LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Winning was expected for the Academy Bumblebees.
Looking good doing so was the goal.
Indeed, the Bumblebees found their footing on both sides of the ball in their District 10-3A-I opener and routed Manor New Tech 57-7 on a homecoming Friday night at John Glover Stadium.
Academy moved to 2-3 overall, and New Tech fell to 1-4.
“It’s a game we were supposed to win and we did,” Academy head coach Paul Williams said. “We made a few mistakes that we didn’t want to make, but overall we wanted to get better because we know it’s only going to get tougher.
“We had good execution on offense. We wanted to establish more of a running game. Obviously, we have a lot of talent at quarterback and receiver.”
Quarterback Jerry Cephus was on his game for the Bees, connecting on 11 of 16 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 99 yards and two scores on 10 carries. He spread around his passes, but Braeden Lilly collected four receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.
The Bees had little trouble scoring on the fledgling Titans team, which began playing varsity football last season. Academy carved up New Tech for touchdowns on its first five possessions.
Academy required just five plays to go 48 yards for the first score. Cephus kept around right end and cut through the Titans defense for a 13-yard scoring run for the opening points at the 8:54 mark of the first quarter. Cephus also ran in the 2-point conversion for a quick 8-0 lead.
The Bees’ following drive went much the same, cruising 38 yards in seven plays. That short march culminated in Cephus bootlegging to his right and finding Rian White for a 7-yard scoring strike. Blake Bundy kicked his first extra point to make it 15-0.
Academy managed to slip in two more touchdowns before the end of the first quarter.
Cephus went deep and connected with Jaylin McWilliams in stride on a fly route along the left sideline for a 52-yard touchdown.
Bees linebacker Abel Vasquez pounced on a Titans fumble at the New Tech 24-yard line. Two plays later, Trenton Flanagan sliced across the goal line from the 5 with 2 seconds left in the quarter for a 29-0 lead.
Academy marched 56 yards in five plays for another score. Cephus went to Lilly for 29 yards and then dumped one off to Kollin Mraz for a 26-yard TD as the Bees took a 36-0 lead into halftime.
A strong second-half kickoff return gave the Bees another short field and they took advantage, going 43 yards in four plays. Cephus started it with a 34-yard keeper, and Flanagan finished it by going in from 2 yards out. Cephus hit McWilliams with a 2-point conversion pass for a 44-0 spread early in the third quarter.
Safety Corbin Bush picked off a New Tech pass and took it back 68 yards to the Titans 12. From there, Cephus hit Lilly for a touchdown and a 51-0 margin that the Bees took into the fourth quarter.
Academy added another touchdown following a Vasquez interception deep in Titans territory. Cephus kept for a 15-yard scoring scamper to close out the Bees’ scoreboard work.
New Tech got on the board with 5 seconds left when quarterback Dominique Tasby went in from the 5.
Academy travels to Lago Vista next Friday to continue district play.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” Williams said. “We’ve got some young players in key spots, and mistakes are going to happen. We’re trying to cut those down.”
ACADEMY 57, MANOR NEW TECH 7
New Tech 0 0 0 7 — 7
Academy 29 7 15 6 — 57
Aca — Jerry Cephus 13 run (Cephus run)
Aca — Rian White 7 pass from Cephus (Blake Bundy kick)
Aca — Jaylin McWilliams 52 pass from Cephus (Bundy kick)
Aca — Trenton Flanagan 5 run (Bundy kick)
Aca — Kollin Mraz 26 pass from Cephus (Bundy kick)
Aca — Flanagan 2 run (McWilliams pass from Cephus)
Aca — Braeden Lilly 12 pass from Cephus (Bundy Kick)
Aca — Cephus 15 run (kick failed)
NT — Dominique Tasby 5 run (Robert Holland kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
NT Aca
Rushes-yards 35-100 29-189
Passing yards 17 219
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-6-2 11-16-0
Punts-average 5-28.4 1-30
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 0 6-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — New Tech: Tasby 23-87; Jackson Williams 3-10; Alexavior Gonzales 2-3, Wilson Ly 7-0; Academy: Cephus 10-99, Flanagan 8-40, Taygen Jones 2-15, Mraz 2-15, Darlon Franklin 4-11, Johnathan Rouse 3-9..
PASSING — New Tech: Gonzales 2-3-0-17, Tasby 0-2-2-0; Academy: Cephus 11-16-0-219.
RECEIVING — New Tech: Keshawn Wilson 1-11, Williams 1-6; Academy: Lilly 4-101, McWilliams 1-52, Mraz 2-30, White 2-24, Rouse 1-9, Franklin 1-3.