BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Killeen Shoemaker 75, Belton 60
Shoemaker 13 23 20 19 — 75
Belton 15 14 15 16 — 60
Shoemaker (7-7, 1-0) — Kirk 26, Daniels 15, Hudson 14, Owens 8, Jackson 6, Gonzales 2, Vizcarrando 2, Galloway 2.
Belton (9-1, 0-1) — Johnson 19, Rardin 14, Smith 11, Bramlett 8, Santana 7, Pine 1.
NON-DISTRICT
Moody 60, Covington 27
Covington 4 7 8 8 — 27
Moody 18 15 14 13 — 60
Covington — Rodriguez 16, Mendez 5, Csersa 4, Howard 2.
Moody (8-2) — Stone 15, Hohhertz 11, Norward 10, Jarzynkowski 8, Fellers 7, Allen 6, Hughes 3.
Academy 59, China Spring 45
Academy 17 17 17 8 — 59
China Spring 12 13 11 9 — 45
Academy (6-3) — McWilliams 16, Ta.Rambeau 12, Cephus 11, Franklin 9, White 7, Simmons 2, Preddie 2.
China Spring — Stephens 26, Edwards 8, Golden 5, May 2, Coe 2, Alexander 2.
Rogers 44, Bosqueville 35
Bosqueville 10 11 9 5 — 35
Rogers 7 13 10 14 — 44
Bosqueville — Devorsky 11, Youens 7, Roark 6, Monus 5, Heneyson 2, Hayes 2, Engbers 2.
Rogers (5-0) — Hutka 19, Sebek 9, Dolgener 5, J.Riley 4, C.Riley 4, J.Craig 3.
JV — Rogers 42, Bosqueville 17
Rosebud-Lott 79, Rockdale 58
Rockdale 28 8 15 7 — 58
Rosebud-Lott 22 17 20 20 — 79
Rockdale — Moreno 11, Mitchell 11, Robinson 10, Crawford 10, Loth 8, Briggs 4, Dansby 4.
Rosebud-Lott (7-5) — S. Buhl 22, Reyna 22, Adamz 16, Z. Buhl 9, Truesdale 9, Bravo 1.
JV — Rosebud-Lott 50, Rockdale 35
GIRLS
NON-DISTRICT
Stephenville 55, Gatesville 41
Gatesville 12 4 7 18 — 41
Stephenville 11 20 13 11 — 55
Gatesville — Jones 8, Wahington 6, Jaynes 6, L.Smalley 5, Nolte 5, C.Smalley 4, Warren 3, Chacon 3, Coward 1.
Stephenville — McClendon 15, Fenderburgh 13, Nowak 10, Wilson 7, Withers 4, Matthews 3, Birdwell 2, Diaz 1.
JV — Stephenville 52, Gatesville 25
Rogers 56, Clifton 26
Clifton 6 8 6 6 — 26
Rogers 11 12 13 20 — 56
Clifton — Finney 9, Kettler 6, Burke 4, Bearden 3, Gaona 2, Dietiker 2.
Rogers (7-3) — Tuerck 13, Parker 8, Montalbo 7, Malcik 7, Talafuse 6, Andel 5, Je.Chervenka 4, B.Wolfe 3, T.Wolfe 3.
Holland 45, Chilton 41
Holland 11 12 12 10 — 45
Chilton 8 9 12 12 — 41
Holland (5-5) — Carter 12, Dickey 11, Montelongo 9, Kurtz 4, Martinez 4, Wolf 2, Kriczky 2, Gadison 1.
Chilton (2-4) — Barrera 12, Daniels 12, Tovar 6, Cashaw 6, Cook 4, Smith 1.
JV — Holland 44, Chilton 4.
Other Scores
Killeen Shoemaker 32, Belton 26
Jarrell 50, Lago Vista 34