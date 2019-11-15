BELTON — Russell Hogue was a bit wide-eyed when he arrived at Mary Hardin-Baylor in August. A standout offensive lineman during his years at Temple High School, the Crusaders freshman wasn’t sure exactly what to expect of college football practice.
“The fall camp was tough. Once you get into the season, you get into a rhythm. Fall camp was rough, though. They were short practices, but it felt like you were out there for three hours,” he said. “I was out of shape. Coming straight out of high school football, I didn’t think I would start playing well until later on.”
The estimation of his productivity timeline is one of the few mistakes made this season by Hogue, who makes his eighth consecutive start at right tackle this afternoon when No. 1 UMHB (9-0, 8-0 American Southwest Conference) closes out the regular season against Sul Ross State (3-6, 3-5) in Alpine.
After garnering the coaches’ attention in the weeks leading up to the season, Hogue was inserted in the starting lineup Sept. 28 against Howard Payne and has been an anchor up front ever since.
“I’m so much better now than I was when I got here,” he said. “I lost weight and am in a whole lot better shape. I lost about 20 pounds. It just came off. I didn’t try to lose it.
“My football IQ is a lot higher, too. I see film every day, all seven days of the week. It wasn’t tough to learn this offense because the coaches do a good job of teaching us. We’re in here a lot. You can pick up the offense pretty quick if you put in the work to do it.”
Despite being out of shape during fall camp, Hogue plugged along and patiently waited for his chance to shine. About two weeks before the opener, his moment finally arrived when he was given the opportunity to go through drills against UMHB’s starting defense and held his own.
“I kind of took a step back and thought, ‘Wow. This kid has the technical skills to be an offensive lineman. If he can mentally figure out how to do it, we’ve got something special,’” Crusaders offensive line coach Dustin Washburn said. “As it turns out, he’s probably one of the smartest football players I’ve coached in my career. He understands football and the scheme really well.
“He’s also a phenomenal athlete. So a lot of the things he’s able to do, other young players can’t do that because they don’t have his athleticism.”
Listed at 6 feet and 275 pounds, Hogue is a little bit shorter than the Crusaders’ other tackles. He makes up for it by being fundamentally sound and making the right decisions on a play-by-play basis.
Plus, Hogue gets plenty of feedback about his play, and not just from Washburn.
“My dad played football, and all my uncles, my grandpa and my brothers. They critique me every game. I’m used to it,” the psychology major said. “It’s good to be playing close to home because my family can come to almost every game.”
Other than the grueling days of fall camp, the only thing that really caught Hogue off-guard was the amount of help he gets from teammates.
Unlike high school where it’s typically up to the coaches to set the standards, the college game has a different tier of leadership.
“I was surprised by the amount of leadership on this team. It’s a lot more player-led than it was in high school. You’re with your teammates a whole lot more here,” he said. “Every day in practice, we’re going against the best defense that we’re going to see and that helps make us better.”
Working to get better is something Hogue thoroughly enjoys. He got to UMHB with the expectation that he would improve as the years went on, and he’s simply sped up the process.
“The expectation of the work ethic that’s needed every day is different here. These guys know what it takes to get to the Stagg Bowl,” he said. “There’s an expectation here, and there’s nothing that’s going to change that.
“I like that because I like winning. I like four quarters of football and being able to beat somebody up. This is where I’m meant to be, here on the O-line.”