LORENA — The Salado Eagles knew they needed something big to happen in the midst of a tight battle Friday night with the Lorena Leopards.
And the big play fell right into their hands.
Salado’s Ethan Scott recovered his team’s pooch kick with 4:43 to play in the fourth quarter to help secure the Eagles’ 35-21 victory over the Leopards in a District 8-4A-II a battle at Leopard Field.
“It was a right time, right place,” Scott said. “I saw the ball and knew I had to jump on it.”
A few seconds earlier, Hunter Turk had put the Eagles (5-2, 2-1) up 28-21 with his third touchdown run of the night. The ensuing kick bounced awkwardly at the Lorena 23-yard line, and Caleb Self took out the lone Lorena player near the ball, paving the way for Scott to pounce on the free ball and give the Eagles a chance to put away the Leopards for good.
Salado ate up the clock and Turk added a 1-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring with just under 2 minutes to play.
“It gave us the opportunity,” Turk said of the kickoff recovery. “I can’t do my job unless the defense gets some stops, the O-line makes some blocks. It was a team win.”
The Leopards (4-4, 1-3) had already showed they had the ability to move the ball quickly, scoring to tie the game at 21 in 1:23. So, Salado coach Alan Haire knew the Eagles couldn’t relax with a 28-21 lead, and needed something big to happen.
“Any time you can get an extra possession is huge,” Haire said. “I knew once we got the extra possession, I knew we had to go get points out of it because their quarterback is dangerous and they have some dangerous receivers.”
After Salado’s offense made it 35-21, the defense stepped up. Lorena quarterback Bradley Lina moved the Leopards from their 25 to the Salado 30, but consecutive incompletions on third and fourth down ended the drive.
“This is monumental for us,” Haire said of the win. “We just wanted to be 1-0 this week. We weren’t worried about what everyone else in district was doing.”
Turk finished the night with four touchdowns and 148 yards rushing on 19 carries. He totaled just a bit more than backfield mate Reid Vincent, who finished with 117 yards on 13 carries — most of which came in the first half.
“He ran the ball exceptionally well,” Haire said of Vincent. “Especially after botching the opening kick. He felt bad and wanted to make up for it.”
Vincent tried to field the kick at the 1, but missed it and after recovering it in the end zone tried to run it out, only to be tackled at the 2. A false start pushed the Eagles back to the 1, but then they showed off their offense. They proceeded to methodically march down the field, eating up most of the clock in the first quarter with a 17-play drive that ended with an 18-yard touchdown run by Turk.
The Eagles added another touchdown before the Leopards finally found their footing, getting a touchdown late in the first half and tying it at 14 on the opening drive of the second half.
The teams traded scores until Scott made the kick recovery to secure the win.
Vincent had 91 yards at the half, and Turk had 55. Hutton Haire completed three of four passes in the half for 32 yards.
SALADO 35, LORENA 21
Salado 7 7 0 21 — 35
Lorena 0 7 7 7 — 21
Sal — Hunter Turk 18 run (Wrook Brown kick)
Sal — Reid Vincent 19 pass from Hutton Haire (Brown kick)
Lor — Bradley Lina 27 run (Lina kick)
Lor — Lina 3 run (Lina kick)
Sal — Turk 42 run (Brown kick)
Lor — Lina 4 run (Lina kick)
Sal — Turk 9 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Turk 2 run (Brown kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Lor
First downs 21 15
Rushes-yards 58-333 20-83
Passing yards 32 179
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-4-0 23-31-1
Punts-average 4-40.2 1-43.0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-36 6-44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado: Turk 19-148, Vincent 13-117, Brown 15-58, Haire 10-13, team 1-(-3); Lorena: Lina 15-68, Ty Moore 2-16, Rhett Hanson 3-6.
PASSING — Salado: Haire 3-4-0-32; Lorena: Lina 22-31-1-220.
RECEIVING — Salado: Vincent 1-19, Kole Maegden 1-7, Turk 1-6; Lorena: AJ Brem 8-75, Ty Moore 5-49, McCray Lewis 4-23, Will Teague 2-14, Michael Moore 2-9, Sam Ives 1-5, Rhett Hanson1-4 2-23.