A win is a win, and district wins on the road always carry importance.
Therefore, Temple’s 64-38 victory at Killeen Ellison last Friday night had to be considered a good thing, because it moved the Wildcats (6-1) into the outright District 12-6A lead at 5-0 after surging Harker Heights dealt Hewitt Midway a stunning 17-14 home defeat.
Temple is riding a six-game winning streak and has clinched its seventh consecutive playoff berth, but head coach Scott Stewart isn’t particularly pleased and definitely isn’t satisfied entering the Wildcats’ homecoming game against Waco (0-7, 0-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
The most pressing issue in his mind is a defense that needs to develop better consistency and discipline and a more stingy approach. Two-win Ellison rushed for 366 yards and compiled 477 total yards and 25 first downs. After trailing 43-8 at halftime, the Eagles outscored the Wildcats 30-21 in the final two quarters to hang around much longer than Stewart — who made it a point to use reserve players during the second half — would have liked.
A discussion of the Temple defense’s inconsistent performance elicited adjectives such as “morbidly,” “grotesque” and “atrocious” from Stewart.
“That’s what we’re challenging our kids with, is you’ve got to take a look at yourself and hold yourself accountable for what’s seen on film,” he said. “We had some grotesque missed tackles or misfits at times. Our tackling was atrocious at times. My question is, ‘Are you embarrassed about that?’ Because I would be if I had to watch that.
“At some point, you’ve got to own what’s on film. You can’t sit there and watch yourself morbidly misfit some stuff and not . . . if it doesn’t hit something personal inside, I don’t know if we’ve got the right guys in there. Are you trying to do what you’re coached to do? So the challenge this week is, ‘Go put something on film that you can be proud of.’”
The Temple defense’s general youth and inexperience is part of the situation. Three of its top four tacklers are freshman linebacker Taurean York (team-best 52 tackles), sophomore end/linebacker Eric Shorter (second with 40) and freshman free safety Mikal Harrison-Pilot (fourth with 30).
On the other side of the ledger, Temple’s multifaceted offense has been nearly unstoppable in its last three games. In wins over Belton (66-34), Killeen (56-27) and Ellison, the Wildcats have averaged 62 points, 331.7 yards rushing, 231.3 yards passing and 563 total yards per game.
Senior quarterback Vance Willis, who’s accounted for 24 touchdowns and become a strong candidate for 12-6A most valuable player, departed the Ellison game early in the third quarter after taking a hit to his lower leg while throwing a pass. Stewart described Willis as “pretty tender on Saturday” but reported Wednesday that Willis practiced Tuesday and will be “good to go” against old rival Waco.
Waco winless but making improvements
It would be difficult to make the case that Waco, winless for the season, is a serious threat to beat first-place Temple. However, a deeper look at the Lions reveals that they’re playing much better football in their second season with head coach Kwame Cavil than they did in 2018.
Friday’s game will be a homecoming of sorts for Cavil, who coached the Wildcats’ wide receivers with great success in the 2016 and ’17 seasons, helping Temple reach the Class 5A Division I state championship game his first season and a regional final the next.
Entering last year’s meeting with Temple, Waco had been outscored 282-100 overall and 243-64 in five district games. Those Lions, who finished 1-9 overall and 0-8 in 12-6A, absorbed six losses of 37 points or more, including the Wildcats’ 52-0 romp at Waco ISD Stadium in which they rushed for 409 of their 618 total yards and limited Waco to 164 yards.
Whereas Waco lost to Harker Heights 36-17 and 47-10 at Killeen Shoemaker last year, the Lions recently played those two opponents — both are on four-game winning streaks — much closer this season, falling 31-21 to the Knights and 42-31 last week to the Grey Wolves.
Stewart compared Waco’s athletic ability to that of Ellison and has seen enough to realize Cavil’s current squad is no pushover.
“It’s going to be rinse and repeat. They’re hyper-athletic, it’s hyper-speed and you better put a premium on tackling and on fits, because they’ve made some good football teams look bad at times,” Stewart said of Waco. “They’re getting better week to week, which is what you want to do. They’ve not been just completely destroyed by anybody. It’s been seven- to 15-point games almost every single week.”
Waco has struggled on offense, with its per-game average of 264.6 yards ranking last in nine-team 12-6A, more than 60 yards behind the eighth spot. Senior Jaydon Ridge has 448 yards rushing and five touchdowns, while sophomore quarterback Davion Long is 41-of-90 passing for 538 yards and four TDs with three interceptions. Senior Jerome Ratliff has 340 yards and two touchdowns on 25 catches.
The Lions have displayed better form on defense, permitting 377.3 yards per game to rank sixth in 12-6A. Their top defenders include senior middle linebacker Dai’shawn Fisher, senior safety Naquavian Mathis and sophomore tackle Ja’marcus Carprew.
Stewart said Cavil’s plan to rebuild the tradition-rich program at Cavil’s alma mater is progressing well, even though the results haven’t shown up yet in Waco’s win column.
“I think it’s probably a little bit of the Shoemaker syndrome, and (Cavil’s) a year behind them,” Stewart said. “You go take over there and try to fix the pieces, and in Year 2 you see what you need to see getting better and better. They’ve got quite a few kids back. They don’t look like an 0-7 team.”
Postseason-bound Wildcats at top
of 12-6A’s crowded playoff chase
Temple’s strange late-season events of 2018 — the Wildcats lost their final three games after starting 8-0 — made a large impact on Stewart, who says he’s paid basically zero attention to this year’s district standings and playoff scenarios/seedings.
As it pursues its first district championship since 2016, Temple has secured its seventh straight postseason ticket and again will compete in the Division II bracket. If the Wildcats beat nemesis Midway (4-3, 4-1) next Friday in Hewitt, they will clinch 12-6A’s No. 1 seed in D-II.
That would mean hosting a bi-district playoff game at Wildcat Stadium for the second straight year — probably against Tyler Lee (5-2) or Mesquite Horn (2-5) — instead of traveling most likely to play No. 4-ranked and reigning state champion Longview (7-0).
If Shoemaker (5-2, 4-1) beats visiting Midway tonight, Temple could clinch the D-II top seed by beating Waco and defeating Copperas Cove at home in the Nov. 8 finale, regardless of next week’s Temple-Midway result. With eighth-place Cove (2-5, 1-4) unlikely to reach the playoffs after sneaking in last year, Midway is expected to join Temple in the D-II bracket.
Shoemaker and Heights (4-4, 4-2) — which clash in Week 11 — have the inside track to grabbing 12-6A’s D-I berths. Fifth-place Belton (2-5, 2-3) remains alive in the playoff hunt and could catch Heights (which it beat) or Shoemaker, but the Tigers might need a 3-0 finish to earn a sixth straight playoff trip.