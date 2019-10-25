Quarterback Vance Willis accounted for 2,140 total yards and 24 touchdowns over Temple’s first seven games, so it was no small thing that the Wildcats were without the dual-threat senior Friday night against Waco because of his knee injury a week earlier.
Fortunately for Temple, sophomore Samari Howard was up to the task of sliding over from running back and filling in admirably for Willis.
Howard rushed for 163 yards with touchdowns of 43, 4 and 28 yards and threw a 24-yard scoring pass to Tyson Magana, Anthony Jackson ran for 152 yards and two TDs and Temple’s defense limited Waco to 223 yards as the district-leading Wildcats cruised to a 57-13 victory over the winless Lions on homecoming night at cold, windswept Wildcat Stadium.
Playoff-bound Temple (7-1, 6-0 District 12-6A) won its seventh consecutive game entering next Friday’s high-stakes showdown at second-place Hewitt Midway (5-3, 5-1), the defending league champion. The Panthers are 5-0 against the Wildcats dating to 2012. Temple seeks to clinch at least a share of its first district championship since 2015.
When Willis still wasn’t moving around with his normal energy by Wednesday’s practice, Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart decided to give him a game off to recover and let Howard — who came in with 640 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns — operate the offense.
“I was prepared Monday and went straight to quarterback and got nothing but reps,” Howard said. “(Offensive coordinator Josh Sadler) told me all week, ‘You’ve got to be a leader and step up for your guys.’ That’s what I was trying to do the whole time. Our offensive line was amazing.”
Stewart is hopeful that Willis will return to start at Midway. For at least one night, though, Howard gave the Wildcats — averaging 60.8 points in their last four games — what they needed.
“Vance just didn’t feel right. We’ve got the doctors looking at it again. He could go if he had to go, but why mess with it?” Stewart said. “He practiced (Wednesday) but just didn’t look like Vance. And that was great experience for Samari tonight. He had to deal with some frustration with the weather and handled it really well. How electric is that kid?”
Temple also got rushing TDs of 25 and 57 yards, respectively, from juniors Thomas McVade and Luke Allen. Magana, a senior tight end, caught a scoring pass for the second straight game and had all 85 yards receiving for the Wildcats, who rushed for 411 yards and were 4-of-7 passing in blustery conditions.
Jaydon Ridge rushed for 100 yards and Jerome Ratliff and Davion Long each contributed a rushing touchdown for Waco (0-8, 0-6), whose losing streak reached 17 games.
The Wildcats struck quickly on the first possession. Jackson dashed for 20 and 12 yards before Howard raced for a 43-yard touchdown. Waco responded to create a 6-6 deadlock on Ratliff’s 12-yard TD run, but Jackson tight-roped the right sideline on a 62-yard scoring sprint with 3 minutes left in the first quarter. Temple built a 26-6 advantage by halftime, then outscored Waco 24-0 in the third.
“We’re going to have to be very focused,” Wildcats senior cornerback Roman Jackson said of the Midway game. “They’ve got a lot of tricks up their sleeve.”
Midway’s lone district loss was two weeks ago against Harker Heights.
“They’re a great team and a phenomenal program,” Stewart said of Temple’s next opponent. “They’re coached well and they’re not going to beat themselves.”
TEMPLE 57, WACO 13
Waco 6 0 0 7 — 13
Temple 12 14 24 7 — 57
Tem — Samari Howard 43 run (kick failed)
Waco — Jerome Ratliff 12 run (kick blocked)
Tem — Anthony Jackson 62 run (kick failed)
Tem — Thomas McVade 25 run (Aaron Wagaman kick)
Tem — Howard 4 run (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Jackson 5 run (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Adrian Guzman 37 field goal
Tem — Howard 28 run (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Tyson Magana 24 pass from Howard (Wagaman kick)
Waco — Davion Long 1 run (kick good)
Tem — Luke Allen 57 run (Wagaman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Waco Tem
First downs 17 18
Rushes-yards 43-137 38-411
Passing yards 86 85
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-16-0 4-7-0
Punts-average 4-32.3 1-35
Fumbles-lost 3-2 0
Penalties-yards 7-52 7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Waco: Jaydon Ridge 18-100, Long 13-21, Kevon Burnett 5-15, Ratliff 5-14, Dennis Harris 1-0, team 1-(-13); Temple: Howard 18-163, Jackson 10-152, Allen 3-61, McVade 4-29, Tavaris Sullivan 3-6.
PASSING — Waco: Long 9-11-0-86, Nate Reyna 0-5-0-0; Temple: Howard 4-7-0-85.
RECEIVING — Waco: Remond O’Neal Jr. 3-41, Ratliff 2-26, Xavier Williams 2-11, Jeremy Powell 1-6. Ja’Quan Wells 1-2; Temple: Magana 3-85, Montavian Carlysle 1-0.