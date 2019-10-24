The term “hard work” is used often regarding sports in general and football in particular, and for good reason. It’s difficult to become a skilled player and a successful team without putting in a significant amount of hard work each day, week, month and year.
Temple senior Markel Carter already knew what hard work looked like and felt like going into last summer, having served as the Wildcats’ starting center — a second-team all-district selection last year — during the 2017 and ’18 seasons.
However, hard work took on a different meaning when Carter accepted an invitation from Temple senior kicker and punter Adrian Guzman to come join him on a work crew with Tony Valdez Concrete Contractor, a Belton-based business.
Wanting to save money to buy a car and also remain in shape and get acclimated to the heat, Carter left a part-time summer job he didn’t like and seized the opportunity offered by Guzman. And as he discovered, it was extremely grueling but well worth his time and effort. Asked how difficult his summer concrete job was on a scale of 1 to 10, Carter didn’t hesitate.
“A 10 most of the time,” the 6-foot-1, 285-pound, long-haired Carter said with a smile. “They told me it was going to be hard, because we’re out there in the heat digging trenches for the base of those houses and doing all that stuff. We went out from 6 in the morning to about 4:30 in the afternoon, Monday through Saturday.
“But I was really up for the challenge, because I knew it was going to help me for football, staying in shape and getting used to the weather. And I was able to save up for the car and have a little extra for school clothes and stuff.”
Carter purchased a Buick with 98,000 miles for $500, then went to work on improving the vehicle with his next step in mind.
“I got some new tires and cleaned it up real good. I’m trying to sell it, because I really want a truck. (The Buick) was just to get around in at the time,” said Carter, who borrows his father’s Chevrolet Suburban when he wants to drive his fellow large linemen to group meals and fishing excursions.
Carter and District 12-6A leader Temple (6-1, 5-0) are back on the job at 7:30 tonight when they host Waco (0-7, 0-5) for homecoming at Wildcat Stadium. The Wildcats clinched their seventh consecutive playoff berth with last Friday’s 64-38 win at Killeen Ellison.
Combining nimble feet, impressive strength — he squats 565 pounds and bench-presses 345 — and keen intelligence for the game, Carter has helped pave the way for a Temple offense that leads the area with 491.1 yards per game (283.6 rushing, 207.6 passing) and averages 48.7 points.
Carter has a fellow third-year starter next to him in senior left guard Dakari White, his cousin. Senior left tackle Dayton Lewis is another returning starter, and senior right guard Daniel Lopez and junior right tackle Alex Rodriguez have performed well as first-year starters.
Temple head coach Scott Stewart said the line’s stellar play this season has been vital as the Wildcats, winners of six straight games, have had to break in 10 new starters on defense and strive to develop consistency on that side.
“I think ‘relying on them’ is absolutely an appropriate term,” Stewart said of his offensive line. “They are mature probably more than some other guys who have come through here. They understand the situation we’re in and that our experience is on the offensive side of the ball.”
Although Carter has been steady since he took over as the starting center his sophomore season, Stewart has witnessed improvements in his center’s all-around grasp of the game.
“From my perspective, it’s just recognizing (defensive) fronts and calling fronts and communicating with his teammates,” Stewart said of Carter’s strengths. “Our offensive coaches feel that when you get into Week 8 of Year 3 as a starter, it’s hard to trick those guys. Not that they win all the time, but they should be the only people who can get themselves mentally out of it, because they’ve seen everything.”
Temple offensive coordinator Josh Sadler appreciates the coach-on-the-field style with which Carter thinks and plays.
“Markel gives us leadership and just gives me confidence in what we’re doing,” Sadler said. “With him being a three-year starter, you can go up and say, ‘Hey, we need to tweak this,’ or make a quick adjustment and it’s, ‘Yes, sir. We got it.’ He, Dakari and Daniel are pretty much the hub of the offense and they’re sitting there talking to each other the whole game. They’re giving us information on the sideline. It’s unbelievable.”
Carter said that during his first two varsity seasons he was more focused on snapping the ball accurately to tall quarterbacks T.J. Rumfield and Jared Wiley, but now he’s proficient enough at that skill that he can confidently get the ball to 5-9 QB Vance Willis while focusing on other aspects of his position.
Among those, he said, is trying to catch White in “dead roaches” — the number of times a Temple offensive lineman makes a block that puts an opponent on his back. Carter grudgingly said that White leads him 17-14 in the roach count with at least four games remaining.
Carter has embraced his team leadership role, specifically among the linemen.
“Even when I was young, (the coaches) told me I had to set myself up as a leader of this program,” said Carter, who also plays basketball and blocked a Killeen extra point two weeks ago. “I’ve just been trying to be a role model to the underclassmen.”
Carter said he’s the best overall fisherman among Temple’s regular group that ventures to local lakes, although junior lineman Josh Leach gets his nod as the bass-catching specialist.
Carter’s favorite school subject is forensics, and he’s interested in studying engineering in college. His lone college football offer is from Curry (Mass.), but Tulsa is showing interest and he believes he can play for programs such as Texas State, Abilene Christian and Angelo State.
Achieving that goal will require plenty of hard work, which suits Carter fine. As his summer concrete work proved, he’s prepared to take on the job.