
TEMPLE at BELTON
7:30 p.m., Tiger Field
Records: Temple Wildcats 3-1, 2-0; Belton Tigers 2-3, 2-1
Last week’s results: Temple, idle; Killeen Shoemaker 42, Belton 23
Last year’s meeting: Temple 58, Belton 55 (3 OT)
Wildcats to watch: WR Quentin Johnston, QB Vance Willis, RB Anthony Jackson, RB Samari Howard, WR AJ McDuffy, WR Montavian Carlysle, C Markel Carter, LG Dakari White, CB Roman Jackson, LB Taurean York, LB/DE Eric Shorter, S DaMarco Williams, FS Mikal Harrison-Pilot, CB Keon Williams, DT Jayven Taylor, DE Isaiah Fach, DE Cody Little.
Tigers to watch: QB Ruben Jimenez, RB Mike Davis, WR Wriley Madden, WR Luke Bramlett, DE Malik Jackson, LB Coby Trovinger, S Tanner Holman, CB Trent West, K/P Logan Smith.
Note: Temple looks for its seventh consecutive victory against neighboring rival Belton, while the Tigers aim to beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2010. Belton led Temple in each of the last three matchups that were decided by a combined 18 points. After Wildcat Stadium hosted 38-31 and 58-55 shootouts the previous two seasons, Tiger Field is the venue for this eagerly anticipated rivalry battle for the first time since 2016. Temple is riding a three-game winning streak and was idle last week after rallying from a 21-10 third-quarter deficit to defeat Killeen Shoemaker. Key injuries on both sides of the ball have mounted for Belton, which got off to a 2-0 start in 12-6A before Shoemaker pulled away late to beat the visiting Tigers by 19 points last Thursday. Belton’s defense faces the difficult task of trying to contain Temple’s potent rushing attack and Johnston, whose three touchdown catches against the Tigers last year included his game-ending 25-yard grab in the third overtime period. In the spotlight are two skilled dual-threat quarterbacks making their first Temple-Belton starts — Willis for the Wildcats and Jimenez for the Tigers.
— District 8-4A-II —
ROBINSON at SALADO
7:30 p.m., Eagle Stadium
Records: Robinson Rockets 4-0, 0-0; Salado Eagles 3-2, 0-1
Last week’s results: Robinson, idle; Waco Connally 28, Salado 21
Last year’s meeting: Robinson 27, Salado 7
Rockets to watch: WR Jordan Rogers, QB Joseph McHenry, LB Colby Crow, DB Matthew Armes.
Eagles to watch: RB Wrook Brown, RB Hunter Turk, RB Reid Vincent, LB Caleb Self, LB Peyton Miller, S Konnor Baird, LB Greg Washington.
Note: Salado led by 14 in the first half last week before losing to Connally for the first time in the last four meetings. Brown is sixth in the area with 541 yards and eight TDs. Vincent is ninth with his 488 yards rushing. McHenry (57-of-88, 935 yards, 11 TDs) and Rogers — Robinson’s quarterback last season as a junior — have connected for eight touchdowns in four games. Rogers averages 23.6 yards per catch. McHenry also is the Rockets’ leading rusher with 460 yards and six scores.
— District 10-3A-I —
ACADEMY at LAGO VISTA
7:30 p.m., Lago Vista Stadium
Records: Academy Bumblebees 2-3, 1-0; Lago Vista Vikings 4-1, 1-0
Last week’s results: Academy 57, Manor New Tech 7; Lago Vista 56, Jarrell 30
Last year’s meeting: Academy 27, Lago Vista 19
Bumblebees to watch: TE Braeden Lilly, WR Jaylin McWilliams, QB Jerry Cephus, S Dalton Head, LB/OL Wyatt Gardner, WR Kollin Mraz, S Corbin Bush, OL/DL Tanner Rambeau, RB Darion Franklin.
