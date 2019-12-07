Temple College’s men’s and women’s teams held serve Saturday at TC Gym, sweeping an afternoon doubleheader against Cedar Valley.
The Lady Leopards kicked off things with an 87-40 victory before the Leopards took the court and rolled to a 115-64 victory to remain unbeaten through the season’s first 13 games.
WOMEN
TC, which doesn’t play again until Jan. 4, closed the 2019 calendar year with its fifth straight win, all of which were decided by at least 14 points. Head coach Kim Sebek credited the winning streak to turning defense into transition points, and said she believed her team’s half-court execution improved during the successful stretch.
“We’ve had some good, solid wins and hopefully the players get into the gym and stay conditioned so we can carry the momentum coming out of the long break,” said Sebek, whose team averaged 96 points dating to the first win in the five-pack of triumphs.
Starr Jacobs led the Lady Leopards (10-3) with 19 points and seven steals Saturday. Jordyn Carter, whom Sebek said “Makes things happen when the ball is in her hands,” added 15 points and seven assists, and Brooke Lopez made four of five 3-pointers for her 12 points.
MEN
The Leopards (13-0) raced out to a 26-4 lead to start the non-conference contest and never looked back. Kedrian Johnson scored 25 points, Hugo Florestedt finished with 21 and R.J. Mason added 13 to lead the charge from the perimeter, while 6-foot-11 forward Carlton Linguard controlled the post by registering 15 points and 12 rebounds.
“I think we played really well. That’s a team that has played a lot of the teams in our conference so I wanted us to make a statement,” TC head coach Kirby Johnson said.
TC led 53-27 at halftime and will close out the calendar year by hosting Lone Star College-Cy Fair at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“So far, we’ve accomplished what we’ve wanted,” Johnson said. “Our guards are experienced and good, and our post guys are growing. Hopefully, we can come back from break and pick up where we left off.”