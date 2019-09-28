BELTON — The third time was the charm for Mary Hardin-Baylor, which put its up-and-down performances of the season’s first two weeks in the rearview mirror.
A Crusaders team that sputtered while posting victories in its first two games shifted gears Saturday night, and No. 1 UMHB drove smooth over Howard Payne 65-0 at Crusader Stadium.
The Crusaders offense that had been hit-and-miss finally started clicking to the tune of 557 yards (288 rushing and 269 passing) and the defense smothered the Yellow Jackets while giving up just 80 yards — 415 below HPU’s average.
“We had a come to Jesus meeting and challenged the leadership and challenged everybody in the program, the coaches, myself and everybody. We hadn’t been getting the job done, and we really needed to have this kind of game,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said.
Senior quarterback Jase Hammack, who entered in the second quarter in his first action since last year’s national championship game after offseason ankle surgery, was 11-of-16 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns in about two quarters of playing time for UMHB (3-0, 2-0 American Southwest Conference). Freshman receiver Ernest Musue hauled in three catches for 101 yards and two scores, and freshman Jo’Vel McDaniel ran for a pair of TDs.
“I was more nervous in this game than I was in the championship game last year, without a doubt,” said Hammack, who hadn’t played since quarterbacking the Crusaders to victory in the Stagg Bowl last December. “After I took that first hit, it was back to normal. The line blocked great, and I was just out here playing catch with my guys.”
The Yellow Jackets (2-2, 1-2), who came in averaging 41.3 points per night, couldn’t get anything going offensively. They managed only 23 yards on the ground and 57 through the air and crossed midfield only once against a UMHB defense — anchored by its front four — that recorded 15 tackles for losses and created two turnovers.
“We have a bunch of young guys still understanding what our program is and learning how to buy into what we do as Crusaders,” said UMHB senior defensive lineman Elijah Cross, who had a team high 2½ tackles for losses. “Our effort and our attitude was a big part of this win.”
UMHB built a seven-touchdown lead by halftime, utilizing good special teams play, a defense that limited HPU to 38 yards and an offense that hit its stride for 405 first-half yards.
Senior Luke Poorman started at quarterback for the second consecutive game and directed two scoring drives — the first capped by Brenton Martin’s 30-yard touchdown run on a reverse, and the second capped by Poorman’s swing pass to Tavion Page that turned into a 74-yard TD for a quick 14-0 lead for the Crusaders.
UMHB stretched the gap late in the first quarter after a Jefferson Fritz punt pinned the Yellow Jackets at their 1-yard line, and the Crusaders’ ensuing possession began at the HPU 18. Robert McGrue’s 3-yard TD run made it 20-0, and UMHB was off and running.
After an exchange of punts, Hammack bought time in the pocket before throwing a 51-yard touchdown pass to Musue for a 27-0 Crusaders advantage. And three plays after senior cornerback Keith Gipson intercepted Caleb Estes at the HPU 37, McDaniel’s 7-yard scoring run made it 34-0.
Freshman Tommy Bowden — UMHB’s third QB of the night — got in on the act with a 2-yard TD plunge with 5:25 left in the second quarter, and the Crusaders padded their halftime cushion after using their timeouts to force a Yellow Jackets punt in the final half-minute of the half. Hammack’s 27-yard TD throw to Musue sent UMHB into intermission with a 48-0 lead.
McDaniel scored from 6 yards out just 2 minutes into the third quarter, Olan Vining ran in from the 3 early in the fourth, and second-string kicker Brandon Cunningham booted a 17-yard field goal with 4:32 left to complete the scoring.
“This is the way we want to play, and you just hope that everybody understands this is the way it’s going to be,” said Fredenburg, whose team plays its first road game of the season next Saturday afternoon at McMurry.