Vikings to watch: QB Buck Pounds, WR/CB Sam Hurley, OL Griffin Beard, LB Josh Hernandez, LB Jack Hood, QB/LB Nathan Wiechman, RB Layne Powers.
Note: The Bees are on a winning streak for the first time this season and hope to make it three straight victories as they travel to Lago Vista. Academy allowed more than 45 points in each of its defeats but held Florence and New Tech to seven points each in the Bees’ wins. Cephus continues to lead the offense in yards rushing (452), yards passing (811) and total touchdowns (17), including four TD throws and two rushing scores last week. Lilly’s 34 receptions lead the area and his 476 yards receiving are tops for Academy. McWilliams and Franklin have four TDs each for an offense that averages 446.8 yards and 43 points per game. Lago Vista churned out 615 yards last week — 499 on the ground — when Pounds ran for 238 yards and passed for 116.
ROCKDALE at MANOR NEW TECH
7:30 p.m., New Tech Stadium
Records: Rockdale Tigers 4-0, 0-0; New Tech Titans 1-4, 0-1
Last week’s results: Rockdale, idle; Academy 57, New Tech 7
Last year’s meeting: Rockdale 70, New Tech 6
Tigers to watch: QB Jace Robinson, RB Cam’Ron Valdez, WR Keasean Raven, WR Ross Loth, WR Kobe Mitchell, WR Anthony Dansby, DB Levi Baggerly, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Chase Mayfield.
Titans to watch: QB Alexavior Gonzales, RB/QB Dominique Tasby, RB Jackson Williams, WR Keshawn Wilson, LB Canaan Monroe, DB Jayden Martinez.
Note: This one could get out of hand in a hurry. Rockdale rolled over its first four opponents and had last week off to recharge its batteries. Robinson has thrown for an area-best 1,223 yards and 17 TDs, Valdez has 469 yards and seven TDs on the ground, and Raven (17 catches, 488 yards, seven TDs), Loth (nine catches, 238 yards, four TDs), Mitchell (eight catches, 190 yards) and Dansby (12 catches 157 yards, three TDs) provide Robinson with a plethora of targets. New Tech managed only 117 yards in last week’s loss to Academy and didn’t get on the board until Tasby scored with 5 seconds remaining.
JARRELL at TROY
7:30 p.m., Trojan Stadium
Records: Jarrell Cougars 3-2, 0-1; Troy Trojans 4-1, 1-0
Last week’s results: Lago Vista 56, Jarrell 30; Troy 59, Cameron Yoe 41
Last year’s meeting: Troy 45, Jarrell 2
Cougars to watch: QB Heron Rodriguez, RB Derrick Warren, WR Joseph Crathers, OL/DL Jake Copeland, OL/DL Billy LaFrance, WR Joseph Shamburger.
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB/TE Beau Workman, FB/LB Sam Jones, OL/DL Ian McDonald, OL/DL Jordan Cotanny, WR/DB Tyler Jarokik, QB/DB Ben Presley, S Kody Kaminski.
Note: Troy made headlines last week by winning its district opener at reigning 10-3A-I champion Cameron Yoe. Troy forced turnovers on Yoe’s first three drives and turned them into a 17-0 lead. Hrbacek (839 yards rushing, 13 TDs) ran for 238 yards and four scores, and Jones added 99 yards and two TD runs. Jarrell lost its district opener against Lago Vista and hopes to get back on track this week. The defeat snapped the Cougars’ three-game winning streak and was the first time since Week 1 that Jarrell failed to score more than 35 points. Warren leads the Cougars with 536 yards and seven TDs rushing. Rodriguez (763 yards passing, nine TDs) has thrown touchdown passes to Crathers (four), Shamburger (three), Warren (one) and Chris Pursley (one).
— District 8-2A-I —
ITASCA at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
7:30 p.m., Eagle Field
Records: Itasca Wampus Cats 2-3, 0-1; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 4-1, 1-0
Last week’s results: Bosqueville 30, Itasca 24; Bruceville-Eddy 55, Axtell 7
Last year’s meeting: Bruceville-Eddy 22, Itasca 13
Wampus Cats to watch: QB Andrew Arellano, FB/LB Chase Rutherford, RB/DB Javonn Reed, WR Brendon Massey, WR/DB David Hernandez.
