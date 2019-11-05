WACO — Prior to taking on Teague on Tuesday night, Rogers libero Itati Arzola said she and her teammates discussed staying positive through the tough moments a playoff match might present.
Those plans were put into motion during a Class 3A bi-district contest that went back and forth more often than not until Rogers pulled away in a deciding fourth set for its 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16 victory over the Lady Lions.
“Our attitudes were there,” Arzola said. “We talked about just having each other’s backs.”
The Lady Eagles (26-15), District 19-3A’s fourth seed who’ve won three matches in a row dating to the final week of the regular season, advanced to the area round in which they will play Maypearl later this week for the third straight year.
Teague (27-16), champion of 20-3A, had its season cut short for the second consecutive campaign by Rogers.
“In practice, we preach focus, cutting down on errors and playing smart and aggressively,” Rogers coach Stacy Andel said. “I think we did a great job on blocking in Games 3 and 4, and we cut down on our serving errors.”
Sabrina Tuerck had 16 kills, 16 blocks and 15 digs for Rogers. Hailee Talafuse added 12 kills, and Jacelyn Chervenka contributed seven kills, eight digs and three blocks. Arzola chipped in a team-high 21 digs, Peyton Parker had 18 digs and Jaylea Elkins delivered 22 assists.
Tori Skinner paced Teague with 13 kills. Macy Guerrero posted nine kills and 17 assists.
In the playoff rematch of teams that carried identical seeds into the same round a year ago, both covered the court well, scrambled to keep points alive, ran offensive sets in crunch time and rarely wavered under pressure.
Game 1 had 12 ties and eight lead changes and was knotted as late as 21-all after Courtney Andel placed a timely dump kill to bring her team even. Rogers then rattled off the next four points, including a block and kill from Tuerck to notch the 1-0 match lead.
There was even more deadlock than I-35 during rush hour traffic in Game 2, and neither team led by more than two points until Teague made the final run that mattered. The surge was capped by Skinner’s seeing-eye, set-clinching kill to even the match.
Rogers had an early 4-0 lead in Game 3 but eight points later it was 6-6, and the see-saw raged on. The Lady Eagles dissolved an 18-16 deficit with a 6-0 run that was fueled by a pair of Talafuse kills, and Rogers held on to take a 2-1 match advantage before closing it out in the fourth.
“I told them to leave nothing on the court. You’ve got to play with your heart every game,” Stacy Andel said.