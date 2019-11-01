BELTON — As part of a military family, Gary Ruckman has lived in several places — Texas is his sixth state of residence — and has strived to be a difference-maker wherever he happens to call home.
“I’ve always wanted to be an impact in all the communities I’ve lived in,” the criminal justice major said. “My mom has always helped out in the community, and that’s something I like to do. Being a police officer or a state trooper, which is what I’m hoping to be, I’ll be able to make an impact.”
Until his days with a badge come, Ruckman is more than content to wear a different kind of uniform and make an impact for Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Finally.
After one year at a junior college, one spent playing for the UMHB junior varsity and two full seasons on the sideline because of injury, the junior tight end is back on the playing field and making the most of his opportunity.
“He’s a great target, and I think he’s one of the bright spots of our offense,” Crusaders head coach Pete Fredenburg said. “He’s a great blocker and can really catch. He’s all the things we’ve been looking for in a tight end. We’re thrilled that he’s back.”
Ruckman has started every game this season, making seven catches — including two key receptions in last week’s win — and utilizing his blocking skills for an offense that averages 46 points per game heading into this afternoon’s matchup between No. 1 UMHB (7-0, 6-0 American Southwest Conference) and Louisiana College (2-5, 2-4) in Pineville, La.
It’s a far cry from the last two years.
After his JV campaign, Ruckman tore the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee during the next fall camp. He was cleared to play the following spring but didn’t believe he was up to speed by the time last year’s fall camp rolled around.
“It was a long rehab process. That next fall, I just didn’t feel ready. I didn’t trust my knee yet. I didn’t want to come back and not be a hundred percent for the team,” the 6-foot-4, 240 pound product of Indian River High School in Philadelphia, N.Y., said. “I decided to sit out that season, too, and then I came back last spring.”
Sitting out two full seasons will test a player’s commitment, but Ruckman said he never seriously considered quitting the game.
“I always wanted to come back. Football is something I’ve always loved,” he said. “I love this team and the chemistry we have. I always wanted to show them I could do it and be there for my teammates.
“Coming into this year, I just wanted to give it a hundred percent and be ready to make the plays and be there for my teammates, whether it was in a starting role or as a backup supporting my team. I wanted to start, though. Everybody wants to be a starter.”
Now a starter, he has taken his role and run with it.
Last week, Ruckman — whose family moved to San Antonio the summer after he graduated high school — hauled in his second touchdown catch of the season to draw UMHB within 14-12 of Hardin-Simmons in the fourth quarter, and his third-down catch in the final 30 seconds set up Anthony Avila’s game-winning field goal.
“Coaches have to have trust in their players to make the plays and be reliable,” he said. “I’ve had to earn that trust during fall camp and during these last few games, being reliable and making the blocks and — if it comes to it — making the catches. I knew I didn’t want to mess up in that situation (last week) and lose some of that trust.
“There’s always pressure and you’re always preparing yourself, whether it’s in practice or an early morning of weights. You’re always making sure you’re ready and that you’re the best that you can be. I think I’ve surprised myself a little bit. But at the same time, I know I can do it. I know I can be the player I need to be for this team.”
Ruckman put in two years of work to prepare for this season. Now that he’s seven games into the reward for his efforts, he isn’t about to let up.
“I’ve loved every second of this season, everything about it — being able to be at practice with my teammates, being there for my coaches, the traveling, the Friday night meetings,” he said. “It’s all been worth it.”
Finally.