Eagles to watch: RB Nathan Quattlebaum, OL Jed Davis, QB Trapper Ensor, WR John Lopez, WR/QB T.J. Jarmon, S Brandon Stratton.
Note: The Eagles come into tonight’s game riding a three-game winning streak. Bruceville-Eddy averages 424.8 yards and 31.2 points per night, led by area rushing leader Quattlebaum (1,026 yards, 12 TDs). He ran for 304 yards and five scores last week, most of which came in the first half. Jarmon has seven rushing touchdowns and leads the Eagles with 266 yards receiving and a trio of scores. Itasca lost its district opener to Bosqueville last week after winning two straight. In contrast to their record, the Wampus Cats have outscored opponents 165-88 this season.
RIESEL at MOODY
7:30 p.m., Bearcat Stadium
Records: Riesel Indians 1-3, 0-0; Moody Bearcats 1-4, 0-1
Last week’s results: Riesel, idle; Italy 55, Moody 6
Last year’s meeting: Riesel 42, Moody 0
Indians to watch: WR/DB Nolan Slagle, RB/LB Riley Kinsey, WR/DB Jamaryian Howlett, TE/DE Will McClintock, OL/DL Tyler Jeske.
Bearcats to watch: QB/S Da’Mon Allen, QB/S Ryder Hohhertz, RB/LB Trashawn Hill, RB Tra Hill, OL/DL Jackson Orr, OL/DL Davis Orr, RB/CB Evan Norward, OL/LB Hunter Mauch, OL/LB Rene Contreras.
Note: After snapping its three-game losing streak, Moody dropped its district opener last week but returns home looking to get back to even in league play. The Bearcats’ defense needs to improve. Moody allowed 56 points per game in its losses as opposed to seven points against Meridian in the Bearcats’ win. Riesel was idle last week after being routed by Mart 72-0 the week before. The Indians average 12 points per game and allow 41.75 per contest.
— District 13-2A-I —
THORNDALE at HOLLAND
7:30 p.m., Hornet Field
Records: Thorndale Bulldogs 4-1, 1-0; Holland Hornets 5-0, 1-0
Last week’s results: Thorndale 63, Rosebud-Lott 0; Holland 34, Hearne 19
Last year’s meeting: Holland 21, Thorndale 10
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Jagger Rubio, RB/DB Michael Herzog, OL/DL Jacob Pedroza, OL/LB Corbin Preusse.
Hornets to watch: QB/CB Zane Spinn, WR/FS Ayden Tomasek, DB/WR Logan Mann, RB Brady Shelton, WR Caleb Cearley, DL Heath Hutka, RB/WR Josh Evans, RB Clay Cooper.
Note: Holland and Thorndale were picked to finish 1-2, respectively, in the district, and the winner of this matchup could have the inside track to the title. The Hornets have scored an average 40.8 points while allowing a mere 8.4. The Bulldogs have been about as dominant through their five games. They’re scoring 50 points a night and giving up 6.8, while 18 of the 34 points they’ve allowed were in a 20-18 loss to Bremond. Shelton returned to action last week for Holland and tallied a pair of touchdowns. Spinn has a combined 13 TDs.
MARLIN at ROSEBUD-LOTT
7:30 p.m., Cougar Field, Travis
Records: Marlin Bulldogs 0-4, 0-0; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 0-5, 0-1
Last week’s results: Marlin, idle; Thorndale 63, Rosebud-Lott 0
Last year’s meeting: Rosebud-Lott 21, Marlin 6
Bulldogs to watch: LB LaTravius Johnson, WR/DB Donavan Blakes, RB/DB Charleston Lee, WR/DB Jydae Mayes.
