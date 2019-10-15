BELTON — The situation Belton is in is reminiscent of 2015, the last time the Tigers lost two straight district tilts and had a record two games under .500 with four games remaining.
Back then, Belton won three of its final four to clinch a playoff spot. Back to present day, the Tigers need similar if not exact results over the final month of the regular season to ensure a postseason spot for a program-record sixth straight year.
The message is as straight forward as it gets with Killeen on tap at 7 p.m. Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
“One week at a time. Find a way to win,” said Tigers head coach Sam Skidmore, whose team is a half-game out of playoff position while coming off its idle week.
“You have to find ways to win. It might not always be pretty. I remember (2015), we were down one game to Ellison by 21 at halftime and came back to win. You just have to find a way to get it done. You need guys to step up and take advantage of opportunities,” continued Skidmore, who was in his second season as Belton’s offensive coordinator when the Tigers rallied for their playoff berth in 2015.
“The main thing is understanding that everything is in your hands. No matter what anyone else does, you control your destiny. And if you handle your business, you’re in the playoffs. We tell the seniors, ‘You’re guaranteed this many games. You’re guaranteed this many practices. What do you want to do and how do you want to be remembered?’ They understand what’s in front of them.”
What’s in front of Belton (2-4, 2-3 District 12-6A) in the league standings are co-leaders Temple (5-1, 4-0) and Hewitt Midway (4-2, 4-0), Killeen Shoemaker (4-2, 3-1) and streaking Harker Heights (3-4, 3-2), which has won three in a row after losing to the Tigers on Sept. 20. The top four teams advance.
After facing Killeen, the Tigers host Killeen Ellison (2-5, 2-3), are at Waco (0-6, 0-4) and welcome Midway in the regular-season finale. Skidmore said Belton is peeking no further than Thursday night.
“You can’t look ahead,” he said. “They’ve had a pretty good week of practice and I expect they’ll come out ready to play.”
On to those in maroon
Since back-to-back Kangaroos wins in 2012 and ’13, Belton has won five in a row over Killeen, with four of the victories coming after the Tigers’ open date.
Killeen (1-6, 1-4) has dropped three in a row since a win over Copperas Cove on Sept. 20 and likely will be without leading rusher Kadarius Marshall (88 carries, 734 yards, nine TDs) for the second consecutive outing. Marshall enters the week as 12-6A’s fourth-leading rusher despite missing last week’s 56-27 loss to Temple.
“The big thing is when you’re playing a team that’s struggling a little bit and you’re struggling a little bit, whoever jumps out to a fast start is going to have a good chance to win,” Skidmore said. “We have to start fast.”
In Marshall’s absence last week, Emory Arthur posted 119 yards rushing and three touchdowns in his first varsity action, and Killeen tallied 403 total yards — about 80 more than its season average — versus Temple.
Quarterback James Terry’s 1,022 yards passing rank third in the district. He’s completed 75 of 147 attempts, with five TDs and four interceptions.
“A kid like (Marshall), he’s a special talent and you can’t really replace him. But adjustment-wise, they did a good job running the football last week and did a good job moving the ball,” Skidmore said. “They do a good job of mixing it up, play-action, taking their shots, stretching you vertical. So, at the end of the day — we’ve been preaching it all year — we have to limit big plays and find a way for some defensive guys to make plays. Tackles for loss, sacks, interceptions, we have to make some plays when it’s time to make plays.”
Belton’s defense has allowed 439.7 yards per game, and Killeen is yielding 457.9 yards.
Status report
Belton’s injury woes have been well documented, and Skidmore onTuesday said his team is “kind of in the same boat” after the week off.
Receivers D’emante Smith and Gunner Garrett, who’ve missed three games each, have been practicing yet remain game-time decisions, Skidmore said. Meanwhile, top tackler Coby Trovinger — one of four linebackers to exit during the Temple game two weeks ago — looks to be a go Thursday night.
Skidmore also added that quarterback Ruben Jimenez, who’s eighth in 12-6A with 618 yards rushing, fourth with 1,016 yards passing and is coming off a 200-yard rushing performance against Temple, was allowed some much-needed rest to tend to some minor lingering bumps and bruises.