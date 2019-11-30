LAWRENCE, Kan. — No. 11 Baylor tuned up for next week’s rematch with Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game in fine fashion.
JaMycal Hasty ran for three touchdowns, the Bears forced Kansas into committing six turnovers and they cruised to a 61-6 win Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Charlie Brewer threw for 182 yards and a touchdown as Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) equaled the school record for wins in Matt Rhule’s third season as coach. Trestan Ebner, Gerry Bohanon, Qualan Jones and Jacob Zeno also rushed for TDs as the Bears piled up 263 yards on the ground.
Only three times since the program’s founding in 1899 have the Bears won 11 games in a season.
“I’m really proud of them not just today but over the past two years, the process that they’ve had, the toughness, the grind,” said Rhule, who now has a chance to avenge a meltdown loss to the seventh-ranked Sooners earlier this month.
Kansas (3-9, 1-8) finished Les Miles’ first season as coach with its fourth straight loss.
Carter Stanley was just 13-of-25 for 92 yards and threw three of the Jayhawks’ four interceptions in his final game. Manny Miles also threw an interception while Pooka Williams was held to 97 yards rushing.
Baylor jumped on the Jayhawks midway through the first quarter when Gerry Bohanon scored from 6 yards out. Brewer found Tyquan Thornton with a 51-yard touchdown pass a few minutes later, and Hasty scored the first of his trio of touchdowns to make it 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Baylor added a pair of field goals along with Ebner’s 14-yard TD run to carry a 34-0 lead into halftime, and Hasty tacked on a pair of touchdown runs to start the second half.
“Whatever could’ve gone wrong did go wrong,” Miles said.
Not for Baylor, though. The Bears are still is in the College Football Playoff picture after a spate of upsets Saturday.
And now Oklahoma awaits next Saturday.