Cougars to watch: QB/WR John Paul Reyna, LB Colby Coker, QB Jordyn Watson, WR Zach Buhl, RB Wyatt Walker.
Note: Both teams have struggled this season, though Marlin was on the cusp of victory each of the last two weeks. The Bulldogs lost their last two outings by a combined four points. Meanwhile, the Cougars were held scoreless in four of their first five games. Nine Cougars have carried the ball this season, a group led by Walker’s 199 yards rushing on 25 touches.
— Non-district —
GATESVILLE at GLEN ROSE
7:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium
Records: Gatesville Hornets 0-5; Glen Rose Tigers 0-5
Last week’s results: Lampasas 59, Gatesville 0; Decatur 42, Glen Rose 28
Last year’s meeting: Glen Rose 59, Gatesville 23
Hornets to watch: QB Wesley Brown, RB Jason Delong, RB Hayden Mooney, WR Aveyn Sarinana, OL Waylon Jones, DL Luke Gregory.
Tigers to watch: QB Austin Wortham, RB Sean Dodson, RB Tegan Stewart, WR Nathaniel Freguson, WR Britt Blanchette, WR Ricky Douglas, LB Preston Robertson, LB Braylen Meador.
Note: Tonight’s outcome will give one of these teams its first victory of the season after rough starts. Gatesville has been outscored 295-77, and Glen Rose has scored 82 points while giving up 214. Brown has passed for 512 yards and three TDs to go with 177 yards rushing for the Hornets, and Delong has a team-high 264 yards on the ground. Wortham has passed for 589 yards and three TDs for Glen Rose but has thrown seven interceptions. He also has 280 yards rushing, and Dodson has 251 yards on the ground. Ferguson, Blanchette and Douglas have combined for 430 yards receiving.
KATY ST. JOHN at CAMERON YOE
7:30 p.m., Yoe Field
Records: St. John Lions 5-0; Yoe Yoemen 3-1
Last week’s results: St. John 41, Spring Frassati Catholic 6; Troy 59, Yoe 41
Last year’s meeting: Yoe 48, St. John 0
Lions to watch: QB Matt Jasek, RB Jackson McGaha, WR Nolan Diers, LB Kyle Paul.
Yoemen to watch: QB Braden Brashear, RB/LB Nico Vargas, RB/WR James DeBose, WR Kobe Young, WR Zakorien Spikes, DB Iverson Braziel , S Calvin Stewart, LB Heath Hollas.
Note: Perhaps the top priority for Yoe as it breaks from district action is ball security against the Lions after the Yoemen turned it over four times in the loss to Troy last week. Brashear is second in the area in yards (1,023) and touchdowns passing (12) for a Yoe offense that puts up 447.5 yards a night. McGaha, a sophomore, has 468 yards rushing and 202 receiving, both team highs for St. John. Diers is one of two Lions receivers with at least 10 catches and 130 yards. Jasek is 51-of-82 for 690 yards and nine TDs, with five interceptions.
BURTON at ROGERS
7:30 p.m., Merk Field
Records: Burton Panthers 3-2; Rogers Eagles 5-0
Last week’s results: Burton 49, Iola 7; Rogers 35, Crawford 28 (2 OT)
Last year’s meeting: Burton 56, Rogers 14
Panthers to watch: QB Cash Callahan, RB Demarcus Wilson, LB Cooper Lucherk, OL/DL Cade Weiss.
Eagles to watch: WR/DB Joshua Minor, QB/LB Heath Schiller, WR Jordan Riley, RB Christian Riley, LB J.J. Frieden, WR Brady Sisneroz, RB/LB John Hill.
Note: Rogers’ goal-line stand in the second overtime last week secured the win after Schiller’s 1-yard TD run staked the unbeaten Eagles to the lead. Similar to Rogers, Burton has played a relatively tough non-district schedule. The Panthers’ losses were against Shiner and Weimer, so expect Burton to be poised and prepared for Rogers. Jordan Riley needs 36 yards rushing to reach 500 for an offense that averages 274 yards on the ground per game. Schiller doesn’t throw it much, averaging just 10 passes a game, but he’s accurate (28-of-50, 629 yards, eight TDs) and thus far interception free.
