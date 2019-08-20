HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Tem-Cats fall on the road to Rudder
BRYAN — The Temple Tem-Cats turned things around after a less than ideal first set, but failed to gain full control Tuesday in a non-district match at Bryan Rudder and fell 25-7, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22.
After being routed to start the contest, Temple (6-10) responded with a win in the second set. A loss in the third set put the Tem-Cats’ backs to the wall and a bid to send the match to five sets never materialized.
Jessica Vaden led the Tem-Cats with 10 kills and 12 digs. Paysee Crow added 17 assists and four aces.
Temple competes at the Academy tournament starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UMHB favorite to win ASC title; Longoria gets preseason defensive honor
BELTON — For the 17th consecutive year, Mary Hardin-Baylor was picked to win the American Southwest Conference title, according to the league’s preseason coaches poll.
The defending national champion Crusaders received 19 of the 20 first-place votes and totaled 199 points in balloting of the ASC head coaches and sports information directors.
Hardin-Simmons (179 points) picked up the other first-place vote and was second in the poll, followed by East Texas Baptist (148), Texas Lutheran (138), Southwestern (127), Louisiana College (106), Howard Payne (53), Sul Ross State (52), Belhaven (52) and McMurry (46).
UMHB senior defensive tackle Joey Longoria was named the conference’s preseason defensive player of the year after recording 67 tackles — including eight sacks and 12 for losses — last year. Hardin-Simmons senior running back Jaquan Hemphill earned the offensive honor, and Texas Lutheran sophomore kicker Juan Ocampo received the special teams honor.
The Crusaders open the season Sept. 14 at home against Albright.