SNOOK at BARTLETT
7:30 p.m., Bulldog Stadium
Records: Snook Blue Jays 1-4; Bartlett Bulldogs 0-5
Last week’s results: Chilton 34, Snook 16; Frost 26, Bartlett 6
Last year’s meeting: Snook 44, Bartlett 0
Blue Jays to watch: RB Qwanterrius Young, LB Matthew Jordan, OL/DL Jason Barker, OL/DL James Young III, WR Dreraud Rogers, WR Sidney Mack, QB Garrett Lero.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Daniel Juarez, OL/DL J.J. Shaw, OL/DL Myles Buchhorn, RB/DB Levonta Davis, DB Devonta Davis, RB Levonta Davis, DB Joshua Garcia, OL/DL Kenneth Smith, WR/DB Jared Cooper, RB Marcus Belcher.
Note: Bartlett aims to turn things around tonight after being held to single digits on the scoreboard in each of its first five games while giving up an average 37.8 points per outing. Snook has struggled on defense as well, allowing 39 points per game while scoring 26.4 points per contest. The Blue Jays sandwiched their lone win of the year between a pair of losses.
BUDA JOHNSON at GRANGER
7:30 p.m., Lion Stadium
Records: Johnson Jaguars 3-2; Granger Lions 3-2
Last week’s results: Johnson 52, Dripping Springs JV 25; Anderson-Shiro 42, Granger 10
Jaguars to watch: QB Jesse Medina, RB Noah Vasquez, WR Rich Kelly, WR Caden Winzer.
Lions to watch: RB Carlos Reyna, QB Thomas Rhoades, LB/WR Nathan Flores, S/WR Johnny Ryder, LB Nicholas Jonse, LB Carlos Garza.
Note: Albeit just two games, Granger is stuck in a losing streak after two contests in which the Lions yielded an average of 39.5 points. Despite back-to-back setbacks, Reyna remains among the area’s top rushers with 531 yards and eight TDs. Medina completed 15 of 19 passes for 213 yards and four scores to go with a team-high 107 yards rushing last week for Johnson, a first-year program facing only its second varsity opponent tonight. Vasquez had 96 yards on the ground and 79 yards receiving for Johnson.
BUCKHOLTS at ROUND ROCK CHRISTIAN
7:30 p.m., Williamson County Regional Park
Records: Buckholts Badgers 0-4; Round Rock Christian Crusaders 0-4
Last week’s results: Gholson 70, Buckholts 21; Round Rock Christian, idle
Last year’s meeting: Buckholts 44, Round Rock Christian 40
Badgers to watch: TE/LB Kenneth Shelton, QB/DB Zachary Hafley, WR/DB Thomas Maldonado, WR/CB David Lansford, RB/DL Ivan Baez, RB/LB Issacc Alvarez.
Note: Despite prior weeks’ performances, one thing is for certain: one of these teams will pick up its first win of the season tonight. Buckholts has played all but one game on the road this season. Round Rock Christian hasn’t fared any better than the Badgers, losing each game by at least 30 points. The Crusaders have been outscored 164-26 this year, compared to Buckholts’ 218-44.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at MARBLE FALLS FAITH
7:30 p.m., Faith Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 1-3; Faith Flames 3-1
Last week’s results: Jonesboro 48, Holy Trinity 0; Faith, idle
Celtics to watch: QB Guido Zecca, FB/DL Jonas Muñoz, WR/CB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick Weisbruch, TE/S Nikelis Estrada, OL/LB Christian Leurs, QB Jace Martin, OL Trent Lockhart.
Note: The Celtics start district play next week and hope to gain some confidence with a win tonight on the road against Marble Falls Faith. Holy Trinity was shut out last week for the first time this year and averages 17 points per outing. Faith has won consecutive games after splitting its first two contests of the year.